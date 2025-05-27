Kraken Pushes for Greater Crypto Transparency With New Quarterly Proof of Reserves Scheme in 2025

Share Copied Ad Disclosure Ad Disclosure



We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More Last updated: May 26, 2025

Disclaimer: The text below is an advertorial article that is not part of Cryptonews.com editorial content. While it has undergone editorial review to ensure quality and relevance, it may not reflect the views of Cryptonews.com and is clearly distinguished from our independent editorial content. If you wish to advertise with Cryptonews, contact us

Kraken, one of the most established global crypto exchanges, recently verified the coverage of its crypto assets to sufficiently back client accounts. The company published the Kraken Proof of Reserves (PoR) 2025 report in March, inviting users to check the exchange’s custody of their digital assets.

This article discusses the Kraken PoR March 2025 audit’s methodology, how it sets the standard for crypto platform accountability, and the implications for the future of crypto exchange transparency. Let’s get started.

Kraken Q1 2025 Proof of Reserves: 114.9% Bitcoin Coverage

The latest Kraken PoR has verified that the exchange holds 192,091.25 BTC, while client accounts total 167,188.68 BTC. As a result, the platform’s reserve ratio is 114.9%, meaning Kraken Bitcoin reserves are enough to back the total customer balance, with 14.9% of the BTC amount to spare.

Bitcoin isn’t the only asset in Kraken’s PoR report. It also includes top altcoins like Ethereum (ETH) and Solana (SOL), as well as popular stablecoins. Here’s a list of all crypto assets from the most recent Kraken Proof of Reserves 2025:

Bitcoin (BTC): 114.9% reserve ratio

114.9% reserve ratio Ethereum (ETH): 102% reserve ratio

102% reserve ratio Solana (SOL): 102.2% reserve ratio

102.2% reserve ratio USD Coin (USDC): 201.5% reserve ratio

201.5% reserve ratio Tether (USDT): 146.3% reserve ratio

146.3% reserve ratio Ripple (XRP): 102.3% reserve ratio

102.3% reserve ratio Cardano (ADA): 100.5 % reserve ratio

As shown, Kraken ensures that it holds more than 100% of what it owes to its clients. By over-collateralizing customer liabilities, the global exchange and crypto custodian proves the security of users’ digital assets.

In addition to spot markets, Kraken offers margin trading, derivatives positions, and staking rewards on proof-of-stake coins. Because of these offerings, the Kraken PoR report includes margin positions, futures orders, and token staking balances for a holistic coverage of users’ cryptocurrency holdings.

Understanding Kraken’s Industry-Leading PoR Structure Based on Kraken’s March 2025 PoR, the platform’s independent audit stands out for these core reasons: Full Report with Client Liabilities: Unlike some crypto exchanges that only highlight their assets, Kraken disclosed both assets and client liabilities (what it owes to users). This provides a more accurate view of the company’s financial health.

Unlike some crypto exchanges that only highlight their assets, Kraken disclosed both assets and client liabilities (what it owes to users). This provides a more accurate view of the company’s financial health. Self-Verifiable PoR Crypto Method: Through Merkle tree crypto verification, users can independently confirm the backing of their crypto holdings on Kraken.

Through Merkle tree crypto verification, users can independently confirm the backing of their crypto holdings on Kraken. Consistent Audits: Kraken emphasizes that its Proof of Reserves are not a one-time effort. Instead, its audits are routinely managed to provide users with greater insight into their crypto holdings. It’s important to note that Kraken doesn’t just promise the backing of all users’ digital assets. The exchange wants individuals to check for themselves the Merkle tree backing of their tokens, and Kraken does so through a convenient client portal. PoR audits are commissioned to a third-party, independent global financial firm.

Proof of Reserves’ Significance Post-FTX Insolvency

Right after the historic collapse of crypto exchange FTX in 2022, trust in centralized exchanges and crypto custodians was at an all-time low. It’s estimated that between $8 and $10 billion in retail and institutional funds were lost, bringing a painful reminder to the crypto community that even large players mishandle funds.

Image by Alexander Potashev, Adobe Stock

Today, savvy crypto investors need more than just promises when it comes to crypto asset custody. With Kraken’s independently verifiable PoR, users don’t need to rely on promises and can check for themselves with cryptographic backing how their tokens are managed and stored.

Kraken was one of the first exchanges to start implementing Proof of Reserves audits, beginning the process in 2014. The company’s PoR publishing frequency, broad asset coverage, and holistic approach have set the tone for the entire trading platform industry.

Kraken Starts Quarterly Publishing on PoR Audits Part of Kraken’s latest PoR announcement signalled a new posting frequency for its audits, taking place quarterly instead of the previous biannual (twice a year) cadence. This aligns with the company’s ongoing consistency and transparency goals, giving clients more frequent updates on their asset holding statuses. In addition to having more PoR reports, Kraken plans to add new cryptocurrencies to the audits over time. Cardano (ADA) is a new addition to the Kraken Proof of Reserves 2025 audit, since the token was not part of the 2024 PoR. While the company has not revealed which cryptocurrencies it plans to cover in the future, they will likely be among the top tokens in the market.

Pioneering the Future of Crypto Exchange Transparency

No other crypto exchange places more importance on security and transparency than Kraken. As the industry leader in this regard, the crypto trading platform sets the pace for the entire industry to follow, and that pace is hard to beat.

The Kraken Proof of Reserves 2025 announcement reveals that the company has already shifted to a quarterly audit, increasing its credibility and trustworthiness. Additionally, users can continue independently verifying their crypto holdings through the Merkle tree technology.

Get the benefits of safe and convenient crypto investing and register for a Kraken account today!