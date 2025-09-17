PepeNode Rips Past $1.2M in ICO – Only 24 Hours Left to Join the Funding Stage

PepeNode presale just ripped past $1.2M – only 24 hours left to join before this meme coin mining game takes off.

First-ever meme coin virtual mining game PepeNode (PEPENODE) has surged past $1.2 million in presale funding.

The milestone comes at a pivotal moment, with the market already shifting into altcoin season and a full-blown meme coin cycle likely next in line.

PepeNode gives early adopters an edge because once it launches, users will be able to mine meme coins through a virtual mining dashboard where tokens like Pepe (PEPE), Fartcoin (FARTCOIN), and others can be earned strategically.

Currently, the project remains in the early stages of its presale, with the current round pricing tokens at $0.0010617.

That price climbs in less than 24 hours, meaning investors waiting on the sidelines risk paying more at the next tier.

How Meme Coins Prove Explosive and Where PepeNode Fits In

Last year, one of the breakout tokens in the meme coin space was PEPE, the meme coin inspired by Matt Furie’s Pepe the Frog, which reached an all-time high of $0.00002803.

At its peak, PEPE topped $11 billion in market cap, and early traders saw gains of up to 20.9x – a mere $1,000 investment at launch prices would have grown to around $20,917. Today, PEPE still holds its ground as the third-most valuable meme coin.

Source: TradingView

Another token that defined the 2024 meme coin supercycle – and whose popularity carried well into 2025 – was FARTCOIN, conceived by the Truth Terminal, an autonomous AI chatbot developed by Andy Ayrey. Earlier this year, FARTCOIN soared to a $2 billion valuation, and even after cooling to just under a billion dollars, it remains the 12th-most valuable meme coin.

What’s remarkable is that in October of last year, FARTCOIN was valued at only $40 million. In less than a year, it rocketed to billions, proving how quickly meme coins can surge in both popularity and staying power.

Now, with the overall meme coin market climbing back toward $100 billion, there’s every reason to believe that established players like PEPE and FARTCOIN – backed by their cult-like communities – will be at the forefront of the next supercycle, alongside breakout tokens like MemeCore (M).

But what if those tokens could also be earned as bonus rewards on top of your mining activity?

With PepeNode, all it takes is playing the right strategy in combining nodes into an optimized setup that works like a meme coin money machine running on clockwork.

This is the core premise of PepeNode: turning meme coin mining both strategic and fun.

PepeNode is a Game of Strategy With Rewards From Day One

PepeNode is building a virtual mining game where users design their own rigs and earn meme coins like PEPE, FARTCOIN, and more.

It plays like a strategy game and each node is a unique asset with its own properties. Combining these nodes in the right way determines how much yield a player earns.

The more refined the setup, the higher the returns plus bonus rewards denominated in the top meme coins for the most optimized rigs.

If a setup isn’t performing well, users can add new nodes to boost yields or sell nodes back just like hardware to reclaim the tokens spent. Essentially, it’s a system that rewards smart play and flexibility.

And the best thing is while the full game is in development, early adopters don’t have to wait to generate rewards. Presale buyers can stake their tokens immediately at a dynamic yield of 1,108% APY.

It’s a built-in way to keep engagement high and rewards flowing even at this early stage, which allows the project to sidestep the dead zone most presales fall into when hype fades between launch and listing.

Mine-to-Earn May Set the Standard for Crypto’s Future

Again, PepeNode is the first mine-to-earn meme coin concept in crypto. One of the problems it solves is the idle wait that kills momentum in most presales.

But beyond that, it also tackles the costly barrier of setting up physical hardware to mine meme coins.

Take Dogecoin (DOGE) for example – it can only be mined with expensive rigs, leaving smaller miners unable to compete with large operations. Other meme coins bypass mining altogether, instead leaning on staking or yield farming, which, if you’ve tried them, are largely passive ways to earn crypto.

PepeNode changes this dynamic by making mining virtual and gamified. So, as a result, it removes the hardware barrier while transforming yield generation into something active and engaging.

If the concept takes off, copycats will undoubtedly follow.

But one thing to note is that nothing beats the original – and the best shot at first-mover advantage is while PepeNode is still in presale.

The world’s first Mine-to-Earn meme coin is here.



Yep you read that right. ⛏🔥https://t.co/FaKIaBpf4I pic.twitter.com/3j6C8mqmjW — PEPENODE (@pepenode_io) September 16, 2025

Here’s How to Buy PEPENODE Tokens

To purchase PEPENODE at presale, head to the official site to buy today using ETH, BNB, USDT (ERC-20 and BEP-20), and even credit or debit cards.

Buyers can connect using their wallet of choice like Best Wallet, which is widely considered to be one of the best crypto and Bitcoin wallets in the market right now. PepeNode is listed on Best Wallet’s new project screening tool, Upcoming Tokens, so you can buy, track and claim once the project is live.

The project’s smart contract has been audited by Coinsult, giving early adopters peace of mind about the security of its code.

Follow the project on X and Telegram for the latest updates.

