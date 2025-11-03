Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Updates: Phase 7 Inching for 20% Gain, V1 of Protocol To Launch in Q4 2025

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is moving toward Phase 7, targeting a 20% gain as its V1 protocol approaches launch in Q4 2025. The project continues to attract attention across crypto charts as investors prepare for what many view as one of the most promising crypto to buy now. With strong presale progress and clear technical milestones, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is positioning itself at the center of decentralized lending innovation. Development progress and community engagement are advancing side by side. The working leaderboard and dashboard have already created a sense of competition and transparency. Meanwhile, steady presale participation reflects trust in the upcoming lending protocol that will bring together both retail and institutional users under a secure and dynamic ecosystem.

Presale Gains Reflect Investor Confidence

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) maintains a total token supply of 4 billion. The ongoing Phase 6 is priced at $0.035, with about 85% of the 170 million token allocation already completed. The next stage, Phase 7, will open at $0.040, marking a direct 20% increase. The project has attracted more than 17,750 holders, generating roughly $18.35 million in total funds.

When the listing goal of $0.06 is achieved, that early participation will mark a 6× total gain. The steady presale climb mirrors the confidence building around Mutuum’s roadmap and the approaching utility release in Q4 2025.

This surge in participation highlights how consistent value creation and long-term vision continue to shape Mutuum’s progress. Many investors tracking new lending projects on crypto charts are identifying MUTM as a distinctive entrant due to its transparent presale structure and platform-focused revenue design.

Utility and Protocol Structure

The upcoming Mutuum Finance (MUTM) protocol will use a dual lending structure to engage diverse user groups. The Peer-to-Contract (P2C) model will attract those seeking consistent returns. Lenders will provide assets such as USDT and ETH to secure audited pools, while borrowers will deposit overcollateralized assets to obtain liquidity.

The second structure, Peer-to-Peer (P2P), will serve users who prefer flexible terms or wish to engage with higher-risk tokens like SHIB, or PEPE. Here, lenders and borrowers will negotiate directly on rate and duration, ensuring open participation without overloading main liquidity pools. This arrangement broadens earning avenues while maintaining the protocol’s stability.

Mutuum’s collateral system will apply a Stability Factor to assess the health of each position. Loan-to-value limits will differ based on volatility — stable assets may reach 85%, while high-risk assets will remain within 35–70%. Liquidators will be rewarded for executing timely closures when thresholds are breached, preventing exposure during market turbulence. This ensures the lending environment stays healthy even under rapid price swings.

Continuous Earning Through Buy and Distribute

A key feature driving Mutuum Finance (MUTM) will be its buy and distribute system. Revenue generated from platform activities such as lending and borrowing will fund open market purchases of MUTM tokens. These acquired tokens will then be distributed to mtToken stakers, directly linking participation with reward flow.

This design encourages engagement-based growth rather than speculation. Every loan, repayment, or staking action will generate recurring activity that supports consistent demand for the token. As user volume grows, reward circulation will naturally expand, fostering a self-sustaining growth cycle. For investors tracking the best crypto projects focused on active participation, this approach stands out as a model of practical value creation.

Liquidity management will also play a vital role in Mutuum’s operational design. The platform will rely on deep pool liquidity to ensure stable loan settlements. Reserve ratios will range between 10% and 55% based on asset class, keeping balance across varying market conditions.

Preparing for V1 Launch and Community Rewards

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is on track to roll out its V1 of the protocol on Sepolia Testnet, featuring liquidity pool modules, mtToken and debt token systems, and a liquidator bot. The initial supported assets will include ETH and USDT to be used for lending/borrowing and collateral purposes, allowing broad validation before the mainnet release.

The project’s leaderboard continues to fuel participation. Each day, the top user earns $500 in MUTM after completing at least one transaction. The leaderboard resets at 00:00 UTC daily, ensuring constant engagement and fresh activity across the platform.

Phase 6 is now approaching completion, leaving little time for new entrants before the Phase 7 increase. The next phase at $0.040 represents an around 20% jump, overall rise marks one of the most attractive short-term gains in the current presale market. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) combines real economic use, transparent incentives, and a clear launch timeline, setting a strong foundation for sustained growth once the protocol goes live. This is the last chance to secure MUTM at $0.035 before the next scheduled increase — an opportunity serious investors in crypto to buy now will not want to miss.

