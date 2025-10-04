Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Crosses $16.7M in Funding and Sets Sights on $0.06 Launch Price as Phase 6 Surpasses 55% Sell-Out

While many 2025 presales have lost steam after their opening rounds, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has sustained momentum by structuring its growth around clear milestones and transparent delivery. Now midway through Phase 6, the project has surpassed the $16.7 million funding mark and is on track toward its fixed $0.06 launch price, giving early adopters significant built-in appreciation before listing.

Structured Presale Growth

Mutuum Finance began its presale at just $0.01 in Phase 1, setting the stage for one of the most consistent growth arcs in the DeFi sector this year. From the outset, the team designed the presale with structured increments of roughly 20% per phase, a deliberate mechanism that both rewards those who moved early and builds urgency for new participants.

This approach avoids the chaotic price swings common in less disciplined presales, instead offering clear benchmarks at every stage. Today, in Phase 6, MUTM trades at $0.035, which represents a 250% increase for the earliest backers and demonstrates how steadily the model has delivered appreciation over several months. Momentum continues to build as Phase 6 moves toward completion. Already, more than half of the allocation has been sold, and anticipation is shifting toward Phase 7 at $0.04, the next step on the ladder.

The roadmap fixes the official listing price at $0.06, locking in predictable appreciation for investors who commit before exchanges go live. For context, this means that Phase 1 participants are positioned for up to 600% gains by launch, while those joining today during Phase 6 still stand to nearly double their stake by the time the token lists. This balance of fairness and forward momentum has kept the presale from stagnating, maintaining engagement and fresh inflows with each stage.

Participation Metrics That Signal Scale

The scale of participation behind these numbers is just as telling. Mutuum Finance has now raised more than $16.7 million, allocated over 735 million tokens, and expanded its holder base to more than 16,700 participants. For a presale still in progress, these figures are significant, as they signal broad adoption and commitment rather than reliance on a handful of oversized contributors. In fact, one of Mutuum Finance’s standout traits is its wide distribution model, which helps prevent whale dominance and supports a healthier liquidity profile once trading begins. A project that spreads ownership across thousands of wallets tends to be more resilient, reducing the risk of sharp swings caused by large holders exiting positions.

Transparency has also been built directly into the presale process. Investors can access a live presale dashboard that shows allocations in real time, allows participants to monitor their balances, and even calculate potential returns at different price points. This level of visibility is rare for presales and has played an important role in strengthening investor trust.

To further encourage engagement, the project introduced a Top 50 leaderboard, where the largest contributors are recognized and rewarded with bonus token allocations at launch. This gamified element has added another layer of excitement to the presale, motivating participants to increase their commitments while fostering accountability across the community.

Together, these elements—structured price progression, predictable appreciation, wide-scale adoption, and transparent engagement tools—have allowed Mutuum Finance to stand out in a year when many presales have struggled to maintain interest. With Phase 6 already past the halfway mark, the countdown to Phase 7 and the final $0.06 launch price is well underway, cementing the project’s reputation as one of the most carefully executed presale campaigns of 2025.

Security, Utility, and the Road to Launch

Investor confidence in Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has been strengthened not only by strong presale performance but also by deliberate steps to prioritize security and usability. The project recently completed a CertiK audit, achieving a 90/100 Token Scan score, which places it among the higher-rated DeFi protocols under review.

Alongside this, a $50,000 bug bounty program was introduced across four tiers, incentivizing independent developers to rigorously test the code and flag vulnerabilities before mainnet launch. On the community side, a $100,000 giveaway during presale rewarded early supporters while broadening awareness, further building loyalty among participants. These measures reflect a careful balance of technical diligence and community trust—two areas where many presales often fall short.

Yet what truly sets Mutuum Finance apart is that it is not waiting months to deliver a product. According to its roadmap, a beta version of the platform will go live at the same time as token listing, giving investors immediate access to the protocol’s dual lending markets.

These include Peer-to-Contract (P2C) pooled markets for mainstream assets like ETH and stablecoins, where depositors can earn yield while borrowers access instant liquidity, and Peer-to-Peer (P2P) isolated agreements designed for riskier or less liquid tokens, which protect the wider ecosystem while still enabling credit access. Borrowers will be able to choose between variable rates, which shift with liquidity supply and demand, or stable rates, which lock repayment costs at a premium. Importantly, all loans will remain overcollateralized under strict Loan-to-Value (LTV) thresholds, ensuring the solvency of the system even in volatile market conditions.

With Phase 6 more than halfway sold out and Phase 7 priced at $0.04 just ahead, the path toward the official $0.06 launch price is locked in. For investors, this structure offers a rare degree of clarity and predictability in an early-stage token.

For the project, it underscores a disciplined presale model that ties fundraising directly to measurable milestones, while preparing to shift from raising capital to delivering utility at launch. This combination of security validation, immediate usability, and clear financial progression has positioned Mutuum Finance as one of the most carefully executed presales of 2025.

