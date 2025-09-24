Nextech3D.ai Announces Two-Track Blockchain Ticketing Roadmap

Share Copied Ad Disclosure Ad Disclosure



We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More Last updated: September 24, 2025

Disclaimer: The text below is an advertorial article that is not part of Cryptonews.com editorial content. While it has undergone editorial review to ensure quality and relevance, it may not reflect the views of Cryptonews.com and is clearly distinguished from our independent editorial content. If you wish to advertise with Cryptonews, contact us

Q4 2025 launch introduces “walletless” custodial solution

Phase 2 native self-custody option targeted for early 2026

TORONTO, ON, September 24th, 2025 – Nextech3D.ai (CSE: NTAR) (OTCQX: NEXCF) (FSE: 1SS) (the “Company” or “Nextech3D.ai”), an AI-powered event management company, today announced more details of its previously announced blockchain ticketing roadmap.

The company is executing a two-track rollout of its blockchain ticketing platform which unifies ticketing, payments, identity, and AR/AI navigation . The Company will first launch a custodial- no-crypto-wallet-needed- ticketing solution in Q4 2025, followed by a Phase 2 native/self-custody wallet option targeted for early 2026.

With blockchain tokenized ticketing scheduled to launch in Q4, Nextech3D.ai is positioned to participate in both primary ticket sales and the secondary resale market, currently dominated by legacy players, while offering both a secure blockchain solution and scalable revenue model.

Phase 1 – Q4 2025: Walletless Fan Experience

Designed for maximum accessibility and compliance, the Phase 1 release removes Web3 friction for fans while delivering on-chain benefits to organizers.

Key features

Walletless checkout: Fans buy with card/ACH/Apple Pay/Google Pay; a secure custodial smart wallet is created behind the scenes—no seed phrases, no crypto app required.



Fans buy with card/ACH/Apple Pay/Google Pay; a secure is created behind the scenes—no seed phrases, no crypto app required. On-chain tickets Event-Token™: Verifiable, fraud-resistant tickets with programmable resale rules ; price caps/floors, transfer limits, blackout windows, VIP offers.



Verifiable, fraud-resistant tickets with ; price caps/floors, transfer limits, blackout windows, VIP offers. Compliance-first UX: All-in pricing by default with audit-ready logs, anti-bot purchase limits, and identity checks at primary sale.



by default with audit-ready logs, anti-bot purchase limits, and identity checks at primary sale. USDC/ACH payouts for organizers: Faster settlement and automated split payments; consumers can still pay in fiat at checkout.



Faster settlement and automated split payments; consumers can still pay in fiat at checkout. Map D navigation: Integrated AR/AI wayfinding , QR/NFC entry validation, and crowd-flow analytics for upsells and better on-site experience.



Integrated , QR/NFC entry validation, and crowd-flow analytics for upsells and better on-site experience. Regulator dashboard: One-click exports for fee transparency, issuance/supply, anti-bot metrics, and resale-within-cap reporting.



Who benefits first: sports & festivals primary + controlled resale, trade shows & conferences Map D installed base, and mid-market venues/campuses.

Phase 2 (early 2026): Native Crypto Wallet / Self-Custody

For power users and partners who want full Web3 capability, Nextech will add an optional native wallet path.

Additions in Phase 2

Self-custody option: Users can hold tickets in their own wallet, with seamless import/export from custodial to native.



Users can hold tickets in their own wallet, with seamless import/export from custodial to native. Advanced loyalty & collectibles: On-chain perks, proofs of attendance, and programmable rewards.



On-chain perks, proofs of attendance, and programmable rewards. Deeper partner integrations: Broader settlement, loyalty, and marketplace interoperability under the same smart-contract rules.



Evan Gappelberg, CEO of Nextech3D.ai:

“Our two-track roadmap lets us ship a fan-friendly, walletless solution in Q4 while laying the foundation for a self-custody option in early 2026. We’re turning compliance into a product feature—all-in pricing, anti-bot identity, and programmable resale—and pairing it with Map D navigation and faster USDC/ACH payouts. We believe this is the stack organizers and fans have been waiting for.”

Why this matters now

Trust & transparency: All-in pricing and verifiable tickets address consumer pain points and regulatory pressure.



All-in pricing and verifiable tickets address consumer pain points and regulatory pressure. Operational speed: Tap-and-go QR/NFC entry and automated settlement improve event throughput and cash flow.



Tap-and-go QR/NFC entry and automated settlement improve event throughput and cash flow. Revenue lift: Map D’s AR/AI navigation enables geofenced offers, sponsor routes, and on-site conversions; resale royalties and fee-shares are enforced in smart contracts.



Map D’s AR/AI navigation enables geofenced offers, sponsor routes, and on-site conversions; resale royalties and fee-shares are enforced in smart contracts. Choice, not complexity: Phase 1 gives mass-market simplicity; Phase 2 unlocks advanced Web3 for users and partners who want it.



Built-In Adoption & Immediate Pipeline

Nextech’s Map D platform already supports 500+ events annually, with about 125+ involving ticket sales

With 125+ existing clients positioned to adopt the new ticketing platform the company has an established pipeline offering fast, low-friction revenue wins from the outset.

Nextech3D.AI has also renewed its share purchase warrant program, issuing 6,889,028 share purchase warrants (the “Warrants”) to service providers as part of their employment and consulting agreements. Each Warrant grants the right to acquire one common share at an exercise price of CAD$0.195 for a one-year period. The Warrants will be exercised in equal monthly tranches, with recipients able to either receive shares or participate in a managed sale program for cash proceeds. This move demonstrates the company’s commitment to rewarding and retaining its talented workforce, while also aligning their interests with the company’s long-term success.

About Nextech3D.AI

Nextech3D.ai (OTCQX: NEXCF | CSE: NTAR | FSE: EP2) is an AI-first technology company focused on event solutions and 3D modeling. Through its Map D platform, Nextech3D.ai powers hundreds of events annually with interactive floor plans, exhibitor management, sponsorships, mobile apps, and ticketing. The company is strategically positioned in the $85B+ global online ticketing market, projected to grow to $103B by 2030 (Mordor Intelligence Report), and is set to launch blockchain-enabled ticketing in 2025. Nextech3D.ai also delivers AI-powered 3D modeling and spatial computing solutions at scale for major global retailers and platforms, including Amazon, Shopify, BigCommerce, and WooCommerce.

For further information, please visit: www.Nextech3D.ai.

Investor Relations: [email protected]



For more information, visit Nextech3D.ai.

Sign up for Investor News and Info – Click Here

Evan Gappelberg /CEO and Director

866-ARITIZE (274-8493)

Forward-looking Statements The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Certain information contained herein may constitute “forward-looking information” under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as, “will be” or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results “will” occur. Forward-looking statements regarding the completion of the transaction are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Nextech will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws