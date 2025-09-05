PepeNode Presale Hits $600K as Holders Start Mining Meme Coins Passively

The new meme coin that lets you mine passively, PepeNode (PEPENODE), has smashed through $600,000 in presale.

PepeNode introduces the mine-to-earn model, giving presale buyers immediate utility. Instead of sitting idle, they can dive into the project’s virtual mining game and purchase PEPENODE to build rigs and upgrade facilities to earn allocations ahead of the token generation event (TGE).

In a way, it’s a direct fix for one of crypto’s oldest problems about presales, which leave investors in a prolonged wait that does nothing but kill the project’s hype.

With PepeNode, the mining dashboard is already live and accessible for presale buyers, so they can immediately put tokens to work in the mining game, generating rewards while reducing supply.

The current round is open at just $0.0010491 per token, with the next price increase set to hit in six days.

Why Traditional Mining and Staking Can’t Compete With PepeNode

Perhaps the most familiar example of meme coin mining comes from the old proof-of-work model that spun out of Bitcoin and gave rise to Dogecoin (DOGE).

While technically passive, the cost of setting it up is steep. The cost of mining hardware alone keeps most people out, and those who try often find their profits erased by electricity bills. Add in industrial farms controlling the majority of hashpower, and mining has become a game retail can’t realistically win.

The days when you could mine from a laptop at home are long gone.

Other meme coins lean on staking protocols – easier, yes, but static. You lock in tokens, wait, and collect yield. It’s passive, but it doesn’t scale, and there’s no real interaction.

PepeNode reimagines both models. Instead of costly rigs or boring staking dashboards, it introduces a virtual mining game where users buy Miner Nodes with PEPENODE tokens.

Each node has its own properties, and when combined strategically, they can significantly boost mining output. The more refined your setup, the higher your PEPENODE yield.

If a user is not satisfied with their returns, they can sell them back to reclaim PEPENODE tokens.

Put simply, it’s mining that’s far less costly than Dogecoin and far more engaging than staking pools. And the best part is early investors can start building their rankings right now, before launch.

But Why Mine Meme Coins?

By late 2024, meme coins had climbed to an estimated $137 billion market cap. Today, valuations sit just above $70 billion, yet many believe the subsector is still only at the start of its supercycle.

Source: https://www.coingecko.com/en/categories/meme-token#key-stats

Eight of the top ten meme coins are worth over a billion dollars, with fresh names like MemeCore (M), SPX6900 (SPX), and, of course, Official Trump (TRUMP) only joining the billion-dollar club this year.

In fact, MemeCore shocked the market after going from being a completely unknown Layer-1 meme coin two months ago to now being worth $1.7 billion.

SPX, on the other hand, launched without even a roadmap and has made no indication of adding utility, built a cult-like following, and still managed to command a massive market cap.

The takeaway here is that meme coins are often dismissed as the riskiest bets in crypto, yet they continue to deliver some of the biggest and fastest gains in the market.

This makes the idea of mining what could be the next breakout token not only worthwhile but potentially game-changing.

Is PepeNode the Next MemeCore and SPX?

What makes mining PEPENODE unique is that every action inside the virtual mining game feeds directly into the token’s deflationary design. Upgrading facilities boosts performance, but it also burns tokens – with roughly 70% of every upgrade permanently removed from supply.

During presale, these transactions are tracked off-chain and marked for burn. At launch, they’re executed on-chain through the burn contract, ensuring that early activity already has a lasting impact on supply. In other words, everything presale buyers do now – building rigs, adding nodes, upgrading facilities – shapes the long-term tokenomics of PepeNode.

The more users engage, the more aggressive the burn. That creates constant scarcity pressure, giving PEPENODE a built-in price buffer as the system transitions on-chain. If engagement continues to scale, PepeNode could end up pushing into the ranks of the top meme coins.

It’s a scenario even covered by trusted crypto outlet CryptoNews, highlighting PepeNode’s potential for a 100x move post-listing

How to Buy and Stake PEPENODE

To join the PepeNode presale, head to the official site to buy today using ETH, BNB, USDT (ERC-20 and BEP-20), and even credit or debit cards.

Buyers can connect using their favorite wallet. Best Wallet is a good choice as one of the best crypto and Bitcoin wallets in the industry. PepeNode is now listed on Best Wallet’s lauded project screening tool, Upcoming Tokens, so you can buy, track, and claim once the project is live.

PepeNode also has a native staking protocol that offers a dynamic APY of 2,578% for even newly purchased tokens.

The project’s smart contract has been audited by Coinsult, giving early adopters peace of mind about the security of its code.

Follow the project on X and Telegram for the latest updates.