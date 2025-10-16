Kraken Partners With Wallet in Telegram to Deliver xStocks Tokenized Equities to 100 Million Users

Wallet in Telegram has joined the xStocks alliance with Kraken and Backed to increase the adoption of tokenized equities to the broader global audience. xStocks are digital tokens representing real-world US stocks and ETFs, enabling crypto users to invest in traditional markets on the blockchain.

The Kraken xStocks partnership with Wallet in Telegram and Backed represents a larger Web3 financial initiative that aims to innovate borderless, global market participation. With xStocks now available on Telegram, decentralized access to major capital markets is accessible to the messaging app’s 100 million users.

Expanding Tokenized Equities to Telegram Users

Wallet in Telegram will introduce xStocks offerings in its crypto wallet interface, which is a custodial wallet embedded in the Telegram app. This includes tokenized stocks of major US companies like Apple, Tesla, and Nvidia, as well as a variety of ETFs.

As a result, Telegram crypto wallet users can trade, manage, and store xStocks tokenized equities alongside cryptos like BTC, ETH, and SOL. Both the xStocks blockchain equities and standard cryptocurrencies on the custodial wallet are protected by Telegram’s encryption and seamlessly integrated within the messaging platform.

What’s Next for the xStocks Integration? By Q4 2025, Telegram in Wallet will incorporate xStocks into the TON blockchain, allowing tokenized equities to be accessible through Telegram’s self-custodial TON wallet. TON (The Open Network) is a Layer-1 network that’s deeply integrated with Telegram and focuses on user accessibility, speed, and adoption. According to the Tonscan blockchain explorer, the network has over 164 million wallet addresses and averages 2 million daily transactions. Most of the world still cannot access global equities, and if they do, it’s usually through a traditional broker with multiple restrictions. The expansion of Backed xStocks into the TON ecosystem is part of a larger effort to democratize access to major financial markets worldwide through blockchain technology.

Besides offering exposure to US equities, xStocks can strengthen the expanding DeFi ecosystem on the TON blockchain.

According to the TON Foundation’s August 2025 report, Ethena’s presence on TON increased considerably. The TON USDe stablecoin and tsUSDE supply grew by 29% and 9%, respectively, from the previous month. Once xStocks operates on TON, it can be used as collateral within the blockchain’s growing DeFi environment.

Additionally, developers launched over 200 projects on the TON builders portal in August alone.

This active developer community can use xStocks in new applications, unlocking a whole TON DeFi integration involving tokenized ETFs and stocks.

Key xStocks Insights From Industry Leadership

In an article published by Kraken, leaders from the xStock alliance companies emphasized their perspectives on the global financial accessibility provided by tokenized equities.

Arjun Sethi (Kraken Co-CEO)

For Sethi, integrating xStocks into Telegram is about providing investment opportunities for all users, making it as accessible as modern online communication.

“This [xStocks Telegram integration] is not about convenience alone. It is about collapsing the distance between traditional markets and everyday users,” he said. “It shows that investing can be seamless, borderless, and available around the clock, just like the way we already communicate online.”

Andrew Rogozov (Wallet in Telegram CEO)

Rogozov believes that xStocks on Telegram is revolutionizing financial access for millions of Telegram users.

“With xStocks, now Telegram users can access exposure to leading U.S. companies right where they chat, pay, and use digital services,” he shared. “Our mission is simple – make tokenized stocks and ETFs available to 1 billion Telegram users across every corner of the world, turning everyday conversations into opportunities to participate in global markets.”

Adam Levi (Backed Co-Founder)

Finally, Levi stated that the xStocks integration within the Telegram ecosystem is transforming how users interact with capital markets through tokenization.

“With xStocks, we’re doing more than tokenizing equities into the blockchain; we’re fundamentally changing the way users interact with capital markets and build wealth,” he said. “Developers are building solutions that would simply not be possible on TradFi rails, and to be able to access these opportunities from one of the most popular messengers in the world is a game-changer.”

How Secure Are Tokenized Equities? All tokens that Backed issues, including xStocks, are fully collateralized 1:1 with underlying equities. With xStocks as a real-world asset (RWA) project representing US equities, each tokenized stock is backed by an actual share in the market. Given this, Web3 users holding xStocks tokens can trust that their tokenized equities are verifiable and secure on the blockchain. It promotes transparency and trust for investors, boosting overall confidence in the asset. With this model, xStocks could soon become one of the best RWA crypto assets for first-time users of decentralized finance systems.

xStocks Global Adoption Goals

Across centralized and decentralized platforms, xStocks have reached a total trading volume of $4.5 billion. Regarding decentralized expansion, the tokenized equities have been integrated into BNB, Solana, TRON, Ethereum, and TON.

Based on its current trajectory, xStocks doesn’t appear to stop here. The xStocks alliance plans to keep expanding the Kraken tokenized assets to established blockchains and other consumer platforms, following its chain-neutral and global adoption strategy.

Breaking Barriers to Global Market Participation

Kraken, along with Wallet in Telegram and other members of the xStocks alliance, is eager to launch more tokenized equities and make them more accessible to the global market. The recent xStocks integration with Telegram already provides over 100 million users with crypto investing opportunities and exposure to major capital markets.

The three-way partnership is transforming how investors access global equities and utilizing blockchain technology to revolutionize both traditional and DeFi markets.