Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Set for a 20% Rise as Phase 6 Nears 75% Sellout

The crypto world is turning attention to Mutuum Finance (MUTM), a utility-driven DeFi token designed to create real demand through lending, staking, and token buybacks. As Phase 6 of the presale approaches a 75% sellout, early investors are showing strong interest. MUTM is attracting attention not only for its innovative dual lending system but also for the structured ways it rewards participants. The momentum in the presale suggests that the token is on track to generate significant value for those entering early.

Dual Lending Models Driving Demand

The presale has already raised nearly $18 million across all phases. Phase 6, currently priced at $0.035, has sold 75% of its 170 million token allocation. With more than 17,500 holders combining all phases, the next phase price will move to $0.040, marking a 20% increase. Investors have already seen strong gains.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) will operate with two lending models that create consistent demand for the token. The first, Peer-to-Contract (P2C), pools liquidity from multiple users into smart contracts. This system allows overcollateralized lending, ensuring safety while offering competitive returns to lenders. The second, Peer-to-Peer (P2P), facilitates direct loans for less liquid or riskier assets. This model attracts investors willing to earn higher yields while managing their own risk. Together, these lending options generate natural demand for MUTM, as all borrowing, lending, and staking activities rely on the token.

The platform is designed to launch simultaneously with the token, creating immediate utility. Early adopters will gain access to both lending models and mtToken staking from day one. This synchronized rollout enhances momentum, making MUTM attractive to exchanges and investors. Interest from Tier-1 and Tier-2 exchanges is expected because the platform will be functional at launch, providing a ready ecosystem for token use and circulation.

Real Utility and Continuous Platform Growth

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) ties its value directly to active platform usage. The over-collateralized stablecoin system allows users to mint $1-pegged assets using ETH, SOL, or AVAX as collateral. Each mint or repayment increases transactional demand for MUTM, supporting organic circulation. Staking and borrowing activities will further strengthen token engagement. As the platform expands, MUTM will remain central to all ecosystem interactions, ensuring continuous demand and long-term growth.

The revenue model of Mutuum Finance (MUTM) adds another layer of value. The buy-and-distribute mechanism uses lending and borrowing fees to repurchase MUTM tokens. These tokens are then distributed to stakers, creating dual benefits. Stakers earn rewards while market buy pressure builds organically. This cycle reinforces token value: platform usage generates revenue, revenue fuels buybacks, buybacks reward stakers, and increased utility drives further demand.

Platform Development and Beta Test

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is expected to roll out its V1 of the protocol on Sepolia Testnet in Q4 2025. The beta will feature core components, including the liquidity pool, mtToken, debt tokens, and the liquidator bot. Initial assets like ETH and USDT will be available for lending, borrowing, and collateralization. Early users will have the opportunity to explore these features firsthand, building confidence and familiarity with the platform while generating organic adoption.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) also offers community incentives, including a $100,000 giveaway where 10 winners will receive $10,000 in MUTM each. The 24-hour leaderboard has been updated with a new daily reward system. Each day, the highest-ranked user will be rewarded with a $500 MUTM bonus, provided they make at least one transaction during the 24-hour cycle. The leaderboard refreshes automatically at 00:00 UTC every day.

Final Words

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) represents a structured and transparent approach to crypto investing. With its dual lending models, active staking rewards, and buyback mechanisms, the platform is designed to create continuous demand for the token.

Phase 6 is rapidly approaching full allocation, and the next presale phase will push the token price to $0.040, a 20% increase. The presale momentum, coupled with real utility and future roadmap expansion, positions MUTM for a 20% price rise as Phase 6 nears sellout. Early participants will benefit from both immediate gains and the long-term growth of a platform built to deliver consistent value in the DeFi space.

