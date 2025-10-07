BTC $122,391.76 -2.08%
ETH $4,574.14 -2.06%
SOL $224.57 -4.39%
PEPE $0.0000097 -5.51%
SHIB $0.000012 -4.02%
DOGE $0.25 -4.26%
XRP $2.91 -4.10%
ETH Gas (gwei) 0.30
Cryptonews Press Releases

Kraken Adds WLD & WLFI Token Pairs; Upgrades Margin Trading With Up to 10x Leverage

Kraken WLD
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Last updated: 
Disclaimer: The text below is an advertorial article that is not part of Cryptonews.com editorial content. While it has undergone editorial review to ensure quality and relevance, it may not reflect the views of Cryptonews.com and is clearly distinguished from our independent editorial content. If you wish to advertise with Cryptonews, contact us.
WLD

As part of its mission of empowering investors, Kraken has upgraded its advanced trading platform with higher leverage, increased collateral flexibility, and new token additions. Worldcoin (WLD) and World Liberty Financial (WLFI) are the two latest tokens available for Kraken margin trading.

Let’s examine the latest enhancements that Kraken has implemented to boost trading for its over 13 million investors worldwide.

Trade With Up to 10x Leverage on Kraken

Kraken has doubled the maximum leverage that margin traders can set for specific major coins. Previously, users only had access to 5x leverage on BTC, ETH, SOL, XRP, and DOGE. With the platform’s now 10x increased margin leverage, Kraken traders have more margin options and increased earning potential on these popular cryptocurrencies.

More recently, the exchange also increased margin trading leverage on some of the best altcoins, specifically ADA, LINK, AVAX, SUI, and LTC. Kraken upgraded the maximum leverage on these assets from 2x to 10x, matching the same level as its major coin offerings.

With greater knowledge in advanced trading strategies, experienced traders stand to benefit most from the platform’s enhanced margin trading leverage. By increasing the maximum possible leverage on margin trades, Kraken has enabled traders to open larger positions with less capital requirements.

Visit Kraken

Newly Added Margin Trading Pairs: WLD and WLFI

With the addition of WLD and WLFI, Kraken margin trading now supports over 230 markets. Specifically, the two new margin trading pairs are: WLD/USD and WLFI/USD. Here’s a breakdown of the newly added margin pairs:

  • WLD/USD: Long only trading on margin, WLD trading up to 3x leverage.
  • WLFI/USD: Long only trading on margin, WLFI trading up to 3x leverage.

Worldcoin and World Liberty Financial are two top-trending cryptos for trading, both recording over $200 million in daily trading volume. While Kraken does not disclose any upcoming margin pairs it plans to list, it’s possible that the growing adoption and high market value of WLD and WLFI could have led to their inclusion for margin trading.

Kraken’s Expansion: Collateral Currencies & Assets

In addition to more popular coins, Kraken has recently expanded its support for crypto collateral currencies to include emerging tokens, such as SPX, ALGO, UNI, CRV, and several others.

Following the update, a total of 52 collateral currencies, including 6 fiat currencies:

  • US Dollar (USD)
  • Euro (EUR)
  • British Pound (GBP)
  • Australian Dollar (AUD)
  • Swiss Franc (CHF)
  • Canadian Dollar (CAD)

With both crypto and fiat options available for collateral, Kraken provides traders greater flexibility when opening margin trades.

Note: At Kraken, crypto collateral assets are subject to haircuts, which reduce their value when used to open margin trades. For example, SPX has a 20% haircut, meaning only 80% of the token’s value counts toward usable collateral for a margin position. Meanwhile, all fiat currencies have a 0% haircut.

Understanding Trading Requirements and Risks

Before opening margin positions on Kraken, investors should understand the requirements and risks involved with this advanced type of trading.

According to the platform’s client eligibility rules, Kraken margin trading is only available to clients with Intermediate and Pro accounts outside of the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. Intermediate and Pro Kraken users in the US and Australia must meet specific eligibility requirements to access margin trading.

