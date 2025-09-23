On-Chain Fintech Community Builders Unite in Singapore for Hyperliquid Nexus
We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
SINGAPORE — Sept. 23, 2025 — The Hyperliquid community is gathering in Singapore for “Hyperliquid Nexus: DeFi, Quantum, Community,” a grassroots meetup spotlighting the builders, traders, and researchers shaping the next wave of decentralized finance. According to organizers, the event has surpassed 1,000 registrations as of Sept. 20.
Designed for the full spectrum of Hyperliquid participants, from liquidity providers to traders and protocol teams to researchers, Nexus is an in-person extension of the online high-energy arena. As a proof of participation in the ecosystem, registration requires wallet verification.
Program highlights
- Hyperliquid community-led discussions on native perpetuals, programmable vaults, and experimental use cases.
- Keynote contributor 01 Quantum Inc. (TSXV: ONE; OTCQB: OONEF), a post-quantum cybersecurity company, shares practical insights into potential “Q-Day” scenarios.
- Networking between founders and early-stage teams within the Hyperliquid stack, focused on sharing strategies and shipping faster.
“Hyperliquid’s community has shown that DeFi can thrive without gatekeepers,” said Ada Jonuse, host of Hyperliquid Nexus. “This meetup isn’t about panels—it’s about builders and users learning from each other, trading notes, and preparing for what’s next, from new financial mechanics to quantum resilience.”
Seats are limited and pre-approval is required.
Registration: https://luma.com/qowlxujq
Participation is subject to host approval. For speaking opportunities, partnerships, or sponsorships, please contact the organizers via the email listed on the event page.
About qLABS
qLABS is a quantum-native crypto foundation focused on building and supporting quantum-resistant infrastructure for leading blockchains—helping safeguard digital assets against emerging quantum threats.
Email: [email protected]
Website: https://qlabs.tech
X (Twitter): https://x.com/qlabsofficial
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/qlabsofficial/
About 01 Quantum
01 Quantum Inc. is a Canadian public company specializing in post-quantum cybersecurity. Its flagship technology, IronCAP™, is built on NIST approved cryptographic standards and is designed to operate on both classical and quantum systems. Visit www.01com.com for more information.
- China’s DeepSeek AI Predicts the Price of XRP, Dogecoin and Pi Coin by the End of 2025
- Why Is Crypto Down Today? – September 22, 2025
- Ethereum Price Prediction: Billion-Dollar Firm BlackRock Pumps $500 Million Into ETH – $10,000 Just Weeks Away
- Perplexity AI Predicts the Price of XRP, Shiba Inu and Pepe by the End of 2025
- Lord Miles: Polymarket Chaos over Claim YouTuber Died During 40-Day Fast
- China’s DeepSeek AI Predicts the Price of XRP, Dogecoin and Pi Coin by the End of 2025
- Why Is Crypto Down Today? – September 22, 2025
- Ethereum Price Prediction: Billion-Dollar Firm BlackRock Pumps $500 Million Into ETH – $10,000 Just Weeks Away
- Perplexity AI Predicts the Price of XRP, Shiba Inu and Pepe by the End of 2025
- Lord Miles: Polymarket Chaos over Claim YouTuber Died During 40-Day Fast