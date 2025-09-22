Meme Coins Dip, Snorter Bot Token Keeps Hunting New Plays – ICO Hits $4 Million

Find out why the new Snorter Bot AI trading companion and meme coin is attracting significant investment.

Telegram-based trading bot Snorter Bot Token (SNORT) has raised $4 million in its ICO despite the broader meme coin market cooling.

Investors continue to commit capital to the presale because of Snorter’s capabilities, which enable users to spot opportunities even amid challenging market conditions and give retail traders a chance to profit.

At the center of this ecosystem is the SNORT token, which unlocks multiple utilities, including cutting trading fees to an industry-low 0.85% simply by holding it.

Now the presale is entering its next stage, with just 24 hours left to join the current round at $0.1051 per token.

Once the window closes, the price of SNORT will rise again as the project moves closer to launch, leaving fewer rounds for new investors to enter at lower valuations.

Bitcoin Slip Drags Meme Coins Down

The meme coin sector has slid back under a $80 billion market cap, after pushing close to $90 billion just last week.

Monday’s trading painted the space in red, with AI-themed meme coins dropping the hardest at 12.4%, followed by the Murad Mahmudov-backed pick on CoinGecko, which slipped 11.8%.

Among the top ten meme coins, the biggest loser was Pump.fun’s native token on Solana, PUMP, plunging 19.3%, while Pudgy Penguins (PENGU) followed with an 11.7% decline. The lone exception was MemeCore (M) on Binance, which managed to climb 3.2%, extending its meteoric run that saw it hit a billion-dollar valuation in just two months.

But the red isn’t just hitting meme coins. The broader market has cooled as Bitcoin failed to hold above $117,000 last week and has since slipped to $112,000 as of writing, dragging sentiment across the board.

Even with the Fed’s rate cut last week, investor mood remains neutral at best.

For most traders, these are the moments that test their conviction – whether to sit through the seasonal blues and wait for the historically strong “Uptober” and “Moonvember,” or to look elsewhere for opportunity.

The developers built Snorter Bot Token for the latter: a tool that can scan mempools and surface potential breakout meme coins, which turns volatility, even on red days, into trading opportunities.

Catching Breakouts Early With Snorter Bot Token

Snorter Bot Token’s edge lies in its ability to spot those breakout meme coins before the big pump happens. Essentially, this allows retail traders a chance to position early rather than end up as exit liquidity.

The first way it delivers that edge is through mempool scanning on Solana and Ethereum. As it monitors pending transactions, Snorter has the capability of detecting new token launches and liquidity adds the instant they appear – even well before they show up on exchanges or trackers like CoinGecko.

Combined with sub-second swaps and MEV protection, Snorter executes trades faster than most bots, which benefits users by offering ground-floor entry without being front-run by whales or trapped in sandwich attacks. To reduce risk further, it layers in smart filters like liquidity thresholds, contract verification, and honeypot checks.

The second way that users get ahead with Snorter is through copy trading. Users can simply mirror the wallets of traders with proven track records, effectively riding alongside them in profitable moves without needing to scout opportunities manually.

In both cases, Snorter is built to give retail traders the upper hand as it spots entries early and secures gains before the usual exit liquidity games even begin.

How Snorter Transforms the Trading Experience

Most meme coin traders live on FOMO. They chase pumps they’ve seen too late, get caught in hype cycles, and end up second-guessing every move. Snorter is designed to change that behavior entirely.

With its automation and filters, Snorter reduces the stress of decision-making. Instead of staring at charts or Telegram groups all day, users can rely on the bot to flag opportunities that meet real criteria – liquidity checks, contract verification, and smart anti-rug filters.

And for those who’d rather not scout at all, copy trading removes the guesswork by letting them ride alongside proven wallets.

The result is a different mindset altogether: instead of reacting to the market, traders can approach meme coins with a strategy. They don’t need to panic about missing the next 100x tweet because Snorter is already in position to surface it.

Sleeping tight knowing that other projects build toys, but I’m forging the tools. pic.twitter.com/7kVtOnqCMa — Snorter (@SnorterToken) September 17, 2025

