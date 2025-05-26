MIND of Pepe Raises Nearly $500,000 in 2 Days as FOMO Builds, ICO Hits $10.4M With 4 Days Left

Disclaimer: The text below is an advertorial article that is not part of Cryptonews.com editorial content. While it has undergone editorial review to ensure quality and relevance, it may not reflect the views of Cryptonews.com and is clearly distinguished from our independent editorial content. If you wish to advertise with Cryptonews, contact us

MIND of Pepe ($MIND) raised nearly $500,000 over the weekend, bringing total presale funding to $10.46 million.

The surge followed the unveiling of the MIND Terminal on May 23 – a token-gated AI trading platform that instantly drew renewed interest from investors and pushed funding sharply higher.

For early backers, it’s a clear signal that this isn’t just another vaporware project – MIND of Pepe is already shipping and means business.

With just four days left, FOMO is building fast. The MIND Terminal – and the broader system behind it – is designed to autonomously scan for high-potential crypto opportunities in real time, regardless of market conditions. That gives early adopters a serious edge.

And with $MIND still in presale, the window to secure tokens before price discovery on exchanges is closing quickly. Even 99Bitcoins, a trusted crypto education platform with over 723,000 subscribers, has called $MIND a potential 100x opportunity.

MIND of Pepe recently unveiled its most ambitious feature yet – the MIND Terminal, a real-time crypto trading command center powered by its proprietary AI agent. More than just a dashboard, it’s built to give traders a serious edge by combining speed, automation, and deep market awareness.

The terminal pulls together everything that matters for modern crypto trading. It tracks emerging social sentiment, flags on-chain activity like token launches or liquidity shifts, and keeps watch on DEX-level indicators such as volume and volatility.

It even integrates token fundamentals from sources like CoinMarketCap and overlays it all with real-time headlines that actually move markets.

From there, the MIND AI agent feeds users trade signals as narratives evolve, pinpointing setups before they go viral.

The interface includes direct links to token purchase pages, real-time chart displays, and automated technical overlays showing key breakout zones, support levels, and trendlines. Traders also get built-in risk/reward metrics so they can move quickly with clarity, not guesswork.

No wasted clicks. No noise. Just a clean, focused system designed to help traders catch what others miss.

And because it’s token-gated, only $MIND holders will get access – making the current presale not just a chance to invest, but to secure a tool built for the future of trading.

The $MIND of Pepe Terminal is nearly upon us. 👁



What can you expect?



◎ Access to the latest signals

◎ Quick access to token purchasing page

◎ In-depth technical analysis

◎ Risk/reward ratio insights

◎ Real-time chart displays



Welcome to the future. Welcome to $MIND.… pic.twitter.com/IsnQWTa0vu — MIND of Pepe (@MINDofPepe) May 22, 2025

The AI Sector Is Exploding – And $MIND May Be Next in Line

Top AI tokens are rallying hard, with the sector now valued at over $30.6 billion. Leading the surge is Virtuals Protocol ($VIRTUAL), which jumped 15.1% in the last 24 hours and now boasts a $1.4 billion market cap. $FET and $GRASS followed with double-digit gains, confirming that the AI narrative isn’t slowing down.

So where does that leave $MIND?

With just $10.46 million raised in presale, MIND of Pepe remains a microcap by all standards. But if it were to reach $VIRTUAL’s current market cap, it would represent a 133x return on the capital already committed – an astronomical upside for early investors, and one that aligns with 99Bitcoins’ prediction for $MIND.

Of course, that’s a projection, not a guarantee. There’s no certainty that $MIND will attract the same traction or sustained demand as the top-tier AI plays. But what makes this project stand out is its focus on making trading profitable in the wild world of crypto, and that alone can drive massive adoption.

If the tech lives up to its promise and traders find real value in the MIND Terminal, the path to 100x isn’t just speculation – it’s within striking distance.

Exchange Launch Is Coming – Your Window to Get $MIND at a Huge Discount is Closing

Only four days remain before $MIND makes its exchange debut – and if you haven’t joined the MIND of Pepe presale, this is your last chance to grab tokens at what could be the lowest price before broader investor access sends it higher.

The token is currently available for $0.0037515.

To join, visit the MIND of Pepe website, connect your wallet (Best Wallet is recommended), and purchase using ETH, USDT, or a bank card.

Once acquired, tokens can be staked for up to 221% APY. Rewards are dynamic—early stakes lock in higher yields before the pool fills and returns taper.

Best Wallet is available now on Google Play or the Apple App Store for seamless staking and presale tracking.

Stay connected with the community on X and Telegram and follow @MIND_agent for real-time updates on the project’s AI evolution.