KCEX Rolls Out a $21,000 Trading Bonus Event With 10% Deposit Bonuses for New Traders

In an effort to attract new traders, KCEX has introduced its brand new $21,000 trading bonus competition. The competition will comprise three rewarding events, including sign-up rewards, a deposit bonus, and a trade-to-earn rewards mechanism.

Making the process simple and efficient, KCEX requires interested investors to open and fund their new account simply and then begin trading on the platform to avail themselves of the benefits. This inclusive structure can help KCEX to attract new users while boosting trading engagement.

KCEX Introduces Sign-Up, Deposit, and Trade-to-Earn Rewards The KCEX crypto trading bonus competition is broken into three key events: Event 1: Sign-Up Bonus (Up to $470) – This KCEX promotion offers a reward to new users who register and open a KCEX account during the campaign period. KCEX will offer up to $470 USDT in sign-up rewards for new users. This welcome incentive acts like an instant cash bonus, giving your trading balance a strong boost from the start.

Event 2: 10% Deposit Bonus (Up to $1,000) – When you make your first on-chain cryptocurrency deposit, the KCEX deposit bonus is triggered, providing an additional 10% of that deposit amount as bonus credit. For investors who deposit $10,000, the bonus can amount to $1,000. This KCEX deposit bonus immediately increases your buying power, providing more capital to trade with and potentially leading to higher profits.

Event 3: Trade-and-Earn (Up to $20,000) – The final event rewards investors based on the amount they trade. All spot and futures trades placed during the promotion count toward a total. KCEX allocates up to $20,000 USDT across multiple volume tiers. Therefore, this crypto trading competition will truly reward the most active traders on the platform. Visit KCEX

How to Take Part in KCEX’s Bonus Trading Events

Below, we show readers how to start availing the KCEX trading bonuses in a few simple steps:

Register a New Account: Visit the KCEX website and create a new account during the event period. When setting up the new account, register using the referral code XUCP5K. This ensures you are counted as a new user and can extract the sign-up bonus.

Fund your account: Deposit cryptocurrency into your KCEX wallet via a blockchain transfer. Internal transfers between KCEX accounts do not count toward the deposit task. Note – Only your first on-chain deposit qualifies for the 10% deposit bonus.

Begin trading: Once you begin trading, your total trading volume on all spot and futures trades will be counted toward your total trading volume. As you complete more trades, you can move up the reward tiers and earn up to $20,000 through the trade-and-earn rewards campaign.

10% Deposit Bonus – More Capital for Trading

Through the 10% deposit bonus, KCEX offers new users an additional trading amount from the get-go. For instance, if you deposit 200 USDT, KCEX will offer an additional 20 USDT bonus.

In effect, you start trading with more capital than you put in. This bonus provides new traders with additional margin and flexibility right from day one, allowing safer position sizing or more aggressive strategies with reduced risk.

Start Trading and Get Up to $20,000 in Bonuses

Through the trade and earn mode, investors will earn higher bonuses the more they trade. KCEX counts each user’s spot and futures volume during the event period and awards bonuses according to predefined tiers. The top tier offers up to $20,000 USDT, but there are multiple tier levels, so even moderate traders earn prizes.

What Sets KCEX Apart From Competitors

KCEX stands out against competitors by charging some of the lowest fees in the space. While major exchanges such as Binance or Bybit charge around 0.1% per transaction on spot trading, KCEX offers 0% fees on spot trades and 0% maker fees on futures, with just a minimal 0.01% taker fee. This allows active traders to keep a larger share of their profits without being weighed down by commissions.

Beyond costs, KCEX lists new trading pairs faster than most competitors and provides deep liquidity for smooth order execution, even during volatile periods. The sign-up process is also fast and privacy-friendly, requiring only basic verification.

Terms, Conditions, and Regional Restrictions

It is important to go through the terms and conditions to get a holistic understanding of the KCEX trading bonus campaign. Firstly, this campaign is available only for new users who sign up using the correct referral code (XUCP5K).

Furthermore, only on-chain deposits will be counted toward the deposit tasks, and each individual can only take part through one account, as those trying to access using multiple accounts will be caught and disqualified.

Furthermore, the rewards generated will be distributed as futures bonuses to the user’s respective futures accounts and are valid for up to 7 days. Also, this promotion is not available to users in certain countries, including India, Bangladesh, Nigeria, Sri Lanka, Indonesia, and Thailand.

Join the KCEX Trading Showdown Today

KCEX’s $21,000 USDT bonus program is an attractive opportunity to boost your crypto trading. New users can win up to $470 in sign-up rewards, get a 10% deposit bonus of up to $1,000, and get $20,000 in bonuses depending on their trading volume.

The bonus incentives, combined with the low fees, make this offer highly compelling.