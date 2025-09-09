Meme Coins Roar Back as Snorter Bot Token Presale Blasts Past $3.8M

Meme coins are trading higher, with the sector’s market capitalization climbing past $80 billion.

Tokens such as Goatseus Maximus (GOAT) and AI Companions (AIC) have surged by about 23% in the last 24 hours, underscoring the renewed strength across the space. That same buoyancy is also visible in the Snorter Bot Token (SNORT) presale, now reaching $3.8 million in funding.

Snorter is a Solana-based Telegram trading bot designed to detect breakout moves in the meme coin market. The system is built to thrive in bullish environments, like today’s, and even during bearish conditions.

Its advanced Fast Sniper feature, which gives it the edge against other Telegram bots, allows it to identify opportunities before they fully unfold, giving retail traders a front row seat at potential moonbound trades.

The current presale round with a price of $0.1039 per SNORT is selling out fast. And in less than 48 hours the entry price will move higher as the next stage begins.

Murad’s Pick Leads Meme Coin Sector

As meme coins pushed back to the $80 billion mark on Tuesday, according to CoinGecko data, one subsector worth noting is Murad Mahmudov’s picks.

The category defined by the man who coined the term “meme coin supercycle” gained 11.2%, followed by frog-themed meme coins at 8.5% and The Boy’s Club at 8.4%.

Murad’s top winners overnight include Gigachad (GIGA) and SPX6900 (SPX), with 13.2% and 9.9% gains, respectively.

As mentioned, the top gainers across the sector in the same time frame were Solana-based GOAT and Binance-based AIC. MemeCore, the newest entrant to the meme coin top ten that reached $3 billion in market cap in just two months, was another notable mover over the past 24 hours as it surged by 19.2%.

With the market showing glimpses of last year’s run, the pressing question is whether Murad’s supercycle is set to return. Murad has often been quoted as saying that the first big wave in meme coins was only the beginning of a much larger tsunami.

More recently, he has reiterated his preference for tokens that are “spiritual” or purely “belief-based,” describing them as assets capable of changing an average retail trader’s wallet overnight—much like MemeCore recently demonstrated.

The challenge, however, is that spotting these tokens and committing to them requires discernment, and most retail investors only recognize the cult-like following after the majority of the move has already played out.

And that is where automation can be a huge ally.

Snorter Bot Token is being developed precisely to remove this guesswork from retail traders and hand it over to a system that scans markets tirelessly, searching for opportunities across every season and condition in crypto.

Why Snorter is Your All-Weather Ally in Crypto Trading

The current development with Snorter Bot Token is to perfect a trading bot that can find breakout plays quickly before the major move happens and trade them as effortlessly, quickly, and cheaply as possible.

This is achieved primarily through its Solana-native design, which delivers the speed and low-cost transaction processing that Solana is known for. This allows it to catch Solana-based meme coins before they erupt. And being Telegram-based ensures that everything is managed directly inside the popular private messaging app.

But the technology part is the crux of what makes Snorter popular among early-stage investors. The bot connects to dedicated RPC infrastructure rather than congested public endpoints, giving it faster access to pending transactions in the mempool. That early visibility allows Snorter to detect liquidity inflows and whale activity before they move the market.

Once detected, the execution layer takes over. Snorter enables sub-second swaps, with MEV protection to prevent front-running and sandwich attacks. Holding SNORT tokens can unlock the lowest fees in the market, cutting costs from 1.5% to 0.85%, which makes it cheaper than competing bots such as Banana Gun, Maestro, or Trojan.

These elements – optimized RPC routing, mempool scanning, and a high-speed execution engine – make Snorter an all-weather system, capable of finding breakouts whether the market is bullish, bearish, or stuck in chop.

Future Multichain Capabilities

The obvious question is whether Snorter Bot Token can extend its reach to tokens beyond Solana – tokens like MemeCore or future breakouts that achieve the kind of run it just delivered.

The answer is yes. Snorter is starting on Solana to trade meme coins at fast speeds and low transaction costs, but the project’s roadmap includes a multichain approach that will extend coverage to other major ecosystems.

This means Snorter is being developed as an all-weather trading bot and an all-crypto bot with reach across multiple chains. Whether the next big play emerges on Solana, Binance, or Ethereum, Snorter’s detection and execution systems are designed to track it.

As that coverage expands, the utility of the SNORT token scales with it.

More chains monitored means more opportunities flagged, and more traders looking to lock in SNORT to access the lowest fees in the market. That broader scope strengthens demand for the token while reinforcing its role at the center of the Snorter ecosystem.

Join the Presale Now to Position for the Next MemeCore When Snorter Bot Token Launches

Head to the Snorter Bot Token site and secure an allocation using SOL, ETH, BNB, USDT, USDC, or even a credit card.

Snorter recommends using a WalletConnect-certified non-custodial wallet such as Best Wallet, which is widely recognized as one of the best crypto and Bitcoin wallets in the market. Balances from the presale display directly in-app, claiming is seamless, and holders also gain exclusive access to brand new project launches through its Upcoming Tokens section.

Best Wallet is available for download on Google Play and the Apple App Store.

Join the Snorter community on X and Instagram.