Kraken Adds WLD & WLFI Token Pairs; Upgrades Margin Trading With Up to 10x Leverage

Share Copied Ad Disclosure Ad Disclosure



We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More Last updated: October 7, 2025

Disclaimer: The text below is an advertorial article that is not part of Cryptonews.com editorial content. While it has undergone editorial review to ensure quality and relevance, it may not reflect the views of Cryptonews.com and is clearly distinguished from our independent editorial content. If you wish to advertise with Cryptonews, contact us

As part of its mission of empowering investors, Kraken has upgraded its advanced trading platform with higher leverage, increased collateral flexibility, and new token additions. Worldcoin (WLD) and World Liberty Financial (WLFI) are the two latest tokens available for Kraken margin trading.

Let’s examine the latest enhancements that Kraken has implemented to boost trading for its over 13 million investors worldwide.

Trade With Up to 10x Leverage on Kraken Kraken has doubled the maximum leverage that margin traders can set for specific major coins. Previously, users only had access to 5x leverage on BTC, ETH, SOL, XRP, and DOGE. With the platform’s now 10x increased margin leverage, Kraken traders have more margin options and increased earning potential on these popular cryptocurrencies. More recently, the exchange also increased margin trading leverage on some of the best altcoins, specifically ADA, LINK, AVAX, SUI, and LTC. Kraken upgraded the maximum leverage on these assets from 2x to 10x, matching the same level as its major coin offerings. With greater knowledge in advanced trading strategies, experienced traders stand to benefit most from the platform’s enhanced margin trading leverage. By increasing the maximum possible leverage on margin trades, Kraken has enabled traders to open larger positions with less capital requirements. Visit Kraken

Newly Added Margin Trading Pairs: WLD and WLFI

With the addition of WLD and WLFI, Kraken margin trading now supports over 230 markets. Specifically, the two new margin trading pairs are: WLD/USD and WLFI/USD. Here’s a breakdown of the newly added margin pairs:

WLD/USD: Long only trading on margin, WLD trading up to 3x leverage.

Long only trading on margin, WLD trading up to 3x leverage. WLFI/USD: Long only trading on margin, WLFI trading up to 3x leverage.

Worldcoin and World Liberty Financial are two top-trending cryptos for trading, both recording over $200 million in daily trading volume. While Kraken does not disclose any upcoming margin pairs it plans to list, it’s possible that the growing adoption and high market value of WLD and WLFI could have led to their inclusion for margin trading.

Kraken’s Expansion: Collateral Currencies & Assets

In addition to more popular coins, Kraken has recently expanded its support for crypto collateral currencies to include emerging tokens, such as SPX, ALGO, UNI, CRV, and several others.

Following the update, a total of 52 collateral currencies, including 6 fiat currencies:

US Dollar (USD)

Euro (EUR)

British Pound (GBP)

Australian Dollar (AUD)

Swiss Franc (CHF)

Canadian Dollar (CAD)

With both crypto and fiat options available for collateral, Kraken provides traders greater flexibility when opening margin trades.

Note: At Kraken, crypto collateral assets are subject to haircuts, which reduce their value when used to open margin trades. For example, SPX has a 20% haircut, meaning only 80% of the token’s value counts toward usable collateral for a margin position. Meanwhile, all fiat currencies have a 0% haircut.

Understanding Trading Requirements and Risks

Before opening margin positions on Kraken, investors should understand the requirements and risks involved with this advanced type of trading.

According to the platform’s client eligibility rules, Kraken margin trading is only available to clients with Intermediate and Pro accounts outside of the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. Intermediate and Pro Kraken users in the US and Australia must meet specific eligibility requirements to access margin trading.

In addition to regular trading fees, users must also be aware of margin fees, which include opening and rollover fees. Let’s outline them below:

Opening fee: 0.025% for long positions; 0.010% for short positions

0.025% for long positions; 0.010% for short positions Rollover fee: Typically, 0.02% charged every 4 hours on open positions

When trading with margin, traders should understand margin calls and liquidation levels to avoid losing funds. At Kraken, the margin call level is approximately 80%, which may trigger a notification when this threshold is reached. The margin liquidation level is 40% and results in Kraken automatically closing your positions until the account returns to safer margin levels.

What Are The Margin Trading Advantages at Kraken?

Kraken’s latest margin trading upgrades make the platform increasingly more competitive than some of the best crypto exchanges. KuCoin and Bybit, for example, both offer up to 10x leverage, similar to Kraken. However, Kraken combines this with stronger regulatory compliance and a more established brand.

With Kraken Pro, the global exchange is one of the few platforms with a dedicated advanced trading interface. As a well-established platform, Kraken has access to deep order books and is trusted by various institutions due to its secure infrastructure.

As mentioned earlier, the new enhancements to Kraken’s margin trading platform provide access to over 230 markets and more than 40 collateral assets across cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies.

Conclusion

The latest upgrade in Kraken margin trading includes up to 10x leverage on major currencies like BTC, ETH, and SOL, as well as other altcoins such as SUI, AVAX, and LINK. It also added WLD and WLFI margin trading pairs, along with more collateral asset options for greater flexibility.

With higher leverage and new margin assets, Kraken has elevated its margin trading experience for retail and professional investors. Start trading with Kraken today and get access to the Kraken Pro advanced trading platform with up to 10x margin leverage on various tokens.