MIND of Pepe ($MIND) has now raised over $11 million in its presale and officially announced its token claim date: June 3 at 2 pm UTC.

This AI-powered evolution of the iconic Pepe meme coin is preparing to go live on exchanges.

But even before trading begins, users can already experience the project’s tech, including a live AI agent on X that scans trending crypto conversations, analyzes sentiment, and posts real-time insights.

It distills narrative flow and turns social noise into actionable signals.

With just 48 hours left, this is the final opportunity to purchase $MIND at its presale price of $0.0037515 per token.

MIND Terminal Adoption Builds as Nearly $11M Raised

Using the current presale price as an approximate average, more than 2.93 billion $MIND tokens have been distributed, and many holders are staking, not just holding. In fact, over 1.63 billion tokens, or approximately 55.42% of the supply so far, have already been staked in the MIND of Pepe protocol.

Why? Because $MIND is more than a meme with an AI twist. It powers the upcoming MIND Terminal – a real-time, AI-enhanced crypto trading platform designed to give users an edge.

The Terminal integrates everything that matters to traders: social sentiment, token launches, liquidity shifts, DEX-level volatility, token fundamentals from sources like CoinMarketCap, and real-time headlines that move markets.

Beneath the surface, it’s powered by serious AI infrastructure – including persona-trained language models that process market behavior like experienced traders, semantic vector matching that extracts real-time insight from crypto chatter, and a persistent data layer that tracks trends over time.

Its modular architecture ensures adaptability, while autonomous capabilities allow it to surface opportunities and execute smart contract interactions – no manual input required.

Staking is still live, with dynamic returns of up to 216% APY. The earlier you stake, the better your rewards, as yields adjust with pool participation.

Get Ready to Claim – $MIND Instructions Incoming

Once the claim window opens, the MIND of Pepe team is expected to announce full details on how token claiming will work. To avoid missing out, staying plugged into the community is essential.

Official instructions will be shared first via the MIND of Pepe channels on Telegram and X, so following those is a must. For users planning to claim through Best Wallet, updates will also be pushed directly through the app, making it one of the easiest ways to stay informed.

Best Wallet’s social channels will also share step-by-step claim guidance, ensuring every participant has a clear path to accessing their tokens the moment claiming goes live.

Launch + Claim Day Confirmed.



June 3rd

2PM UTC



Final Countdown – This is Where The Memes Get Serious

Time’s running out. With just 48 hours left and over $11 million already raised, demand for $MIND is surging, and the window to buy at presale prices is quickly closing.

The claim date is now locked in, and as the presale wraps up, latecomers will be left watching while early buyers position themselves for $MIND’s breakout.

To join, visit the MIND of Pepe website, connect your wallet (we recommend Best Wallet for the smoothest experience), and purchase using ETH, USDT, or even a bank card.

Once acquired, tokens can be staked immediately for up to 216% APY.

Rewards are dynamic – early stakers lock in the highest yields before the pool fills and returns adjust.