PEPENODE’s Viral Presale Hits $700K Amid Mining Craze

The PEPENODE presale just smashed through the $707,800 mark.

While most presales offer little more than a promise, PEPENODE ($PEPENODE) is gearing up to deploy a fully off-chain mining simulator that will change how presale engagement works.

The mine-to-earn model will let users actively participate, strategise, and earn in the presale stage itself. And investors are all ears.

Virtual Mining, Real Mechanics

PEPENODE lets users build server rooms filled with digital mining nodes.

Each node contributes hash power, which translates into passive income in the form of $PEPENODE tokens and airdrops. Upgrades to nodes and facilities will improve performance.

In addition, roughly 70% of tokens spent on upgrades are burned permanently, introducing deflationary pressure from day one.

Once live, users will be able to purchase nodes and upgrades, compete on leaderboards, and mine not just $PEPENODE, but potentially earn meme coin rewards in tokens $PEPE and $FARTCOIN. The multi-layered reward system links the project directly into the broader meme coin ecosystem.

A Refreshing New Model That Hooks Degens

Presales are typically passive. All you can do is buy, wait, and hope.

With PEPENODE, things are different. You don’t just buy, but you also build and compete. While the project embraces the meme coin chaos and culture, the gamification strengthens its long-term prospects.

Instead of being sidelined until the Token Generation Event (TGE), participants will become early builders in a growing ecosystem.

To join the mine-to-earn system, users don’t need any hardware. It’s all virtual, and your hash rate depends on the nodes you own and how you upgrade them. Gamified UX, including leaderboards, facility expansion, and real-time stats will mimic mobile games and strategy sims.

The mining simulator is launching off-chain pre-launch but transitions fully on-chain after TGE, bringing transparency and immutability.

Visit the PEPENODE presale

What Happens After the TGE?

PEPENODE is built with a phased roadmap. After launch, the action moves on-chain, where mining rigs and upgrades become verifiable on Ethereum. Smart contracts will manage hash power, rewards, referral boosts, and token burns.

And it doesn’t stop there. There are more coming, like:

NFT-based node upgrades;

Leaderboard rewards based on mining performance;

Bonus airdrops in partnered meme tokens;

Mobile dashboard for rig management on the go.

The system is designed to evolve, rewarding early builders and giving them an edge in the next phase.

Built to Reward, Not Just Raise

The PEPENODE ecosystem incentivises every action.

For example, the buy-and-stake system has an integrated option that lets users buy and immediately lock tokens for rewards, with APYs that are still north of 2,900%.

2% of mined rewards go to whoever referred you, driving organic growth.

70% of token spend on upgrades is burned to tighten the supply over time. The scarcity loop could drive up the token value over time. The more users play, the more tokens are removed from circulation. And the more efficient your rig, the greater your share of the pool.

The gamification structure offers a level of interactivity that most meme coin projects never even attempt, let alone before launch.

The Clock is Ticking on the PEPENODE Presale

There are too many meme coins crowding the crypto market.

Yet, PEPENODE is one of the most talked-about this season. The reason is simple: It brings multiple layers of interactivity and incentivization to the picture, unlike anything seen before.

Top meme coins tend to explode, then fade. PEPENODE is designed to sustain itself over time. And with the mining dashboard just around the corner, now’s the time to stack $PEPENODE tokens while entry is still open.

To join the presale, users simply connect a wallet to the official site, select their token of choice (ETH, USDT, BNB, USDC, or a fiat card), and follow the instructions. Use the “Buy & Stake” option to lock in rewards before the dashboard goes live.

Visit the PEPENODE website to learn more about the project and how it works.

