Cryptonews Press Releases

Kraken Expands Equities Offering in the US With New Ways to Earn Passive Income

Kraken
We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Last updated: 
Disclaimer: The text below is an advertorial article that is not part of Cryptonews.com editorial content. While it has undergone editorial review to ensure quality and relevance, it may not reflect the views of Cryptonews.com and is clearly distinguished from our independent editorial content. If you wish to advertise with Cryptonews, contact us.
Kraken

Kraken, a US-based digital assets and financial services platform, is doubling down on its mission to bridge the gap between traditional finance and crypto. The exchange recently announced a new set of enhancements to its equities product for US users, introducing new features in Kraken Pro alongside a streamlined interface.

Kraken’s equities platform now enables investors to quickly transfer assets, discover new avenues for passive income, and even trade more flexibly on its platform. Its ultimate goal is to empower its users to manage their portfolios across various asset classes within a single, secure account.

You can visit Kraken to explore its lineup of crypto and stock trading services designed to simplify investing. Continue reading to explore the new improvements in the Kraken US equities offering in detail.

Kraken Introduces ACATS Support With up to 2% Transfer Bonus

One of the key updates is Kraken’s support for the Automated Customer Account Transfer Service (ACATS).

ACATS is an electronic system that standardizes the transfer of securities and cash holdings between financial institutions. Traditionally used to transfer entire brokerage accounts, ACATS stock transfer enables investors to shift positions without liquidating them, thereby reducing friction and preserving market exposure.

Kraken now integrates this system directly into its platform, allowing US users to transfer eligible stocks and ETFs from other brokers into their Kraken accounts. To encourage adoption, Kraken is offering a limited-time transfer bonus of up to 2% on incoming securities. These bonuses are paid in USDG (a US dollar-pegged stablecoin) and are subject to terms and geographic restrictions.

Want to Earn Extra Income? Kraken’s FPSL Program Lets You Lend Your Stocks

Kraken currently offers a Fully Paid Securities Lending (FPSL) program. In a typical fully paid lending arrangement, a broker borrows clients’ fully paid or excess-margin securities to meet market demand.

The client lends the stocks to the broker, who may subsequently lend them to other borrowers (often short sellers). In return, the broker provides collateral and shares a portion of the borrowing fees with the client. Simply put, by participating in Kraken’s FPSL program, eligible users can generate additional income from their idle stocks.

Kraken’s latest update has now enhanced overall user experience and transparency, enabling you to easily track estimated yields and monitor your lifetime earnings. This will help investors evaluate whether the potential income justifies any associated risks.

It’s important to note that lending income is not guaranteed, and not all stocks are eligible. Regulatory guidance warns that securities lending entails several risks, including market volatility that can cause losses if recall requests are delayed. Kraken, therefore, maintains a compliance-first approach and ensures adequate collateralization.

Kraken Stock Trading: Pro Users Can Now Trade US Stocks and ETFs 24/5

Another improvement addresses the demand for greater flexibility. Kraken Pro users can now benefit from 24-hour stock trading Monday through Friday, aligning with the “always on” nature of the Web3 markets.

Kraken

This will enable investors to respond to global news and events in real-time. For example, it will provide opportunities to capitalize on after-hours earnings reports or overseas market movements. However, liquidity may be relatively lower during these hours, so users should be aware of the risks before trading after hours.

Get Better Insights With Enhanced Market Depth on Kraken Pro

Kraken Pro’s upgraded market-depth view now provides you with actionable insights into liquidity data. For instance, you can see exactly how many buy and sell orders are placed at each price point, making it easy to spot where heavy trading interest (and likely price floors or ceilings) exists.

Clearer market data can also help you decide whether a single large trade could move the market by revealing imbalances between supply and demand. This improved clarity aligns with Kraken’s goal of democratizing institutional-grade analytics for retail investors.

Trade Stocks, ETFs, and Crypto on Kraken’s Unified Platform

Kraken continues to unify the investing experience by consolidating several asset classes into a single account. You can trade more than 11,000 US stocks and ETFs on Kraken with zero commissions and even buy a fraction of pricey shares instead of buying a whole one.

The exchange ultimately allows you to hold cash, stablecoins, cryptos, and equities under one roof. Such a unified design is especially ideal for beginners, as they won’t have to juggle across multiple platforms. Even for advanced users, this design enables flexible trading strategies across asset classes with fewer steps.

Visit Kraken

A Unified Infrastructure for Digital and Traditional Assets

As we briefly discussed, Kraken’s equities expansion is part of a broader trend of blending traditional and digital finance.

But what’s even more telling is that it reflects a broader vision of building an investment infrastructure for the future. By pairing regulated brokerage services with crypto-powered technology, Kraken Pro delivers speed, transparency, and global reach to everyday investors.

Kraken

Through its latest upgrades, Kraken is building rails that allow users to engage with markets on their own terms. By integrating stock transfers, securities lending, fractional trading, and round-the-clock execution, it offers a holistic suite rarely found on a single platform.

Conclusion: How Kraken Is Building the Future of Investing

Kraken’s updated equities offering represents a significant step toward a unified financial future. ACATS integration makes it easy for US users to transfer their existing stock and ETF holdings onto the platform and earn a limited-time transfer bonus of up to 2%.

On the other hand, FPSL lets you convert your idle equities into income-generating assets. Even the 24/5 stock trading on Kraken Pro mirrors the nonstop nature of crypto markets, giving investors flexibility to react to global events. Finally, Kraken’s advanced market depth tools deliver institutional-level insights to retail traders.

As regulatory frameworks evolve, Kraken’s hybrid approach positions it at the forefront of a financial landscape that blurs the lines between TradFi and DeFi.

Visit Kraken
At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