In addition to regular trading fees, users must also be aware of margin fees, which include opening and rollover fees. Let’s outline them below:

  • Opening fee: 0.025% for long positions; 0.010% for short positions
  • Rollover fee: Typically, 0.02% charged every 4 hours on open positions

When trading with margin, traders should understand margin calls and liquidation levels to avoid losing funds. At Kraken, the margin call level is approximately 80%, which may trigger a notification when this threshold is reached. The margin liquidation level is 40% and results in Kraken automatically closing your positions until the account returns to safer margin levels.

What Are The Margin Trading Advantages at Kraken?

Kraken’s latest margin trading upgrades make the platform increasingly more competitive than some of the best crypto exchanges. KuCoin and Bybit, for example, both offer up to 10x leverage, similar to Kraken. However, Kraken combines this with stronger regulatory compliance and a more established brand.

With Kraken Pro, the global exchange is one of the few platforms with a dedicated advanced trading interface. As a well-established platform, Kraken has access to deep order books and is trusted by various institutions due to its secure infrastructure.

As mentioned earlier, the new enhancements to Kraken’s margin trading platform provide access to over 230 markets and more than 40 collateral assets across cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies.

Conclusion

The latest upgrade in Kraken margin trading includes up to 10x leverage on major currencies like BTC, ETH, and SOL, as well as other altcoins such as SUI, AVAX, and LINK. It also added WLD and WLFI margin trading pairs, along with more collateral asset options for greater flexibility.

With higher leverage and new margin assets, Kraken has elevated its margin trading experience for retail and professional investors. Start trading with Kraken today and get access to the Kraken Pro advanced trading platform with up to 10x margin leverage on various tokens.

Visit Kraken
Bitcoin News
[LIVE] Bitcoin Price Updates: BTC Price Explodes to New ATH Above $125,000, Is $150K Next?
2025-10-05 05:23:29
,
by Hristina Yordanova
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: $3.12 Breakout or New Decline? What’s Next?
2025-10-05 16:44:11
,
by Arslan Butt
Price Analysis
Solana Price Prediction: Institutional Money Pours Into SOL – Is This the Most Undervalued Top 10 Crypto Right Now?
2025-10-06 22:14:00
,
by Harvey Hunter
Best Crypto to Buy Now in October 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-10-07 14:31:05
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Today – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-10-06 10:51:14
,
by Ines S. Tavares
13 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-10-06 14:19:36
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in October 2025
2025-10-06 20:10:15
,
by Ilija Rankovic
12 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-10-07 11:34:05
,
by Ilija Rankovic
The Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: Our Top Picks
2025-10-01 14:37:05
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-07 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-03 16:17:10
,
by Ben Beddow

2M+

Active Monthly Users Around the World

250+

Guides and Reviews Articles

8

Years on the Market

70

International Team Authors
editors
+72 More
Authors List
At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$4,437,912,295,590
8.64
Trending Crypto
Bitcoin News
[LIVE] Bitcoin Price Updates: BTC Price Explodes to New ATH Above $125,000, Is $150K Next?
2025-10-05 05:23:29
,
by Hristina Yordanova
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: $3.12 Breakout or New Decline? What’s Next?
2025-10-05 16:44:11
,
by Arslan Butt
Price Analysis
Solana Price Prediction: Institutional Money Pours Into SOL – Is This the Most Undervalued Top 10 Crypto Right Now?
2025-10-06 22:14:00
,
by Harvey Hunter
Best Crypto to Buy Now in October 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-10-07 14:31:05
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Today – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-10-06 10:51:14
,
by Ines S. Tavares
13 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-10-06 14:19:36
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in October 2025
2025-10-06 20:10:15
,
by Ilija Rankovic
12 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-10-07 11:34:05
,
by Ilija Rankovic
The Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: Our Top Picks
2025-10-01 14:37:05
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-07 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-03 16:17:10
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Blockchain News
AI Agent Crypto Trading Tools Review: Do Agents and Bots Work?
Rachel Wolfson
Rachel Wolfson
2025-10-07 15:40:00
Bitcoin News
Strategy Ranks Among Top Five U.S. Corporate Treasuries With $80B in Bitcoin Holdings
Tanzeel Akhtar
Tanzeel Akhtar
2025-10-07 15:32:22
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors