Press Releases

On-Chain Fintech Community Builders Unite in Singapore for Hyperliquid Nexus

Meetup highlights Hyperliquid's push for quantum resilience, real builder culture, and new DeFi primitives.
Disclaimer: The text below is an advertorial article that is not part of Cryptonews.com editorial content.

SINGAPORE — Sept. 23, 2025 — The Hyperliquid community is gathering in Singapore for “Hyperliquid Nexus: DeFi, Quantum, Community,” a grassroots meetup spotlighting the builders, traders, and researchers shaping the next wave of decentralized finance. According to organizers, the event has surpassed 1,000 registrations as of Sept. 20.

Designed for the full spectrum of Hyperliquid participants, from liquidity providers to traders and protocol teams to researchers, Nexus is an in-person extension of the online high-energy arena. As a proof of participation in the ecosystem, registration requires wallet verification.

Program highlights

  • Hyperliquid community-led discussions on native perpetuals, programmable vaults, and experimental use cases.
  • Keynote contributor 01 Quantum Inc. (TSXV: ONE; OTCQB: OONEF), a post-quantum cybersecurity company, shares practical insights into potential “Q-Day” scenarios.
  • Networking between founders and early-stage teams within the Hyperliquid stack, focused on sharing strategies and shipping faster.

“Hyperliquid’s community has shown that DeFi can thrive without gatekeepers,” said Ada Jonuse, host of Hyperliquid Nexus. “This meetup isn’t about panels—it’s about builders and users learning from each other, trading notes, and preparing for what’s next, from new financial mechanics to quantum resilience.”

Seats are limited and pre-approval is required.
Registration: https://luma.com/qowlxujq

Participation is subject to host approval. For speaking opportunities, partnerships, or sponsorships, please contact the organizers via the email listed on the event page.

About qLABS

qLABS is a quantum-native crypto foundation focused on building and supporting quantum-resistant infrastructure for leading blockchains—helping safeguard digital assets against emerging quantum threats.

Email: [email protected]
Website: https://qlabs.tech
 X (Twitter): https://x.com/qlabsofficial
 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/qlabsofficial/

About 01 Quantum
01 Quantum Inc. is a Canadian public company specializing in post-quantum cybersecurity. Its flagship technology, IronCAP™, is built on NIST approved cryptographic standards and is designed to operate on both classical and quantum systems. Visit www.01com.com for more information.

Industry Talk
XRP Price Prediction: XRP ETF Set to Launch This Week – $100 Breakout Finally Coming? 
2025-09-17 20:26:00
,
by Harvey Hunter
Price Analysis
Solana Price Prediction: Analysts Eye a Technical Breakout That Could Push SOL to $310
2025-09-21 15:38:22
,
by Arslan Butt
Price Analysis
Shiba Inu Price Prediction: Insane Volume + Falling Wedge = SHIB’s Most Explosive Setup in Years
2025-09-19 23:45:00
,
by Alejandro Arrieche
Best Crypto to Buy Now in September 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-09-15 15:30:25
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in September 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-09-22 19:04:38
,
by Ines S. Tavares
13 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-09-22 15:51:04
,
by Alan Draper
16 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in September 2025
2025-09-23 08:04:44
,
by Ilija Rankovic
15 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-09-22 15:43:36
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-09-23 12:16:48
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-23 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-11 13:42:35
,
by Ben Beddow

At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

