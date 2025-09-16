BTC $115,346.79 0.31%
Press Releases

OPTO Miner Releases a New Mining App for BTC and ETH, Offering a ‘Zero-Threshold’ Alternative

Bitcoin Mining
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Disclaimer: The text below is an advertorial article that is not part of Cryptonews.com editorial content. While it has undergone editorial review to ensure quality and relevance, it may not reflect the views of Cryptonews.com and is clearly distinguished from our independent editorial content. If you wish to advertise with Cryptonews, contact us.
OPTO Miner

As the crypto market continues to pursue innovation and breakthroughs, cloud mining platform OPTO Miner has officially launched a new app, offering users the opportunity to participate in mining at zero cost. The app is the first to support Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), bringing investors a new way to earn income.

Lowering the Barrier to Entry for Mining, Allowing Participation at Zero Cost

Traditional mining often requires high hardware and electricity costs, but OPTO Miner’s new application disrupts this model. Users do not need to purchase mining machines or incur additional costs. They can participate in BTC and ETH cloud mining through mobile devices, achieving “zero threshold” entry into the crypto market.

Leveraging Mainstream Assets to Lock in Long-Term Value

As the two largest cryptocurrencies by market capitalization, Bitcoin and Ethereum have long been core holdings for institutional and individual investors. OPTO Miner chose BTC and ETH in its first application launch, which not only caters to mainstream market demand but also reflects its strategic focus on long-term value assets.

The Integration of Cloud Mining and Compliance Trends

With US regulators approving Bitcoin and Ethereum spot ETFs, market attention to compliance and long-term sustainable returns continues to increase. Analysts pointed out that the new application of OPTO Miner not only lowers the threshold for mining but also provides investors with a predictable passive income channel and is expected to become another popular choice besides ETFs.

OPTO Miner’s Strategic Positioning

OPTO Miner stated that the launch of its free mining app is a key component of its globalization strategy. In the future, the platform plans to further expand support for more crypto assets and continue to strengthen security and compliance to create a sustainable, transparent, and efficient mining ecosystem for investors.

OPTO Miner: Institutional Gateway to Hashrate

OPTO Miner, founded in 2018 and headquartered in the UK, has grown into a global platform serving institutions in over 180 countries.

OPTO Miner Platform Advantages

  • AI-Powered Allocation — Real-time optimization directs hashrate to the most profitable opportunities, improving overall efficiency.
  • Sustainable Energy — Over half of operations are powered by renewable sources, aligning with institutional ESG mandates.
  • Institutional-Grade Security — Integrated protection from McAfee® and Cloudflare® provides infrastructure and asset safety.

Why Institutions Are Turning to Cloud Mining

Analysts highlight OPTO Miner’s appeal: consistent daily output, low entry without technical expertise, diversified assets (XRP, BTC, ETH, DOGE, SOL, BCH, USDT, and USDC), and flexible contracts for both short- and long-term allocations.

Three Steps to Begin

Step 1: Create an Account — Complete registration in minutes and receive a $15 starter credit, plus an additional $0.60 daily check-in bonus.

Step 2: Select a Contract — Choose from flexible plans designed to fit different budgets and investment objectives.

Step 3: Activate Yield — Once activated, hashrate runs automatically, with rewards settled daily and credited directly to an account.

For the latest contracts and income plans, please visit the contracts page.

New Narrative

This innovative initiative by OPTO Miner is opening new doors for investors. Obtaining BTC and ETH at zero cost not only increases market participation but also makes cloud mining a new starting point for more people to deploy crypto assets.

To learn more about OPTO miner, visit the official website and download the app.

Email: [email protected]

At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

