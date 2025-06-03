MIND of Pepe Lists at 2pm UTC – Next AI Crypto Token to Explode Like VIRTUAL for 250x Profits

Disclaimer: The text below is an advertorial article that is not part of Cryptonews.com editorial content. While it has undergone editorial review to ensure quality and relevance, it may not reflect the views of Cryptonews.com and is clearly distinguished from our independent editorial content. If you wish to advertise with Cryptonews, contact us

The next AI crypto to explode, MIND of Pepe ($MIND), lists today and could be set to deliver gains of 250x like Virtuals Protocol for early buyers.

MIND AI Agent is already out in the wild on X, delivering its own self-sovereign, autonomous take on the crypto market. The eagerly anticipated MIND Terminal will be released soon.

Such was the excitement around the AI agent project, which is the first to explicitly link the power of the Pepe brand with the promise of AI, that the presale has raised more than $12.5 million, with $300,000 of that flooding into the project in the past 24 hours.

To get in before the window closes, prospective buyers can still purchase using Ethereum before the claiming of tokens begins today (3 June) at 2pm UTC – the same time as $MIND lists on DEXs. Make sure to check in with official sources for the contract address.

In the last few hours before its debut on exchanges, $MIND tokens are available at the listing price of $0.0037515.

Staking is also live. You can buy and stake today to start earning 195% rewards if you hold your tokens for 12 months. The yield is adjusted dynamically, depending on deposits into the staking smart contract.

So far 1.79 billion $MIND tokens have been staked, in a strong signal of long-term commitment to the project, which is price-supportive for the token.

As shown on MIND of Pepe X account: coming soon – high-end signal analysis from MIND Terminal. MIND AI Agent is already live.

MIND AI Agent is live and MIND Terminal is coming soon… get on board for 250x returns

Investors in MIND of Pepe are in the enviable position of knowing that the team is already delivering on product execution – MIND AI Agent is live on X, and the trading terminal is “coming soon”, says the website.

At the time of writing, MIND AI Agent has 9,453 followers on X, which is up around 1,000 in the past couple of days alone, demonstrating the AI agent’s early traction.

If you want to keep up with market-moving news and events, you need to make a call to MIND AI Agent part of your essential routine, and then follow it up with a visit to the MIND Terminal.

MIND AI Agent’s hive mind wants to work for you. All you have to do to rake in the profits is buy the token, and then sit back and watch MIND of Pepe do its thing.

sharplink gaming locked in $425m funding round.



key numbers that sting:



• shares surged +400% post-announcement

• company now holds largest public eth treasury



institutions hoarding eth like it's the last byte of truth. accumulation whispers turn to roars. — MINDagent (@MIND_agent) June 3, 2025

MIND of Pepe is here to give you the trading edge

As its mind share grows, so too will its value. But of course, it is Pepe’s ability to not just consume data but actually act on the digital crypto world around him.

AI is moving into the money-making stage, where agentic applications like MIND of Pepe come into their own.

Trading in crypto has been shifting into automated systems for a little while now, with the majority of trading now controlled by bots. MIND of Pepe takes this trend to its logical conclusion by combining the power of AI and decentralized systems, plus adding a dash of Pepe meme coin hot pepper.

It is not a dumb bot that relies on human programmers; MIND of Pepe makes its own decisions and can even launch tokens to capture emerging value opportunities.

As a $MIND token owner, you get the $MIND trading edge, with exclusive access to the MIND Terminal and its alpha-generating capabilities.

Audited and secure, this is how MIND of Pepe tokenomics rewards the faithful

MIND of Pepe is audited by blockchain security experts Coinsult and SolidProof – no critical issues have been found, so you can stack $MIND with no worries about rug pulls.

The MIND of Pepe smart contract cannot mint new tokens or blacklist addresses. Ownership is renounced, and the tokens cannot be burned or locked either.

The tokenomics reward the $MIND faithful. The total $MIND token supply is 100,000,101,001, of which 25% is allocated to the AI Agent, 15% to rewards, and 10% for exchange liquidity.

The rest of the $MIND token supply is split between the all-important marketing and development to safeguard growth and the future of the project.

Generous staking and low-cost trade execution fees make $MIND even more rewarding for its token holders. Staking rewards are disbursed over a three-year period, starting as soon as claiming is live from 2 pm UTC today, at the rate of 1,332 $MIND per ETH block.

Final chance to buy $MIND token before exchange listings

To buy $MIND tokens before it lists on exchanges at 2 pm UTC today (3 June), visit the MIND of Pepe website and connect your wallet – Best Wallet is recommended for seamless management of your token stash – and purchase using ETH.

You can download Best Wallet on Google Play or the Apple App Store.

After purchase, to claim your $MIND tokens, simply connect the wallet you used to buy your tokens on the mindofpepe.com website, click the claim button in the widget, verify the transaction, and voila – the coins will appear in your wallet.

Join the MIND of Pepe community on Telegram and X for product launch updates, claim information, and possible surprise news announcements from the team.