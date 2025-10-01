New Mine-to-Earn Meme Coin PepeNode Offers 848% Staking Yield – Only 48 Hours Left In Current Round

PepeNode (PEPENODE), the first “mine-to-earn” meme coin, has already raised more than $1.5 million in its presale.

The project is rethinking crypto mining by replacing rigs and electricity bills with a virtual game where users build server rooms, combine nodes, and earn both PEPENODE and established meme tokens like Pepe (PEPE), Fartcoin (FARTCOIN), and more.

Early investors are buying in not just for the concept but also for what they can already do with their tokens.

Presale purchases can be staked immediately in PepeNode’s native protocol, which pays a dynamic 848% annual percentage yield (APY), giving holders a head start to build up a hefty holding even before the game launches.

However, that entry point won’t stay this low for long. The current presale price of $0.0010831 per PEPENODE is only available for another 48 hours, after which the cost rises in the next round.

Immediate Utility: 930M Tokens Already Staked

PepeNode currently offers one of the highest staking returns in the market – as mentioned, an APY of 848%. At that rate, stakers earn the equivalent of roughly 2.33% per day, which – if compounded – means an investment could double in just about a month, assuming the rate holds.

But of course, these rewards are variable as payouts depend on the number of tokens locked in, so the yield naturally shrinks as more investors join the protocol.

Even so, it remains a standout feature because it breaks from the usual presale pattern that leaves early buyers waiting until the token generation event (TGE). With PepeNode, investors can already put their tokens to work right after the presale purchase.

This approach is already proving popular as early participants have staked more than 930 million PEPENODE tokens, and it is likely to rise further as the project attracts broader attention.

Because in gamifying mining and introducing token utility at the onset, PepeNode could be shaping up to become as transformative as play-to-earn (P2E) was in its heyday.

PepeNode Brings Strategy and Competition to Virtual Mining

PepeNode is transforming crypto mining into a game where, instead of spending heavily on rigs and electricity to compete with industrial operations, users step into a virtual environment where the focus is on building and optimizing server rooms.

Nodes serve as the building blocks, each with distinct properties, and stronger combinations lead to higher yields while weaker setups hold back performance. Over time, progress depends less on raw power and more on strategy.

What makes this model sustainable compared to earlier play-to-earn games is its deflationary design, where every improvement burns 70% of the tokens used.

Traditional mining rewards scale through an endless hardware arms race, but in PepeNode, competitiveness comes from upgrading efficiently, which is a more viable structure in keeping supply in check while tying value directly to gameplay.

Mining in this form becomes a strategic contest rather than an infrastructure battle.

And with the addition of leaderboards that track top performers, those at the front not only secure recognition but also earn extra rewards in the form of trending meme coins such as PEPE, FARTCOIN, and others.

By no means is PepeNode just a single-token mining machine – it’s a passive income generator for top meme coins.

Be Part of the Next Big Thing in Crypto

To be part of what could be the next big thing in crypto in virtual mining, head to the official site to buy PEPENODE using ETH, BNB, USDT (ERC-20 and BEP-20), or even credit or debit cards.

Buyers can connect using their favorite wallet, such as Best Wallet, which is considered one of the best crypto and Bitcoin wallets in the industry. PepeNode is now listed on Best Wallet’s project screening tool, Upcoming Tokens, so you can buy, track, and claim once the project is live.

To stake PEPENODE and access the current 848% dynamic APY, investors can do so directly through the project’s native staking protocol.

The project’s smart contract has been audited by Coinsult, which gives early adopters peace of mind about the security of its code.

Follow the project on X and Telegram for the latest updates.