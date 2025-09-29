OPTO Miner Expands Multi-Currency Options, Launching XRP and Solana Payment Settlement Contracts

Share Copied Ad Disclosure Ad Disclosure



We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More Last updated: September 29, 2025

Disclaimer: The text below is an advertorial article that is not part of Cryptonews.com editorial content. While it has undergone editorial review to ensure quality and relevance, it may not reflect the views of Cryptonews.com and is clearly distinguished from our independent editorial content. If you wish to advertise with Cryptonews, contact us

As we head into 2026, XRP and Solana continue to gain popularity. XRP’s application in cross-border payments is gradually being implemented, and the regulatory environment is becoming clearer, driving an increase in trading volume and institutional holdings. Solana is expanding into areas such as DeFi, NFTs, and on-chain payments, significantly enhancing the vitality of its ecosystem. These trends have made XRP and Solana a market focus, driving more funds towards more stable cloud mining. OPTO Miner’s newly added multi-currency payment and settlement features perfectly meet this demand.

At the same time, cloud mining is shifting from being dominated by retail investors to becoming more institutional and financialized. Numerous funds and trading platforms have embraced it as an alternative asset allocation tool, leveraging contractual returns to hedge against volatility rather than relying solely on token appreciation. With its clear cycles and transparent settlements, cloud mining is becoming more like a cash flow product, and its application scenarios are constantly expanding.

In this context, platform compliance and technical strength are crucial. Since legally registering in the UK in 2018, OPTO Miner has consistently operated within a regulatory framework, relying on computing power from manufacturers such as Bitmain, Shenma Mining, and Canaan Creative. Currently boasting millions of users worldwide, its reputation for compliance and robustness sets it apart from the competition.

OPTO Miner’s launch of payment and settlement contracts supporting XRP and SOL not only expands multi-currency options but also further enhances user flexibility. Whether investors are optimistic about the long-term value of XRP in payment networks or betting on the rapid development of the Solana ecosystem, cloud mining contracts allow them to participate. This means that cloud mining is no longer limited to Bitcoin or Ethereum enthusiasts, but is gradually becoming an asset management tool for a wider audience.

OPTO Miner’s Unparalleled Advantages

Fund security: The platform uses McAfee and Cloudflare protection and combines distributed cold wallets and multi-signature mechanisms to fully protect user assets.

Multi-currency support: In addition to BTC and ETH, more than ten mainstream currencies such as XRP, SOL, DOGE, and USDT are now supported for payment and settlement, providing more flexible choices.

Daily settlement: All contract earnings are distributed every 24 hours, and funding arrangements are transparent and controllable.

Computing power guarantee: Relying on manufacturers such as Bitmain, Shenma Mining Machine, Canaan Creative, etc., we can output stable computing power in the long term.

Flexible contracts: Supports free selection of short-term and long-term contracts to meet different funding goals and investment preferences.

24/7 customer service: 7/24 customer service; users around the world can get support at any time.

How To Quickly Join OPTO Miner

Register with your email address, and new users will receive a $15 bonus upon completing the registration. Choose a contract and freely select short-term or long-term contracts based on your funding plan. Payment and settlement support more than ten mainstream currencies, including BTC, ETH, XRP, DOGE, SOL, USDT, etc. Automatic mining: the system will automatically run after payment is completed, and the mining process is fully managed. Daily settlement: profits are settled every 24 hours and steadily enter the account. Withdraw: once the threshold is reached, you can transfer your earnings to your personal wallet at any time and control your assets independently.

To learn more, visit the official website https://optominer.com/ or download the app.

Email: [email protected]