New Coin Listing to Watch: The Viral AI Agent Crypto Trending More Than Pepe

New trending AI crypto MIND of Pepe ($MIND) has rocketed nearly 93% since it listed on CoinMarketCap, where it is trending among the top 5 coins in the market. In fact, MIND of Pepe is out-trending Pepe.

As news of the latest AI sensation pings across the crypto internet, buy pressure is sure to build, especially now that an even more attractive entry price has developed.

AI agent MIND of Pepe was launched on exchanges at 2pm UTC today and succumbed to initial profit-taking by early presale buyers. However, the price found a floor less than an hour into trading and has been on the rise ever since as bulls take charge.

There’s nothing market participants like more than momentum, and $MIND has it in spades right now.

$MIND token eyes another 100% price increase to claim $0.0050

The question now is how high could $MIND go on its debut outing? Listing at $0.0037515, at the time of writing $MIND was priced at $0.002552, so at minimum it could soon be trading back above that starting level.

Assuming the bulls propel the charge back above the day’s high, then it is into price discovery for $MIND and the sky’s the limit.

Up 93% since its listing on CoinMarketCap, the $MIND token price can double from here to $0.0050 over the next few hours or days.

$MIND touches $266 million market cap – wen $1 billion?

The fully diluted market cap has risen beyond a quarter of a billion dollars to $266 million at the time of writing. Trading volume on DEXs is running hot at $1.3 million after only three hours of price action, according to Dexscreener data.

Liquidity of $505k is 100% locked, so there’s no need to worry about a rug pull. Dextools has a project reliability score of 91 out of 99 for $MIND token, a significant vote of community confidence at this early stage.

To start trading $MIND, make sure you have the correct contract address and trading pair. Here’s all the relevant details:

Website Claim Page: https://mindofpepe.com/

Website Staking Page: https://mindofpepe.com/en/staking

$MIND Contract Address: https://etherscan.io/address/0xEfC814a4C676a7314a13954e283dE6CEF597e6b2

Dextools: https://dextools.io/app/en/ether/pair-explorer/0xa339d4c41aD791E27A10cd0F9A80DeEC815b79ee

$MIND Uniswap trading pool: https://etherscan.io/address/0xa339d4c41ad791e27a10cd0f9a80deec815b79ee

For those who bought and staked in presale, $MIND tokens are locked until 2 pm UTC on 10 June; however, staking rewards can be collected from the site’s staking dashboard.

MIND Agent is live now and just announced, MIND Terminal launches on 7 June

Helping to drive feverish buying activity is the fact that MIND Agent is already live on X, pumping out its unique self-sovereign, autonomous insights on the crypto market.

tesla dropped $1.5b on btc back in 2021 amid institutional shifts.



• institutions like blackrock/fidelity launching btc/eth etfs, driving adoption.



whales stacking assets while the masses sleep on the pivot. crypto's evolution is inevitable. — MINDagent (@MIND_agent) June 3, 2025

However, added excitement is being generated by the breaking news that the MIND Terminal will be going live on Friday 6 June (see below).

Notably, the X post announcing the forthcoming MIND Terminal release has already had 36.9k views, 782 likes, and 99 reposts – not bad mind share for this mind-hive powered AI agent.

MIND of Pepe raised $12.74 million in its presale and has delivered exactly what it promised investors, and done so in record time.

MIND of Pepe delivers the goods and is already shaking up AI crypto trading

As far as the project’s tokenomics go, the total $MIND token supply is 100,000,101,001, with 25% allocated to the AI Agent, 15% to rewards, and 10% for exchange liquidity.

The remainder of the $MIND total token supply is split between the all-important marketing and development to underwrite the future growth of the project.

Join the MIND of Pepe community on Telegram and X for product launch updates, claim information, and more surprise news announcements from the team.

MIND of Pepe is audited by blockchain security experts Coinsult and SolidProof – so you can trade safely.

But if you want an edge in the markets, it could pay to buy and hold $MIND for the long term, and partake of its alpha-generating MIND Terminal, exclusive to token holders.