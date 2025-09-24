New DeFi Crypto Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Gains Momentum With $16.2M Raised and Beta Platform Nearing Launch

Mutuum Finance (MUTM), a decentralized finance protocol currently in presale, has crossed another major milestone.

The project has now raised over $16.2 million, attracted more than 16,500 holders, and sold upwards of 720 million tokens.

With the token priced at $0.035 in Phase Six and an official launch price set at $0.06, investors are taking note of the strong momentum ahead of the next stage.

The progress underscores both retail and whale participation, positioning Mutuum Finance as one of the standout presale projects in 2025.

Presale Growth and Investor Participation

The presale began in early 2025, offering MUTM tokens at just $0.01 in Phase One.

Since then, the price has advanced steadily with each phase, climbing to $0.035 in Phase Six, which represents a 250% increase from the initial offering.

The final launch price has been fixed at $0.06, meaning the token will have appreciated 500% compared to its starting level. Even from today’s presale price, investors are positioned for a near 2x token appreciation by launch.

Each presale phase raises the token’s price by approximately 15–20%, creating urgency for early participation and ensuring that later entrants still contribute to upward momentum. This structure has been effective in maintaining demand, with Phase Six already more than 45% sold.

Beyond raw numbers, Mutuum Finance’s presale has drawn a diverse group of backers. The holder base has grown to over 16,500 participants, a clear indicator of broad market interest. To sustain engagement, the team has introduced several community incentives.

A Top 50 holders ranking on the presale dashboard will reward leading investors with additional MUTM tokens at launch. In addition, a $100,000 giveaway campaign will award ten winners with $10,000 worth of MUTM each, reinforcing the project’s commitment to rewarding early adopters.

Beta Platform at Launch

One of the defining aspects of Mutuum Finance is that it won’t just launch a token, it will launch with functionality from day one. According to the roadmap, the beta version of the platform will go live at the same time MUTM officially launches at $0.06.

This early utility is significant for two reasons.

First, it allows investors and users to immediately interact with Mutuum’s core lending and borrowing markets, reducing the typical lag between token sales and product delivery.

Second, analysts argue that having a working product available at launch strengthens the case for listings on top-tier exchanges, as it demonstrates the project is more than a speculative presale. For investors, this dual milestone of token launch and platform debut creates a compelling value proposition that blends immediate usability with long-term growth potential.

Key Features of Mutuum Finance

Mutuum Finance is designed as a dual lending market protocol, combining both peer-to-contract (P2C) and peer-to-peer (P2P) systems. In the P2C model, users deposit major assets such as BNB or USDT into liquidity pools.

Interest rates adjust dynamically based on utilization, balancing incentives for borrowers and lenders. In the P2P marketplace, by contrast, users can negotiate custom lending agreements, including tokens that might not typically be supported in pooled markets, such as SHIB or PEPE. This flexibility expands the range of assets that can participate in lending and borrowing.

Borrowers can choose between variable rates, which fluctuate with pool conditions, or stable rates, which lock repayment costs at the outset but may be rebalanced if market conditions change drastically. Analysts highlight this dual-rate structure as a key strength, offering predictability for some while retaining flexibility for others.

Those who supply assets receive mtTokens, minted in a 1:1 ratio to their deposits. These tokens accrue yield based on pool activity and can also be staked in the platform’s safety module, earning additional MUTM rewards.

Mutuum further differentiates itself with a buy-and-distribute mechanism, where a portion of protocol fees is used to purchase MUTM tokens on the open market and redistribute them to mtToken stakers. Analysts believe this system creates a consistent layer of buying pressure, supporting token demand as adoption grows.

A Presale With Momentum and Functionality Ahead

In the highly competitive DeFi sector, investor trust often hinges on security credentials. Mutuum Finance has moved early to address this by undergoing a CertiK audit, where its smart contracts achieved a Token Scan score of 90 out of 100.

This strong rating provides reassurance to both retail participants and potential institutional partners.

Complementing the audit, Mutuum has also introduced a $50,000 bug bounty program with multiple reward tiers, encouraging independent developers and researchers to test the system for vulnerabilities. With a non-custodial framework ensuring users retain control of their assets, Mutuum Finance is prioritizing transparency and safety as it builds momentum.

With more than $16.2 million raised, 720 million tokens sold, and a rapidly growing community of over 16,500 holders, Mutuum Finance is solidifying its reputation as one of the strongest presales of 2025.

The structured price increases — from $0.01 in Phase One to $0.035 in Phase Six and $0.06 at launch, demonstrate steady demand and have already delivered 250% appreciation, with 500% projected by launch.

What sets Mutuum Finance apart, however, is its focus on utility. By delivering a beta platform at launch, the project is positioning itself for immediate adoption and potential top-tier exchange listings.

Combined with dual lending markets, mtTokens, the buy-and-distribute model, and strong security credentials, Mutuum Finance is offering more than just a token sale, it is laying the groundwork for a sustainable DeFi ecosystem.

