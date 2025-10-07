Kraken Launches October Deposit Match Promotion Offering Up to 2% in USDG Rewards

Last updated: October 7, 2025

Disclaimer: The text below is an advertorial article that is not part of Cryptonews.com editorial content. While it has undergone editorial review to ensure quality and relevance, it may not reflect the views of Cryptonews.com and is clearly distinguished from our independent editorial content. If you wish to advertise with Cryptonews, contact us

Popular crypto exchange Kraken has launched a new promotion called October Deposit Match for its US-based users. The promotion started on October 2 and will run through October 31, 2025.

During this period, participants get a deposit match of between 1% and 2% in USDG stablecoins, depending on the total amount of deposits made by all participants during the promo period.

The promotion could be a great opportunity for Kraken users in the United States to offset the expenses of dealing in crypto. Join the Kraken campaign now for your own deposit match reward, or continue reading for more details about this exclusive offer.

Eligibility Requirements to Receive a Deposit Match

To join the October Deposit Match promotion, you need the Kraken App, available for iOS or Android. Then, visit the Offers Page, which can be found via the rocket icon in the top right corner or through the homepage, and explore cards. To be eligible for a deposit match, you need to make at least a $1,000 deposit.

There’s no maximum deposit limit for the promotion, meaning a deposit of $10,000 with a 2% match deposit will reward users with $200 in USDG. Kraken accepts deposits via bank transfer, a bank card, PayPal, or eligible cryptocurrencies, which can all be done via the Kraken App.

Note that the promotion is available exclusively through the Kraken App (those who use Kraken Pro aren’t eligible). Additionally, the promotion is limited to users who live in the United States.

Important: Participants must keep an account balance above $1,000 for 12 months. If their balance drops below this level, they may be subject to a chargeback of the match reward.

Reward Structure and Payout Terms Participants earn a USDG reward based on total community deposits in the following way: Under $250 million in total deposits = 1.0% match

At least $250 million = 1.5% match

At least $500 million = 2% match The promotion will end on either October 31 or when the total deposits for the promotion reach $500 million, whichever happens first. Once the promotion ends, Kraken will credit participating accounts within 14 days, and users can spend their USDG as soon as it lands in their accounts. However, the deposit match reward will not be available for withdrawal for 12 months. Visit Kraken

What is USDG?

Global Dollar (USDG) is a USD-pegged stablecoin. This means it can always be exchanged for a US dollar at a one-to-one value. Paxos Digital Singapore issues the USDG stablecoin, while the coin’s regulation is handled by the Monetary Authority of Singapore.

To keep the 1:1 peg with the US dollar, Paxos Digital holds reserves of USD or cash equivalents.

Why Use Kraken?

Kraken is a leading crypto exchange that serves 15 million users with over $200 billion in quarterly trading volume. Users can buy crypto in minutes via cash deposit or crypto, as well as earn rewards on staking eligible coins, like up to 6% APR on Cardano and up to 3% APR on Ethereum.

Beginners get access to a simple trading interface for buying and selling their favorite crypto, while professional traders get access to Kraken Pro, a fully-fledged trading platform with low spreads and deep liquidity across all markets.

With the October Deposit Match, Kraken incentivizes users by offering up to 2% reward in USDG for deposits held on-platform. Visit Kraken before the rewards supply runs out and secure your own deposit match.