Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Raises More Than $16.6M With Over 735M Tokens Allocated as Stage 6 Surpasses 50% Completion

In a presale market where many projects struggle to hold attention, one name has been steadily climbing into the spotlight. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has combined structured growth with transparent execution, creating one of the strongest fundraising stories of 2025. As the sixth presale stage passes the halfway mark, more than $16.6 million has been raised and over 735 million tokens have been sold, signaling both investor confidence and a clear roadmap toward launch.

A Presale Designed for Growth

Mutuum Finance opened its presale in early 2025 at just $0.01 per token in Phase 1. Instead of relying on unpredictable price movements, the team implemented a structured pricing model, with each stage increasing the token’s value by about 20%. This system has created urgency for new entrants while ensuring early supporters are rewarded with steady appreciation.

Now in Phase 6 at $0.035, the token has already delivered 250% token value for those who secured allocations in the first stage. Importantly, Phase 6 is now over 50% sold, meaning the clock is ticking before the token advances to Phase 7 at $0.04. According to the roadmap, the presale will culminate in a $0.06 launch price.

That final figure is critical for investors, for Phase 1 buyers, it represents up to 500% appreciation. Even for those entering now in Phase 6, there is room to nearly double their MUTM value by listing. Few presales this year have offered such a clear and measurable trajectory of growth.

The presale’s momentum is backed by data. To date, Mutuum Finance has raised more than $16.6 million, placing it among the top-performing fundraising efforts of the year. Over 735 million tokens have been allocated, reflecting consistent demand across multiple stages. Perhaps even more notable is the community size. With over 16,650 holders already onboard, the distribution of tokens is wide and diverse. This breadth of participation reduces reliance on a handful of large investors and provides a healthier liquidity base for the token once it begins trading. Analysts often point to this kind of distribution as a key factor in preventing extreme volatility when a new token hits exchanges.

Transparency and Community Features

From the start, Mutuum Finance has placed a strong emphasis on transparency. The live presale dashboard gives participants real-time insights into the progress of each stage. By connecting their wallets, investors can track allocations, view balances, and calculate potential returns based on future price phases. This level of visibility is unusual in presales, where opacity often dominates.

The project has also made engagement a central part of its presale strategy. A Top 50 leaderboard showcases the largest contributors, with additional MUTM tokens set aside as rewards for these major backers. This gamified approach has encouraged deeper participation without overshadowing the contributions of smaller investors.

To further expand awareness, Mutuum Finance launched a $100,000 giveaway during the presale. Thousands of community members have benefited, which not only rewarded early participation but also created buzz that helped attract new entrants into the ecosystem.

Security Measures That Inspire Confidence

For any DeFi protocol, security is a non-negotiable factor. Mutuum Finance has made it a priority to build trust before launch. Earlier this year, the project successfully completed a CertiK audit, earning a 90/100 Token Scan score. This places it among the stronger audited projects in the sector and provides independent validation of its codebase.

Complementing the audit is a $50,000 bug bounty program. Spread across four reward tiers, the initiative incentivizes external developers to rigorously test the platform, identify vulnerabilities, and report them for resolution. This multi-layered approach—pairing a professional audit with community-driven testing—creates a more resilient foundation for launch. These measures send a clear message: Mutuum Finance is not just focused on raising capital but is equally committed to ensuring that the protocol is secure, transparent, and ready for long-term use.

Looking Toward Token Launch

While the fundraising numbers are impressive, Mutuum Finance’s real differentiator lies in what comes next. The team has confirmed that a beta version of its platform will launch at the same time as the token listing. This means that from day one, MUTM holders won’t simply be speculating on future development; they’ll be able to supply assets, borrow against collateral, and stake tokens directly within the protocol. The early release of a working product ensures immediate utility, something most presales fail to deliver until months or even years after their token goes live.

The platform itself is designed around a dual-market model, combining Peer-to-Contract (P2C) pooled markets for mainstream assets with Peer-to-Peer (P2P) isolated agreements for riskier or less liquid tokens. This hybrid design balances efficiency with safety, offering stable yield opportunities for lenders and flexible borrowing structures for users. Together with overcollateralization and Loan-to-Value (LTV) safeguards, the system creates a lending environment that is both accessible and risk-conscious.

By tying real usage directly into token demand through mechanics like mtTokens (interest-bearing deposit receipts) and the buy-and-distribute model (which uses protocol fees to purchase MUTM on the open market and redistribute it to stakers), the protocol ensures that adoption translates into structural support for the token.

With structured growth, proven demand, and security-first practices, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is positioning itself as one of 2025’s most compelling launches. As Phase 6 races toward completion and Phase 7 approaches, momentum is clearly building toward what could be a defining entry into the DeFi market this year.

