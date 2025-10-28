Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Nears 80% Sell-Out as Token Could Rally 20% Before Month-End

Analysts are now turning their focus to presale-stage cryptos that show real adoption signs instead of empty hype. Among these, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has become a standout name. The presale is already 80% complete in Phase 6, priced at $0.035 per token. Experts expect a strong 20% rally before the month ends as the next price tier, $0.040, draws closer.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has raised about $18 million across all presale stages and gathered over 17,500 holders. Out of the total 4 billion MUTM tokens, 170 million were set aside for this phase. With only 20% of Phase 6 tokens remaining and a price hike already confirmed, investors are watching for a quick 20% return before November closes — simply by getting in before Phase 7 unlocks.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM): Building Dual Lending Models That Drive Demand

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is developing a next-generation DeFi platform that will connect lenders and borrowers through two systems. The first is the Peer-to-Contract (P2C) model, where users will lend assets like USDT or BTC into audited lending pools. In return, they will earn interest and receive mtTokens, which can later be staked to earn MUTM rewards.

The second model is Peer-to-Peer (P2P), which will allow users to create direct, negotiated loans for higher-risk or less liquid tokens such as DOGE or PEPE. This approach will open earning opportunities for users while keeping the protocol’s core liquidity secure. Together, both models are designed to fuel on-chain activity and steady demand for MUTM.

When the platform goes live, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) will activate both its lending system and its token listing at the same time. This “dual ignition” launch will let users lend, borrow, stake, and trade from day one. Analysts say such utility on launch often catches the eye of Tier-1 and Tier-2 exchanges — a factor that supports the 500% near-term price rally prediction post launch.

Real Utility, Buybacks, and Upcoming Stablecoin Expansion

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) will bring real use cases that go far beyond speculation. One of the most exciting will be its decentralized stablecoin system, where users will mint a $1-pegged asset using crypto collateral like ETH, SOL, or AVAX. Every mint and repay action will help create new demand for MUTM, linking platform activity directly to token usage.

In addition, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) will run a buy-and-distribute reward system. A share of protocol revenue will buy MUTM tokens from the open market, which will then be sent to mtToken stakers as rewards. This system means that as more people use the platform, the demand for MUTM will rise again through regular buybacks.

Protocol Launch on Sepolia Testnet, Community Expansion

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is also preparing its launch of the protocol on Sepolia Testnet for Q4 2025. This V1 testnet will include the Liquidity Pool, mtToken, Debt Token, and Liquidator Bot. ETH and USDT will be the first assets for testing lending and collateral functions. This milestone will confirm the platform’s readiness for live deployment and give investors confidence in its development progress.

As the $100,000 community giveaway continues, ten lucky participants will win $10,000 each in MUTM tokens. Its working dashboard and leaderboard are already active, keeping users updated on presale progress and rankings in real time. The 24-hour leaderboard has received a new update featuring daily rewards.

Each day, the user who secures the top position will receive a $500 MUTM bonus, as long as they complete at least one transaction within that 24-hour period. The leaderboard automatically refreshes at 00:00 UTC daily. With more people exploring crypto investing, these live features show that Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is serious about transparency and engagement even before launch.

With only a small portion of Phase 6 tokens remaining and the next price jump locked at $0.040, this project is racing toward a crucial milestone. This 20% price surge isn’t just talk — it’s a scheduled step. Once Phase 7 opens, $0.035 entries will belong to history. For those watching the market for smart crypto investing opportunities, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is now standing at the center of attention as one of the cheapest cryptocurrencies with working products, real demand drivers, and clear growth ahead.

