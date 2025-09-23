BTC $112,757.67 0.15%
Press Releases

Margex Adds New One-Click Feature For Simplified Copy Trading

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships.
Last updated: 
Disclaimer: The text below is an advertorial article that is not part of Cryptonews.com editorial content. While it has undergone editorial review to ensure quality and relevance, it may not reflect the views of Cryptonews.com and is clearly distinguished from our independent editorial content. If you wish to advertise with Cryptonews, contact us.
Margex Adds New One-Click Feature For Simplified Copy Trading

Margex, one of the top crypto derivatives exchanges, has upgraded its copy trading platform with a new one-click trading feature. Now, users can automatically follow top traders and start earning from their winning trades seamlessly.

For beginners, busy crypto traders, and anyone else who can benefit from copy trading, Margex’s one-click follow feature allows copy traders to save time and create new passive income streams from the expertise of experienced traders. In this article, we break down how copy trading crypto on Margex works and its unique advantages.

Explaining Margex One-Click Copy Trading

Copy trading with one click on Margex is a streamlined process that requires just a few steps to execute. Let’s go through each phase one by one:

  1. Check Out the Pro Traders Leaderboard: Browse through the lead traders on the Margex Copy Trading leaderboard. Each account shows transparent trader stats, including total managed equity, return on equity, number of followers, and the base currency used. Click on the account to view more performance data.
  2. Select a Trader to Follow: After finding a lead trader to follow, click “Follow” on the profile. With one-click copy trading, Margex will lead you to the next and final step.
  3. Enter an Investment Amount: Complete the copy trade by entering your desired investment amount and clicking “Follow Now.” Margex requires a minimum of 10 USDT per copy trade.

Margex’s double protection technology is what makes the exchange one of the best crypto auto trading platforms for copy trading. In particular, it’s MP Shield system safeguards traders from unfair price manipulation, which could lead to sudden portfolio liquidation.

Additionally, Margex’s smart follow technology for copy trading aligns followers’ positions with those of lead traders. As a result, followers receive the same trading conditions as lead traders and immediately earn from their copy trades when the strategy is profitable.

Key Benefits for Margex Copy Trading Users

Let’s outline the main advantages that Margex users have through the copy trading platform.

  • Transparent Performance Metrics: Before making a copy trade, users can view the latest performance data of each lead trader. On the leaderboard, this includes ROE, total equity, number of followers, and more.

  • Built for Beginners: Followers can copy trades automatically and benefit from the winning strategies of experienced traders without having to do any trading themselves. Combined with a user-friendly interface, this makes Margex copy trading suitable for newcomers.

  • Diversify and Manage Risk: Diversification is a great way to improve your crypto trading risk management. Copy traders on Margex can follow as many lead traders as they want.

Unique Copy Trading Security Features

Margex’s proprietary MP Shield infrastructure helps protect users’ positions from suspicious market activities such as spoofing and bluffing. It’s a real-time AI system that prevents trade liquidation due to sudden and unfair price movements, safeguarding both copy traders and regular futures traders.

double-protection technology margex

Additionally, Margex’s liquidity pooling technology provides a deep order book that combines multiple liquidity providers. It helps ensure competitive exchange rates with low slippage.

While Margex offers a secure and beginner-friendly copy trading platform, traders should still follow best practices when it comes to automated crypto trading. Only make investments that you can afford to lose, and study the lead trader’s performance via the transparent metrics provided on the site.

Comparing Margex Copy Trading vs. Other Platforms

Here’s a comparison of the copy trading features between Margex and other established platforms.

eToro vs. Margex

eToro is a popular social trading platform that supports a wide range of assets across multiple markets, including stocks, ETFs, cryptocurrencies, commodities, and more. While the platform offers more asset classes to trade, Margex outclasses eToro in terms of simplicity and accessibility for crypto copy trading.

New traders will find it easier to get started with Margex, since users can open a copy trade with just 10 USDT. On the other hand, eToro has a higher minimum trade requirement at $200. Margex copy trading is also easier with a one-click trading option and a competitive fee structure.

DupliTrade vs. Margex

DupliTrade is a well-established automated trading provider that allows clients to copy strategies from vetted traders. It offers advanced strategies on different instruments based on the positions of its top providers. Like Margex, DupliTrade features a competitive fee structure.

However, DupliTrade requires users to first open an account with a regulated broker and then link to the platform before opening copy trades. In contrast, Margex copy trading offers a streamlined experience, where positions can be quickly executed on a single platform with just one click.

Types of Users Best Suited for Margex Copy Trading

All crypto users can take advantage of the many advantages of copy trading on Margex. However, those with less time on their hands or limited investing experience stand to benefit the most.

margex one-click trading homepage

Beginners who are still learning how to invest in crypto can observe how top traders allocate their capital and develop high-return strategies. Busy traders can also open copy trades on autopilot, increasing their exposure without having to spend time researching or opening positions.

Even advanced traders might benefit from Margex copy trading by finding inspiration and ideas from other traders’ strategies.

The Bottom Line

By adding copy trading with just one click, Margex has enhanced its social trading experience for all types of crypto users. Both first-time investors and busy traders can maximize the benefits of the copy trading platform, which combines transparency, simplicity, and secure trading.

Without minimal experience, Margex users can earn passive income from the winning strategies of the most successful traders on the exchange. Visit Margex today and find a crypto trading portfolio to follow and gain from.

At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

