MIND of Pepe’s ($MIND) final 24 hours has arrived. The crypto-native AI agent – built with autonomous capabilities and designed to detect trading opportunities by monitoring where traders discuss and engage online – is closing its presale. After this, the only way in will be through exchanges.

By then, there’s no telling what $MIND will be trading at. With a live AI-powered X account and the upcoming launch of its advanced trading terminal, the project already has working tech to showcase where the team is headed.

And with that foundation in place, the utility of the $MIND token within what could soon be a massive ecosystem may inevitably drive the price higher.

That makes the current final presale price of $0.0037515 potentially the lowest it will ever be – a 100x return isn’t out of the question.

And whales have recognized this opportunity and are making last-minute purchases, with the most recent buy exceeding 10 million $MIND.

MIND of Pepe Recap

At its core, MIND of Pepe is a crypto-native AI agent designed to stay ahead of the market, not just react to it. Unlike most projects chasing trends, it already has live components delivering real utility.

Powered by a persona-trained large language model (LLM), the agent continuously scans trader conversations, sentiment trends, token movements, and on-chain activity.

It uses retrieval-augmented generation (RAG), semantic vector matching, and a persistent data layer to detect early signals and turn them into actionable insights.

And when clear opportunities don’t exist, it can create them. With autonomous capabilities baked into its architecture, MIND of Pepe can interact with smart contracts, deploy tokens, and generate on-chain plays independently, keeping it relevant and reactive no matter the market conditions.

All of this intelligence powers the upcoming MIND Terminal – a token-gated platform that transforms these capabilities into real-time, user-facing tools. $MIND holders will be able to access:

Real-time token analytics

On-chain and DEX activity tracking

AI-curated trade insights

Autonomous smart contract execution

It’s an ecosystem with purpose – built for traders who want an edge. And $MIND is the key to unlocking it.

MIND of Pepe 100x Thesis

While most AI tokens are still stuck in development, MIND of Pepe is going live with a working agent, real infrastructure, and a clear roadmap that’s already in motion.

We’ve already seen what this kind of momentum can produce.

In 2023, $PEPE exploded over 1,000x from launch – all without any utility, powered purely by meme strength and perfect timing. It became a cultural juggernaut and delivered outsized returns just by capturing attention.

MIND of Pepe taps into that same meme energy – but positions itself for the next evolution of the trend.

The project fuses crypto’s most viral mascot with the strongest narrative of the cycle: AI. That intersection makes $MIND a rare asset – one with community reach, narrative relevance, and functional backing.

With over $11.4 million raised, strong traction across social platforms, and a presale price still at $0.0037515, $MIND has the ingredients for a breakout.

The window to get in early is almost closed. The presale wraps up in just a few hours, with claims going live on June 3. After that, all eyes turn to the open market, and from there, price discovery begins.

Here’s How to Join Before $MIND Goes Public

This is your last shot to get in before MIND of Pepe hits exchanges.

Visit the MIND of Pepe website, connect your wallet (we recommend Best Wallet for the smoothest experience), and grab your $MIND using ETH, USDT, or a bank card.

Once you’ve secured your tokens, you can stake them immediately for up to 212% APY. Rewards are dynamic, and early stakers lock in the highest yields before the pool fills and adjusts.

Join the MIND of Pepe community on Telegram and X to stay abreast of the launch-day specifics and other news that the project team might release before the claim.