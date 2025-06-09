BTC $108,432.21 1.94%
Press Releases

Inside MAOGA: The Presale Game Tapping Into Telegram’s Booming Crypto Ecosystem

maoga
Last updated: 
Disclaimer: The text below is an advertorial article that is not part of Cryptonews.com editorial content. While it has undergone editorial review to ensure quality and relevance, it may not reflect the views of Cryptonews.com and is clearly distinguished from our independent editorial content. If you wish to advertise with Cryptonews, contact us.
Inside MAOGA: The Presale Game Tapping Into Telegram’s Booming Crypto Ecosystem

Crypto investors and Telegram users alike are constantly searching for that one project that offers exciting gameplay and early income possibilities.

MAOGA (Make American Oil Great Again) is quietly gaining attention for achieving precisely that. It’s more than just another Telegram token; it’s a potentially lucrative TG game that combines political satire, economic modeling, and blockchain technology.

Oil Magnate, a play-to-earn strategy game in which participants develop virtual oil empires and earn rewards in $MAOGA tokens, serves as the hub of the ecosystem.

With an ongoing presale and game elements now available, this might be one of the best presale Telegram games to watch in 2025.

Inside MAOGA: A Strategy Game Based on Real Energy Ambitions

MAOGA is not based on imagination. Its topic is based on bold real-world events, including promises to quadruple US oil output and geopolitical actions involving Greenland and Canada.

These are gamified in Oil Magnate, a Telegram-based simulation in which users buy land, install rigs, and begin oil production in dynamic regions of North America.

Players are encouraged to gain points by extracting and selling oil, performing strategic upgrades, and inviting referrals. These points help players move up the leaderboard and boost their chances of receiving subsequent airdrop goodies.

The game’s mechanics include rig maintenance, employing people, improving infrastructure, and managing storage. These components give the game complexity rarely seen in Telegram games.

With two game upgrades and a complete mobile version in the works, MAOGA is positioning itself as a long-term contender in crypto gaming.

The true appeal is the combination of immersion and income – a play-to-earn concept that feels more like a game than a click farm.

As the Solana-based project grows, it may become one of the greatest presales to buy for gamers and early investors seeking utility beyond hype.

How to Buy MAOGA and Join the Pre-Sale

Purchasing $MAOGA tokens during the presale is easy. Interested people may go to the official website, link their Solana wallet, and select the allocation stage they want to enter.

Early involvement indicates a bigger potential upside as the price rises through each step. Following the ICO, the token will be published on both centralized and decentralized exchanges, thus now is the ideal opportunity to obtain allocation at entry-level pricing.

With play-to-earn functionality now in place and the presale open, this is a rare opportunity to invest in something tangible – a working game with actual mechanics and a growth-focused strategy.

MAOGA Presale: Structured for Long-Term Growth

The MAOGA presale is divided into four strategic stages, with 8% of the total 100 million token supply reserved for early purchasers. The project has established a soft cap of $10 million and a hard ceiling of $20 million to provide enough liquidity and development runway while avoiding overexposure.

In Stage 1, $MAOGA is priced at $0.15 and offers 2 million tokens. Each step increases the price, and TGE unlock percentage – from 15% to 50% – shortens the vesting time. By Stage 4, tokens are valued at $3 and have a one-month vesting period.

This vesting approach helps reduce the market effect after listing while rewarding early contributions. With over $50,000 contributed and community interaction increasing, the presale is slowly approaching its goals.

Final Thoughts: Why MAOGA Could Be the Best Presale Telegram Game of 2025

With a running game, a live presale, and a growing community, MAOGA is creating a comprehensive economic simulation in which play and profit coexist.

The tokenomics are designed to be sustainable, the roadmap includes mobile growth and metaverse possibilities, and the airdrop mechanism directly rewards active players.

For those searching for the greatest presale Telegram-based cryptocurrency game, MAOGA provides early access to something unique: a project with genuine mechanics, updates, and utility.

