95 Hours Left: MIND of Pepe – The Evolution of $PEPE Nears $11M Raised

If crypto represents anything, it’s innovation – a constant evolution. And it’s followed that path without fail: from simple blockchains, to smart contracts, and now to artificial intelligence. The crypto crowd has always favored projects that take something familiar and push it forward.

That’s why Ethereum has Layer-2s – and why Bitcoin ($BTC) now has innovations like the Lightning Network, Ordinals, BRC-20 tokens, and smart contract layers such as Stacks.

In the world of meme coins, Pepe ($PEPE) has stood out as a cultural icon, consistently ranking among the top three most valuable meme assets. But like everything in crypto, even memes evolve. And with the rise of AI, $PEPE may be entering a new phase – one that’s embodied by MIND of Pepe ($MIND).

MIND of Pepe blends the viral power of meme culture with real-world utility. It brings purpose to the meme coin format, creating something even non-tech-savvy investors can understand – and more importantly, use.

Because beyond its memetic vibe is an actual tool: a trading assistant designed to help users identify opportunities in any market condition.

That’s the value early backers recognized when they jumped into the presale earlier this year. And now, with nearly $11 million raised, the project is entering its final stretch – just 94 hours left before the presale closes.

As $MIND prepares for exchange listings, speculation is building. Broader investor access and increased visibility could drive a major shift in value post-launch.

For now, $MIND is available at its final presale price of $0.0037515 per token, and this is the last chance to get in before it goes public.

MIND of Pepe Isn’t Just the Next $PEPE – It’s the Smarter One

The $PEPE token launched in 2023 and quickly took the crypto world by storm. Within weeks, it turned thousands of early holders into overnight millionaires, riding a wave of meme-driven hype that pushed its market cap into the billions.

It wasn’t just another frog token – it became a cultural icon and a symbol of retail power in crypto.

And unlike most meme coins that vanish as fast as they rise, $PEPE has shown real staying power. It remains one of the most recognizable and valuable meme assets in the space, consistently holding rank alongside Dogecoin and Shiba Inu.

But the market is evolving fast.

The growing momentum behind MIND of Pepe shows that investors are no longer just looking for the next meme – they’re chasing the next breakthrough.

And MIND of Pepe isn’t a derivative or spin-off. It’s a full-scale evolution. It keeps the humor, the energy, and the recognizable face of the frog, but layers it with utility, narrative, and real function, turning a meme into a movement.

Right now, nothing commands attention like artificial intelligence. In fact, AI has dominated Google search interest over the past 90 days compared to crypto, a clear sign of where the spotlight is shifting.

MIND of Pepe doesn’t just lean on the AI trend for branding. It delivers. One of its live features is an AI-powered agent on X that scans trending crypto conversations, distills market sentiment, and posts insights in real time. It captures what’s moving the narrative – and turns social noise into a signal.

But that’s just one part of the ecosystem.

The core tech behind the project is being built into the MIND Terminal – a token-gated, real-time crypto trading command center.

It’s powered by a sophisticated AI engine built on persona-trained LLMs, semantic vector matching, retrieval-augmented generation (RAG), a persistent data layer, and modular architecture.

These components work together to track sentiment, uncover emerging opportunities, and deliver trader-ready insights at high speed.

The Terminal brings everything together: social sentiment trends, new token launches, liquidity movements, DEX-level volatility, and even token fundamentals from sources like CoinMarketCap – all layered with real-time headlines that actually move markets.

It doesn’t just show the market – it puts you three steps ahead of it.

$PEPE Delivered 512x – MIND of Pepe Has Bigger Ambitions

Now, to understand the potential ahead for MIND of Pepe, it helps to look at what $PEPE achieved in just over a year.

If an investor had placed $1,000 into $PEPE at its all-time low of $0.000000055 in April 2023 and sold at its peak of $0.00002825 in December 2024, that investment would have grown to over $512,000.

That’s a staggering 512x return – all driven by meme momentum, virality, and market timing.

That’s a staggering 512x return – all driven by meme momentum, virality, and perfect market timing.

But MIND of Pepe isn’t just trying to replicate $PEPE’s success – it’s building on it.

What made $PEPE soar was cultural resonance, but what could make $MIND truly break out is its ability to pair that same meme appeal with actual utility. In a market where AI is now outperforming crypto in global search interest, MIND of Pepe is positioning itself at the intersection of both narratives.

And smart money is already circling, with the presale continuing to attract heavy early support – and just like $PEPE caught a moment and defined a cycle, MIND of Pepe could capture the next one, where meme culture fuses with real tools and traders demand more than speculation.

Get in Before $MIND Starts Trading On Exchanges

The presale has already drawn close to $11 million – and with just hours left, this is your final chance to secure $MIND before it hits exchanges.

If you missed $PEPE early, this is your redemption arc.

To join, visit the MIND of Pepe website, connect your wallet (we recommend Best Wallet for the smoothest experience), and purchase using ETH, USDT, or even a bank card.

Once acquired, tokens can be staked immediately for up to 218% APY. Rewards are dynamic – early stakers lock in the highest yields before the pool fills and returns adjust.

