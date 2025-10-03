Market Awaits XRP ETF Decision, DEAL Mining Provides More Options with AI Cloud Computing Power

Last updated: October 3, 2025

Disclaimer: The text below is an advertorial article that is not part of Cryptonews.com editorial content. While it has undergone editorial review to ensure quality and relevance, it may not reflect the views of Cryptonews.com and is clearly distinguished from our independent editorial content. If you wish to advertise with Cryptonews, contact us

XRP ETF is Still Pending, and Market Sentiment is Heating Up

Recently, the market has focused on regulatory scrutiny of the XRP ETF. Following the successive launches of Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs, investors generally anticipate that approval will usher in a new wave of capital inflows and institutional adoption.

However, pending the results, price volatility is inevitable, with market sentiment shifting between optimism and caution. Investors are more concerned about how to secure a stable cash flow while waiting, rather than passively bearing the volatility.

From “Holding and Waiting” to “Stable Cash Flow”

Unlike simply holding, cloud mining utilizes a contract model where the platform provides hardware, energy, and maintenance. Users receive daily settlement income, and the principal is returned upon contract maturity. This transforms the “waiting period” into a period of sustained passive income, hedging uncertainty with certainty.

DEAL Mining: AI Scheduling + Green Energy

The DEAL Mining platform relies on an AI computing power scheduling system and green energy mining farms to ensure stable and sustainable profits even in the face of market fluctuations.

Highlights

AI-powered scheduling: Dynamically optimizes costs and returns.

Green energy: Wind, photovoltaic, and hydropower-driven, environmentally compliant.

Bank-level fund protection and multiple risk control monitoring.

Supports major cryptocurrencies such as BTC, XRP, DOGE, ETH, LTC, and USDT.

Daily settlement and principal rebate upon maturity, with a clear structure.

Practical Path: Turn the “Waiting Period” into a “Profit Period”

Registration Activation: Complete registration to receive $15 in newbie funds.

Choose a contract: Choose a contract based on your budget, with an emphasis on XRP allocation.

Reinvesting income: Daily deposits can be withdrawn or reinvested in large-scale trading.

Portfolio Reference:

Conservative: 70% short- to medium-term + 30% XRP.

70% short- to medium-term + 30% XRP. Balanced: 50% short- to medium-term + 50% medium-term.

50% short- to medium-term + 50% medium-term. Advanced: Staggered reinvestment (5/10/31 days) to achieve daily release.

Why Invest in DEAL Mining now?

Time Value: Regulatory progress is unpredictable, but daily returns are controllable.

Regulatory progress is unpredictable, but daily returns are controllable. Volatility Hedging: AI scheduling and multi-currency diversification reduce the risk of a single coin price.

AI scheduling and multi-currency diversification reduce the risk of a single coin price. Green Compliance: Sustainable energy and risk control systems mitigate external uncertainties.

Sustainable energy and risk control systems mitigate external uncertainties. Simple and Replicable: Account-contract-return, with a clear process suitable for both beginners and veterans.

Instead of Waiting for an ETF, It’s Better to Secure Stable Returns First

Regardless of the XRP ETF’s outcome, stable cash flow is the key to a safe haven in an uncertain market.

With DEAL Mining’s AI-powered cloud computing, investors can transform “information vacuums” into “profit realization opportunities.”

Register now at dealmining.com and receive $15 in new investor funds. Start today and offset the cost of waiting with stable daily returns.