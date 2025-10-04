BTC $122,506.33 1.81%
ETH $4,506.40 1.01%
SOL $229.69 0.47%
PEPE $0.0000099 0.19%
SHIB $0.000012 0.58%
DOGE $0.25 -1.31%
XRP $3.00 -0.81%
ETH Gas (gwei) 0.30
Cryptonews Press Releases

MSP Miner Releases New Mobile Mining App: Ushering in a New Era of Smart Cryptocurrency

blockchain cloud mining
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Last updated: 
Disclaimer: The text below is an advertorial article that is not part of Cryptonews.com editorial content. While it has undergone editorial review to ensure quality and relevance, it may not reflect the views of Cryptonews.com and is clearly distinguished from our independent editorial content. If you wish to advertise with Cryptonews, contact us.
MSP Miner

MSP Miner, a leading international cloud mining platform, has officially released its newly upgraded mobile mining app.

This app, available to users worldwide, is dedicated to providing a smarter and more secure mining management experience. Compatible with both iOS and Android, users can easily start mining on their phone in just a few simple steps. The app also supports real-time profit monitoring, allowing investors to track daily returns anytime, anywhere, and enjoy convenient passive income from home.

Compliant, Secure, and Green

Founded in 2018, MSPMiner is a licensed professional cloud mining platform in the UK, complying with local laws and regulations. MSPMiner prioritizes user fund security and transparency. This upgraded app also adheres to high standards:

  1. Powered by McAfee® and Cloudflare®, it is 100% secure and offers 24/7 support.
  2. MSP Miner is 100% solar-powered (solar, wind, and hydropower). This reduces CO2 emissions and eliminates the energy consumption of traditional mining. It also ensures a stable and reliable mining environment.
  3. MSP Miner has over 5 million users in over 180 countries and is committed to providing convenient and scalable mining services.

Creating a ‘Zero-Barrier’ Mining Experience

In the past, mining Bitcoin or Dogecoin often required expensive mining equipment, a stable power supply, and specialized operational expertise. Today, these barriers have been completely removed. Users no longer need to bear the hefty equipment costs or worry about complex maintenance. Simply start mining with your phone or computer and receive comprehensive technical and service support from the platform.

Register and receive $15 in free computing power, allowing new users to experience the real mining process without any investment.

Flexible contracts support a variety of major cryptocurrencies, including BTC, ETH, XRP, DOGE, LTC, SOL, BNB, USDC, USDT, and more.

Automatic profit settlement is performed 24 hours a day, and principal is automatically returned upon contract expiration.

Smart Management · Instant Support

The new mobile app integrates hashrate rewards with smart contract matching, allowing users to flexibly customize their mining plans based on their capital scale and profit goals. Furthermore, the app’s built-in online customer service system is available 24/7, with an average response time of 1–3 minutes, ensuring every user’s inquiry receives a quick and professional response.

Partner and Affiliate Program

Referral Commission: Earn a permanent 3% + 2% commission for every friend you refer to purchase a contract.

Affiliate Bonus: Active users can earn up to $50,000 in referral rewards.

Daily Sign-in Bonus: Users can earn $0.60 simply by opening the app and signing in.

How to Start Earning Passive Income?

  • Sign Up

Create an account on the platform by filling in the required information. Upon registration, you’ll receive $15.

  • Choose Your Plan

Select a mining contract that suits your budget and contract length.

  • After Purchasing a Contract

The system automatically contributes hashrate to the mining pool, and earnings are automatically deposited within 24 hours. Upon contract expiration, the principal is automatically returned.

Find more MSP Miner mining contract options here.

Overview

MSP Miner emphasizes that the launch of this app is a key initiative by the company to promote the popularization of digital assets and enhance financial accessibility. This new version not only lowers the technical barriers to entry for users but also strengthens compliance and transparency. Through intelligent mining services, it creates opportunities for more ordinary investors to share in the fruits of blockchain industry development.

Download the official MSP Miner app now to easily activate your crypto assets and embark on a path of steady wealth growth.

Official Website: https://mspminer.com/

Email: [email protected]

Price Analysis
World-Leading AI Claude Predicts the Price of XRP, Cardano and Ethereum by the End of 2025
2025-09-30 22:30:00
,
by Tim Hakki
Price Analysis
Perplexity AI Predicts Explosive Gains for XRP, Cardano and Dogecoin by the End of 2025
2025-10-01 22:30:00
,
by Tim Hakki
Price Analysis
Ethereum Price Prediction: One of Europe’s Biggest Banks Just Went All-In on ETH – Institutions are Buying Big
2025-10-01 21:55:00
,
by Alejandro Arrieche
Best Crypto to Buy Now in October 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-10-01 09:47:10
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Today – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-10-03 16:07:33
,
by Ines S. Tavares
13 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-10-03 13:41:48
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in October 2025
2025-10-01 14:40:28
,
by Ilija Rankovic
13 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-10-01 14:39:13
,
by Ilija Rankovic
The Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: Our Top Picks
2025-10-01 14:37:05
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-04 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-03 16:17:10
,
by Ben Beddow

2M+

Active Monthly Users Around the World

250+

Guides and Reviews Articles

8

Years on the Market

70

International Team Authors
editors
+72 More
Authors List
At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$4,376,988,345,439
10.27
Trending Crypto
Price Analysis
World-Leading AI Claude Predicts the Price of XRP, Cardano and Ethereum by the End of 2025
2025-09-30 22:30:00
,
by Tim Hakki
Price Analysis
Perplexity AI Predicts Explosive Gains for XRP, Cardano and Dogecoin by the End of 2025
2025-10-01 22:30:00
,
by Tim Hakki
Price Analysis
Ethereum Price Prediction: One of Europe’s Biggest Banks Just Went All-In on ETH – Institutions are Buying Big
2025-10-01 21:55:00
,
by Alejandro Arrieche
Best Crypto to Buy Now in October 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-10-01 09:47:10
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Today – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-10-03 16:07:33
,
by Ines S. Tavares
13 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-10-03 13:41:48
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in October 2025
2025-10-01 14:40:28
,
by Ilija Rankovic
13 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-10-01 14:39:13
,
by Ilija Rankovic
The Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: Our Top Picks
2025-10-01 14:37:05
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-04 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-03 16:17:10
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Press Releases
US Shutdown, Japan Bond Market Push Users to GoldenMining to Participate in Bitcoin Mining
2025-10-04 12:28:18
Press Releases
XRP’s Rise: Wall Street’s New Darling and a Dual Opportunity for OurCryptoMiner
2025-10-04 12:12:13
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors