BTC $110,129.42 0.88%
ETH $2,689.22 5.71%
SOL $178.79 2.55%
PEPE $0.000014 2.18%
SHIB $0.000014 1.89%
DOGE $0.22 1.84%
XRP $2.34 1.19%
ETH Gas (gwei) 5.18
Cryptonews Press Releases

MIND of Pepe Raises Nearly $500,000 in 2 Days as FOMO Builds, ICO Hits $10.4M With 4 Days Left

best crypto 2025 Crypto ICO MIND of Pepe
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Last updated: 
Disclaimer: The text below is an advertorial article that is not part of Cryptonews.com editorial content. While it has undergone editorial review to ensure quality and relevance, it may not reflect the views of Cryptonews.com and is clearly distinguished from our independent editorial content. If you wish to advertise with Cryptonews, contact us.

MIND of Pepe ($MIND) raised nearly $500,000 over the weekend, bringing total presale funding to $10.46 million.

The surge followed the unveiling of the MIND Terminal on May 23 – a token-gated AI trading platform that instantly drew renewed interest from investors and pushed funding sharply higher.

For early backers, it’s a clear signal that this isn’t just another vaporware project – MIND of Pepe is already shipping and means business.

With just four days left, FOMO is building fast. The MIND Terminal – and the broader system behind it – is designed to autonomously scan for high-potential crypto opportunities in real time, regardless of market conditions. That gives early adopters a serious edge.

And with $MIND still in presale, the window to secure tokens before price discovery on exchanges is closing quickly. Even 99Bitcoins, a trusted crypto education platform with over 723,000 subscribers, has called $MIND a potential 100x opportunity.

The MIND Terminal Could Be One of the Most Powerful AI Trading Tools of the Decade

MIND of Pepe recently unveiled its most ambitious feature yet – the MIND Terminal, a real-time crypto trading command center powered by its proprietary AI agent. More than just a dashboard, it’s built to give traders a serious edge by combining speed, automation, and deep market awareness.

The terminal pulls together everything that matters for modern crypto trading. It tracks emerging social sentiment, flags on-chain activity like token launches or liquidity shifts, and keeps watch on DEX-level indicators such as volume and volatility.

It even integrates token fundamentals from sources like CoinMarketCap and overlays it all with real-time headlines that actually move markets.

From there, the MIND AI agent feeds users trade signals as narratives evolve, pinpointing setups before they go viral.

The interface includes direct links to token purchase pages, real-time chart displays, and automated technical overlays showing key breakout zones, support levels, and trendlines. Traders also get built-in risk/reward metrics so they can move quickly with clarity, not guesswork.

No wasted clicks. No noise. Just a clean, focused system designed to help traders catch what others miss.

And because it’s token-gated, only $MIND holders will get access – making the current presale not just a chance to invest, but to secure a tool built for the future of trading.

The AI Sector Is Exploding – And $MIND May Be Next in Line

Top AI tokens are rallying hard, with the sector now valued at over $30.6 billion. Leading the surge is Virtuals Protocol ($VIRTUAL), which jumped 15.1% in the last 24 hours and now boasts a $1.4 billion market cap. $FET and $GRASS followed with double-digit gains, confirming that the AI narrative isn’t slowing down.

So where does that leave $MIND?

With just $10.46 million raised in presale, MIND of Pepe remains a microcap by all standards. But if it were to reach $VIRTUAL’s current market cap, it would represent a 133x return on the capital already committed – an astronomical upside for early investors, and one that aligns with 99Bitcoins’ prediction for $MIND.

Of course, that’s a projection, not a guarantee. There’s no certainty that $MIND will attract the same traction or sustained demand as the top-tier AI plays. But what makes this project stand out is its focus on making trading profitable in the wild world of crypto, and that alone can drive massive adoption.

If the tech lives up to its promise and traders find real value in the MIND Terminal, the path to 100x isn’t just speculation – it’s within striking distance.

Exchange Launch Is Coming – Your Window to Get $MIND at a Huge Discount is Closing

Only four days remain before $MIND makes its exchange debut – and if you haven’t joined the MIND of Pepe presale, this is your last chance to grab tokens at what could be the lowest price before broader investor access sends it higher.

The token is currently available for $0.0037515.

To join, visit the MIND of Pepe website, connect your wallet (Best Wallet is recommended), and purchase using ETH, USDT, or a bank card.

Once acquired, tokens can be staked for up to 221% APY. Rewards are dynamic—early stakes lock in higher yields before the pool fills and returns taper.

Best Wallet is available now on Google Play or the Apple App Store for seamless staking and presale tracking.

Stay connected with the community on X and Telegram and follow @MIND_agent for real-time updates on the project’s AI evolution.

Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: $16B Real Estate Project Goes Live on XRP Ledger – $500 XRP Coming Soon?
2025-05-26 14:38:59
,
by Simon Chandler
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: XRP Holds $2.31 Before Memorial Day Volume Decline — Will Reduced Institutional Activity Spark Rally to $2.75?
2025-05-25 08:48:39
,
by Arslan Butt
Altcoin News
Ripple Whale Moves $782M in XRP: How Could XRP Price React?
2025-05-13 11:12:12
,
by Amin Ayan
Best Crypto to Buy Now in May 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-05-06 11:00:00
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrency to Invest In May 2025
2025-05-06 05:05:39
,
by Ines S. Tavares
13 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Full Presale List
2025-03-03 00:01:51
,
by Alan Draper
11 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in May 2025
2025-04-13 09:45:30
,
by Ilija Rankovic
13 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-05-05 04:00:00
,
by Ines S. Tavares
What Is the Next Big Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2024-09-11 14:50:06
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2024-10-19 00:00:00
,
by Leon Waters
Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2024-08-28 00:00:00
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2024-08-28 00:00:00
,
by Ben Beddow
Logo

Why Trust Cryptonews

2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors
editors
+ 66 More
Authors List

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$3,605,169,509,621
3.46
Trending Crypto
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: $16B Real Estate Project Goes Live on XRP Ledger – $500 XRP Coming Soon?
2025-05-26 14:38:59
,
by Simon Chandler
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: XRP Holds $2.31 Before Memorial Day Volume Decline — Will Reduced Institutional Activity Spark Rally to $2.75?
2025-05-25 08:48:39
,
by Arslan Butt
Altcoin News
Ripple Whale Moves $782M in XRP: How Could XRP Price React?
2025-05-13 11:12:12
,
by Amin Ayan
Best Crypto to Buy Now in May 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-05-06 11:00:00
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrency to Invest In May 2025
2025-05-06 05:05:39
,
by Ines S. Tavares
13 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Full Presale List
2025-03-03 00:01:51
,
by Alan Draper
11 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in May 2025
2025-04-13 09:45:30
,
by Ilija Rankovic
13 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-05-05 04:00:00
,
by Ines S. Tavares
What Is the Next Big Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2024-09-11 14:50:06
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2024-10-19 00:00:00
,
by Leon Waters
Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2024-08-28 00:00:00
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2024-08-28 00:00:00
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Blockchain News
Bitstamp Staking Launches in UK, Offering 3.1% ETH Rewards – What’s the Risk?
2025-05-27 16:42:54
Blockchain News
Blockchain.com Launches African Push in Nigeria, Ghana—Is Africa Crypto’s Next Frontier?
Hassan Shittu
Hassan Shittu
2025-05-27 16:39:13
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors