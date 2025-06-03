BTC $105,830.35 0.87%
ETH $2,615.24 2.13%
SOL $157.78 1.53%
PEPE $0.000012 2.27%
SHIB $0.000013 -0.04%
DOGE $0.19 0.43%
XRP $2.25 3.16%
ETH Gas (gwei) 3.25
Cryptonews Press Releases

New Coin Listing to Watch: The Viral AI Agent Crypto Trending More Than Pepe

best crypto 2025 Crypto ICO MIND of Pepe
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Last updated: 
Disclaimer: The text below is an advertorial article that is not part of Cryptonews.com editorial content. While it has undergone editorial review to ensure quality and relevance, it may not reflect the views of Cryptonews.com and is clearly distinguished from our independent editorial content. If you wish to advertise with Cryptonews, contact us.

New trending AI crypto MIND of Pepe ($MIND) has rocketed nearly 93% since it listed on CoinMarketCap, where it is trending among the top 5 coins in the market. In fact, MIND of Pepe is out-trending Pepe.

As news of the latest AI sensation pings across the crypto internet, buy pressure is sure to build, especially now that an even more attractive entry price has developed.

AI agent MIND of Pepe was launched on exchanges at 2pm UTC today and succumbed to initial profit-taking by early presale buyers. However, the price found a floor less than an hour into trading and has been on the rise ever since as bulls take charge.

There’s nothing market participants like more than momentum, and $MIND has it in spades right now.

$MIND token eyes another 100% price increase to claim $0.0050

The question now is how high could $MIND go on its debut outing? Listing at $0.0037515, at the time of writing $MIND was priced at $0.002552, so at minimum it could soon be trading back above that starting level.

Assuming the bulls propel the charge back above the day’s high, then it is into price discovery for $MIND and the sky’s the limit.

Up 93% since its listing on CoinMarketCap, the $MIND token price can double from here to $0.0050 over the next few hours or days.

$MIND touches $266 million market cap – wen $1 billion?

The fully diluted market cap has risen beyond a quarter of a billion dollars to $266 million at the time of writing. Trading volume on DEXs is running hot at $1.3 million after only three hours of price action, according to Dexscreener data.

Liquidity of $505k is 100% locked, so there’s no need to worry about a rug pull. Dextools has a project reliability score of 91 out of 99 for $MIND token, a significant vote of community confidence at this early stage.

To start trading $MIND, make sure you have the correct contract address and trading pair. Here’s all the relevant details:

Website Claim Page: https://mindofpepe.com/

Website Staking Page: https://mindofpepe.com/en/staking

$MIND Contract Address: https://etherscan.io/address/0xEfC814a4C676a7314a13954e283dE6CEF597e6b2

Dextools: https://dextools.io/app/en/ether/pair-explorer/0xa339d4c41aD791E27A10cd0F9A80DeEC815b79ee

$MIND Uniswap trading pool: https://etherscan.io/address/0xa339d4c41ad791e27a10cd0f9a80deec815b79ee

For those who bought and staked in presale, $MIND tokens are locked until 2 pm UTC on 10 June; however, staking rewards can be collected from the site’s staking dashboard.

MIND Agent is live now and just announced, MIND Terminal launches on 7 June

Helping to drive feverish buying activity is the fact that MIND Agent is already live on X, pumping out its unique self-sovereign, autonomous insights on the crypto market.

However, added excitement is being generated by the breaking news that the MIND Terminal will be going live on Friday 6 June (see below).

Notably, the X post announcing the forthcoming MIND Terminal release has already had 36.9k views, 782 likes, and 99 reposts – not bad mind share for this mind-hive powered AI agent.

MIND of Pepe raised $12.74 million in its presale and has delivered exactly what it promised investors, and done so in record time.

MIND of Pepe delivers the goods and is already shaking up AI crypto trading

As far as the project’s tokenomics go, the total $MIND token supply is 100,000,101,001, with 25% allocated to the AI Agent, 15% to rewards, and 10% for exchange liquidity.

The remainder of the $MIND total token supply is split between the all-important marketing and development to underwrite the future growth of the project.

Join the MIND of Pepe community on Telegram and X for product launch updates, claim information, and more surprise news announcements from the team.

MIND of Pepe is audited by blockchain security experts Coinsult and SolidProof – so you can trade safely.

But if you want an edge in the markets, it could pay to buy and hold $MIND for the long term, and partake of its alpha-generating MIND Terminal, exclusive to token holders.

Price Analysis
Is XRP About to Explode? Ripple’s SEC Letter Could Change Everything 
2025-05-29 17:03:00
,
by Harvey Hunter
Bitcoin News
Why Is Crypto Down Today? – May 29, 2025
2025-05-29 11:35:30
,
by Sead Fadilpašić
Bitcoin News
Why Is Crypto Down Today? – May 28, 2025
2025-05-28 11:27:55
,
by Sead Fadilpašić
Best Crypto to Buy Now in June 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-05-06 11:00:00
,
by Alan Draper
Best New Crypto Coins to Invest In 2025 – Top New Cryptocurrencies
2025-05-06 05:05:39
,
by Ines S. Tavares
14 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Full Presale List
2025-03-03 00:01:51
,
by Alan Draper
12 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in June 2025
2025-04-13 09:45:30
,
by Ilija Rankovic
14 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-05-05 04:00:00
,
by Ines S. Tavares
What Is the Next Big Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2024-09-11 14:50:06
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2024-10-19 00:00:00
,
by Leon Waters
Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2024-08-28 00:00:00
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2024-08-28 00:00:00
,
by Ben Beddow
Logo

Why Trust Cryptonews

2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors
editors
+ 66 More
Authors List

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$3,466,854,254,692
-2.03
Trending Crypto
Price Analysis
Is XRP About to Explode? Ripple’s SEC Letter Could Change Everything 
2025-05-29 17:03:00
,
by Harvey Hunter
Bitcoin News
Why Is Crypto Down Today? – May 29, 2025
2025-05-29 11:35:30
,
by Sead Fadilpašić
Bitcoin News
Why Is Crypto Down Today? – May 28, 2025
2025-05-28 11:27:55
,
by Sead Fadilpašić
Best Crypto to Buy Now in June 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-05-06 11:00:00
,
by Alan Draper
Best New Crypto Coins to Invest In 2025 – Top New Cryptocurrencies
2025-05-06 05:05:39
,
by Ines S. Tavares
14 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Full Presale List
2025-03-03 00:01:51
,
by Alan Draper
12 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in June 2025
2025-04-13 09:45:30
,
by Ilija Rankovic
14 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-05-05 04:00:00
,
by Ines S. Tavares
What Is the Next Big Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2024-09-11 14:50:06
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2024-10-19 00:00:00
,
by Leon Waters
Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2024-08-28 00:00:00
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2024-08-28 00:00:00
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Press Releases
Countdown Begins: BTCBULL Presale Enters Explosive Final 26 Days 
2025-06-03 20:51:07
Blockchain News
Texas Congressman Slammed for Delayed Bitcoin Disclosure of $500K Purchases
Julia Smith
Julia Smith
2025-06-03 20:24:52
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors