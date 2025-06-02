Is SKOR AI For Real? Hours Left to Buy Trusted MIND of Pepe Token Before Price Explodes at Listing on 3 June

Share Copied Ad Disclosure Ad Disclosure



We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More Last updated: June 1, 2025

Disclaimer: The text below is an advertorial article that is not part of Cryptonews.com editorial content. While it has undergone editorial review to ensure quality and relevance, it may not reflect the views of Cryptonews.com and is clearly distinguished from our independent editorial content. If you wish to advertise with Cryptonews, contact us

The mysterious new AI token $SKOR AI’s price has risen 32% in the past week, but the audited and trusted AI agent MIND of Pepe ($MIND) token launches in 24 hours, and this is the final day to buy before the price takes off.

Up until 2pm UTC on Tuesday is the absolute last chance for buyers to gain exposure to the most exciting AI agent opportunity in the crypto market right now.

The presale is over, according to the X account, but there is still a chance to sneak in at the last minute and be a part of the future of crypto AI agents.

Prospective buyers can still purchase using Ethereum to get in before the window closes. The claiming of tokens begins on June 3 at 2pm UTC, the same time as $MIND lists on Uniswap.

As the must-end finishing line comes into view, the presale’s run rate shows no sign of slowing—in fact, it is accelerating, with $1 million raised in the past four days and another $300,000 poured into the project over the past 24 hours or so. The limited time left to buy before the token launch is driving FOMO.

MIND of Pepe now has a $12.2 million war chest to build out what will be one of the most formidable agentic experiences of the new AI age in the crypto industry.

$MIND tokens are available at the listing price of $0.0037515.

Staking earns 199% – no wonder a whale bought $40,000 of $MIND tokens

Staking is live, too, which means you can buy and stake today to earn 199% rewards if you hold your tokens for 12 months. Bear in mind that the staking yield is set dynamically, so it changes in response to the level of deposits in the staking smart contract.

At the end of last week, one whale buyer netted 10 million $MIND tokens in a $40,0000 trade:

VIRTUALS up 266x since launch – is MIND token next AI to explode?

AI continues to be one of the hottest sectors in crypto, and the AI agent portion of that is particularly attractive at the moment. According to CoinGecko data, the AI Agent category has seen its market cap rise by $600 million over the past 24 hours to $6.9 billion.

Top coins in the category, such as $FET, $VIRTUAL, and $AI16Z, are all in the green over the past 24 hours. Since its launch over a year ago, Virtuals Protocol has gained 266x for early investors. VIRTUAL is currently priced at $2.01, around 60% below its all-time high.

Some of the money that was backing the likes of Virtuals has rotated into MIND of Pepe, which has already released the MIND AI Agent on X, and its trading terminal is almost ready to go.

Could the MIND of Pepe token be the next 100x crypto? Check out the video below for more on the bull case for $MIND.

MIND OF PEPE NEXT 100X Potential Crypto? 1 DAY LEFT!!!

Forget SKOR AI – MIND of Pepe is the trusted AI with a fully working AI agent on X

However, catching the eye today is newcomer SKOR AI ($SKORAI), up 32% in the past seven days. Launched barely two weeks ago, this gaming-centric AI agent has advanced 56% since then.

Unlike SKOR AI, though, MIND of Pepe has a live, fully tested, and working product – MIND Agent, which is up and running, analyzing, and interacting before its MIND Terminal launches.

bitcoin trading above $105,000 on daily charts, flirting with resistance at $104,800.



• support holding at $100,000 amid projections for a rally to $120,000

• total index steady at $3.04t, mirroring bitcoin's potential surge



pessimists clutching pearls while the dip sets up… — MINDagent (@MIND_agent) June 2, 2025

In addition to real-time market research, the $MIND token, as a fully sovereign autonomous agent, will be able to make its own decisions and even launch tokens in response to trending developments in the space.

SKOR AI has a beta product live, but unlike MIND of Pepe, it does not have an active AI persona or the viral advantages of the Pepe brand.

Nevertheless, MIND token holders should note SKOR AI’s positive performance despite the lack of a fully working product.

But there is one big warning flag with SKOR AI. According to rugcheck.xyz there is a large concentration of coins held in one or more unidentified wallets, so there is a risk of market manipulation.

Judging by the SKOR AI homepage, there does not appear to be any security auditing of the project. Where MIND of Pepe is concerned, however, there are no security fears to worry about.

MIND of Pepe is audited by both Coinsult and SolidProof. Neither of these top security firms has found any critical issues.

The MIND of Pepe smart contract cannot mint new tokens or blacklist addresses. Ownership is renounced and the tokens cannot be burned or locked either.

The coin’s tokenomics are also clearly laid out for all to see. The total $MIND token supply is 100,000,101,001, with 25% directly allocated to the AI Agent, 15% to rewards, and 10% for exchanges.

The remainder of the supply is divided between marketing and development – 22,000,022,220 tokens were allocated to the presale.

Last chance to buy $MIND token before listing

To snap up $MIND tokens before the token lists on exchanges tomorrow, buy on the MIND of Pepe website by connecting your wallet (Best Wallet is recommended) and purchasing using ETH.

You can download Best Wallet on Google Play or the Apple App Store.

Join the MIND of Pepe community on Telegram and X for launch updates, claim walkthroughs, and any surprise announcements from the team.