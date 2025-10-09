Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Surpasses 750M Tokens Sold With 250% Token Surge as It Raises $17M in Funding

A new player in the decentralized finance (DeFi) space is making waves ahead of its official token launch. Mutuum Finance (MUTM), an Ethereum-based lending protocol, has crossed a major fundraising milestone, with more than $17 million raised and over 750 million tokens sold during its ongoing presale. As investor attention increasingly shifts toward projects that combine utility with early-stage upside, Mutuum Finance is emerging as one of the most closely watched DeFi tokens of 2025.

Structured Presale Model Fuels Momentum

Mutuum Finance’s presale began in early 2025 at $0.01 during Phase 1 and has advanced through multiple rounds, each with roughly 20% price increases. This transparent and structured pricing model has been instrumental in building sustained momentum. By setting clear targets and incremental price jumps, the team has managed to create both a sense of urgency for new buyers and a reward framework for early participants, encouraging steady participation rather than speculative spikes.

The token currently trades at $0.035 in Phase 6, representing a 250% appreciation for those who entered at the earliest stage. Phase 6 is already more than halfway sold, and with Phase 7 set at $0.04 and a final listing price of $0.06, the trajectory is clearly defined. Early buyers could see up to 500% token appreciation by launch once the listing target is met, while even those entering now at $0.035 could still nearly double their MUTM value. This structured progression is key; it gives investors visibility into pricing, aligns expectations, and fuels a steady buildup of demand with each passing phase.

To date, the presale has attracted more than 16,800 holders, a figure that continues to grow as awareness spreads. Over 750 million tokens have been sold, reflecting significant participation across a wide base. This broad distribution matters: rather than concentrating supply in a few large wallets, which often leads to sharp volatility after listing, Mutuum Finance is creating a more balanced and liquid holder structure, laying the groundwork for a healthier post-launch trading environment.

Transparent Community Engagement

Mutuum Finance has distinguished itself by building transparency features directly into its presale. A live dashboard allows participants to track token allocations and potential token appreciation in real time, while a Top 50 leaderboard highlights major contributors who will receive bonus token allocations at launch.

To further boost engagement, the team launched a $100,000 giveaway, rewarding 10 winners with $10,000 in MUTM each, helping to expand visibility and incentivize early supporters. This blend of gamified incentives and real-time data helps maintain trust and keeps participants actively engaged through each phase.

According to a recent statement from the Mutuum Finance team on X (formerly Twitter), development of its lending and borrowing protocol is progressing in parallel with the presale. The first version (V1) is scheduled for Sepolia Testnet in Q4 2025 and will feature the core infrastructure for functional credit markets. This includes the liquidity pool, mtTokens (interest-bearing deposit receipts), debt tokens, a liquidator bot, and additional modules essential to supporting lending operations. At launch, the protocol will support ETH and USDT as initial assets for lending, borrowing, and collateral, setting the foundation for broader asset integration as the platform grows.

Looking Ahead

Layer-2 integration is another major pillar of Mutuum Finance’s roadmap. By expanding onto Layer-2 networks, the protocol aims to drastically reduce transaction fees and improve settlement speeds, making frequent lending and borrowing activity far more practical for everyday users. Lower costs open the door to smaller participants who might otherwise be priced out on the Ethereum mainnet, while faster transaction finality enhances user experience and encourages higher activity levels. This scalability step is crucial for any DeFi protocol looking to support meaningful volumes without sacrificing efficiency, and it positions Mutuum Finance to compete effectively as adoption accelerates.

Further down the roadmap, Mutuum Finance plans to launch a layered oracle system, combining Chainlink, fallback feeds, DEX time-weighted pricing, and aggregated sources to ensure accurate, manipulation-resistant valuations. It also intends to roll out a native overcollateralized stablecoin, which would deepen internal liquidity and provide a predictable unit of account within the ecosystem.

Together, these initiatives position Mutuum Finance not only as a presale success story but as a fully-fledged DeFi protocol with real product delivery ahead.

Mutuum Finance has already undergone a CertiK audit, earning a 90/100 Token Scan score, which signals a strong technical foundation ahead of launch. In addition, the team has launched a $50,000 bug bounty program across multiple tiers, encouraging white-hat researchers to rigorously test the code before mainnet release. These measures, combined with the presale’s real-time dashboards and leaderboard systems, build a strong trust layer that many early-stage projects lack.

Mutuum Finance’s rise isn’t fueled by hype alone; it’s supported by measurable data, transparent execution, and active development. With over $17 million raised, over 750 million tokens sold, and a structured price path leading toward its $0.06 launch, the project is rapidly cementing its place as one of 2025’s standout presales. As the final stages approach, scarcity, utility-driven demand mechanics, and a clear technical roadmap are driving growing anticipation ahead of the expected MUTM’s debut on the open market.

