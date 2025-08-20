BTC $114,219.10 0.90%
Cryptonews Press Releases

KeepSolid Launches KS Coin: Its Solana-Based Utility Token Powering the Loyalty Program

Web3
Last updated: 
Disclaimer: The text below is an advertorial article that is not part of Cryptonews.com editorial content. While it has undergone editorial review to ensure quality and relevance, it may not reflect the views of Cryptonews.com and is clearly distinguished from our independent editorial content. If you wish to advertise with Cryptonews, contact us.
KeepSolid

KeepSolid, one of the leading developers of privacy tools, announced the launch of KS Coin, a Solana-based utility token powering its new Web3-enabled loyalty program.

Available now at a 30% discount until August 21, KS Coin is priced at $0.007 per token and can be purchased through the KS Coin page.

Unlike traditional loyalty points that are locked within a single ecosystem, KS Coin gives users real ownership, as it can be freely sold or exchanged.

KS Coin enables users to earn rewards by interacting with KeepSolid’s suite of security-focused tools, including VPN Unlimited, Passwarden, and others. Additionally, it enables them to access new features and support the company’s upcoming tools, including a Browser with VPN, anonymity and Web3 support, and an End-to-end encrypted private messenger. The coin can be purchased directly on KeepSolid’s website, and in the future on selected crypto platforms.

“KS Coin reflects our belief that users should not only benefit from using our products, but also take part in our growth. This is a reward you can own and use, it’s something traditional loyalty programs don’t offer”, said Vasyl Ivanov, Founder and CEO of KeepSolid.

Token Utility and Earning Mechanics

KS Coin is both a loyalty reward and a gateway to future participation in the KeepSolid ecosystem.

Users can earn KS Coins by:

  • Regularly launching KeepSolid apps;
  • Installing apps on new platforms (Windows, macOS, Android, iOS, etc.);
  • Extending or renewing paid subscriptions;
  • Existing loyal users with active paid plans will also receive free KS Coins as a thank-you bonus;
  • Inviting new users to KeepSolid products.

Coins can be used to unlock subscription discounts or premium features, and support the upcoming products.

Token Sale and Distribution Details

KS Coin is a utility token built on the Solana blockchain, chosen for its speed, scalability, and low transaction costs.

The token distribution is structured as follows: 5% Airdrop, 15% Presale, 20% Rewards, 10% Stability Fund, 20% Marketing, and 30% Public Sale.

Why Support the KeepSolid Ecosystem?

As censorship grows and surveillance expands, Web3 tools will be crucial in ensuring genuine digital freedom. KeepSolid is building this future now. With KSCoin, users can support the development of the company’s Web3 ecosystem, which includes DoubleVPN and RAM-based servers, a safe marketplace for residential IPs, an end-to-end encrypted private messenger, and a browser with VPN and anonymity.

About KeepSolid

KeepSolid is a technology company that has been at the forefront of digital privacy since 2013, developing secure and user-friendly tools that empower people to take control of their online lives. More than 45 million users worldwide have registered with the company’s services and are using them to protect themselves.

Guided by a mission to enhance privacy, productivity, and digital freedom, KeepSolid is now evolving to meet the needs of a decentralized, anonymous, and user-owned internet, continuing to create products that put users first.

For inquiries, please contact:

Vladyslav Didorak
Head of Customer Support
[email protected]

