Mutuum Finance (MUTM): $18.15M Already Raised Ahead of V1 Protocol Launch

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is rapidly becoming one of the most trusted names in decentralized finance. With over $18.15 million already raised during its presale, the project is earning serious attention from investors seeking real utility and transparency. Its steady progress before launch shows confidence in its upcoming V1 protocol launch, which is preparing to go live on the Sepolia Testnet. This technical rollout will serve as the foundation for the full Mutuum ecosystem, setting the stage for its later beta launch that will open doors for public participation. Many now view Mutuum Finance (MUTM) as one of the best crypto projects building toward genuine adoption rather than hype.

Building Investor Confidence Through Presale Success

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is now in Presale Phase 6, priced at $0.035, with the next phase expected to rise to $0.040, marking a 15% step up. From the total supply of 4 billion MUTM tokens, the Phase 6 allocation of 170 million is already 80% sold, supported by more than 17,550 holders. The steady presale growth reflects strong confidence in Mutuum’s roadmap and technical development.

The numbers speak for themselves. An investor who joined during Phase 1 at $0.01 with $8,000 worth of SOL now holds tokens valued at $28K at the current Phase 6 price. If the presale reaches $0.06, that same investment will stand at $48K — a sixfold gain within months. This clear upward path highlights why MUTM stands out as a new cryptocurrency built on credibility and practical use, not speculation.

Engineering the V1 Protocol on Sepolia Testnet

Recently the team has announced that the upcoming V1 protocol will launch first on the Sepolia Testnet in Q4 2025. This stage will focus on system integrity, performance testing, and interest-rate calibration before the public rollout. The Testnet will host essential modules such as the Liquidity Pool, mtToken system, Debt Token structure, Liquidator Bot, and Collateral Engine. Supported assets will include ETH and USDT for lending, borrowing, and collateralization.

The testnet will ensure Mutuum’s financial model functions smoothly under various market conditions, helping prepare the protocol for full mainnet deployment. Mutuum Finance (MUTM)’s team aims to make this testing stage the technical backbone for a stable and secure lending platform that will later power the beta launch experience.

After the V1 Testnet stage, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) will probably be moving toward its beta launch — the public testing phase for real users. This version will allow participants to lend, borrow, and stake in a test environment with more assets. It will serve as a community milestone where investors can explore the full protocol experience before its final rollout.

Two Lending Systems, One Unified Ecosystem

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) will operate with two lending systems — Peer-to-Contract (P2C) and Peer-to-Peer (P2P). The P2C structure will allow users to supply assets like DAI or ETH directly to audited smart contracts and earn passive yield. Borrowers will post collateral, keeping exposure to ассет upside while gaining instant liquidity.

For higher-risk or less liquid tokens like PEPE and DOGE, the P2P model will come into play. Here, lenders and borrowers will deal directly, setting loan terms and interest rates themselves. This design separates volatile assets from the main pools, keeping system liquidity secure while still offering high-earning potential for those who prefer custom risk levels.

Both systems are designed to fuel MUTM demand — through loan fees, collateral usage, and staking participation. Every transaction will add depth and movement to the token’s ecosystem, creating continuous engagement across all user types.

Buy-and-Distribute System Powering Rewards

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has designed a reward model that converts platform activity into long-term value for its community. A portion of the protocol’s revenue from lending and borrowing fees will be used to buy MUTM from the open market. These tokens will then be distributed to mtToken stakers as rewards.

This system encourages user loyalty and ensures that active participants share in the platform’s growth. The model turns trading and lending activity into direct benefits for users, aligning rewards with genuine utility instead of speculation. For investors looking for the best crypto project with sustainable earning potential, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) offers a transparent and well-planned approach.

A Presale Built on Real Progress

Mutuum’s risk system will ensure the stability of its markets. Every loan will remain overcollateralized, protecting both lenders and borrowers. Stable assets like ETH and USDT will allow Loan-to-Value ratios of 75–80%, while more volatile assets will stay between 35–60%. Automated liquidation and profit-sharing for liquidators will keep liquidity healthy even during sharp market movements.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has already achieved a major milestone by raising $18.15 million before the V1 protocol has even launched. With Phase 6 now nearing sellout and the price set to rise to $0.04 in the next round, this is one of the last opportunities to enter before the beta launch and upcoming exchange listings.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is proving its strength through clear progress, not promises. With audited architecture, strong community backing, and working modules nearing launch, it stands as a new crypto coin leading DeFi innovation. Those waiting until listings will likely miss the most rewarding stage of this presale journey.

