iTrustCapital vs. Caleb & Brown: Features, Fees, and More

iTrustCapital and Caleb & Brown are both well-known names in the cryptocurrency investment space, but they differ significantly in offerings, fees, account types, and overall approach. In this overview, we will be breaking down the differences between iTrustCapital and Caleb & Brown.

Who They Are

iTrustCapital

iTrustCapital is a leading fintech software platform for alternative assets.* The company provides 24/7 access to digital assets, cryptocurrencies, and precious metals through self-directed, tax-advantaged IRA*, and Non-IRA account options. Leveraging a highly secure closed-loop system and third-party US banks and custodians, iTrustCapital provides greater asset protection and flexibility for a broad range of retail and institutional clients.

Caleb & Brown

Caleb & Brown is an Australia-based cryptocurrency brokerage founded in 2016. The firm specializes in over-the-counter (OTC) trading, pairing clients with a dedicated broker who manages transactions, provides market insights, and offers personalized service. Serving clients in more than 100 countries, it caters primarily to high-net-worth individuals, institutions, and trusts.

Account Types

There are many ways to buy, sell, and store cryptocurrency, and each approach comes with its own benefits and limitations. The right type of account depends on an investor’s goals, whether they prioritize security, flexibility, or hands-on support. iTrustCapital and Caleb & Brown offer different account structures tailored to meet these varying needs.

iTrustCapital

Premium Custody Account (PCA): Designed with security in mind, the PCA is a user-friendly way to buy, sell, and custody dozens of cryptocurrencies 24/7 in a secure closed-loop system, without the risks of self-custody or centralized exchanges. The closed-loop allows both cash and in-kind crypto deposits, but only USD may be withdrawn.

Crypto IRA: A tax-advantaged** way to buy and sell crypto 24/7 in a Traditional, Roth, or SEP IRA. Clients can roll over an old employer-sponsored retirement plan (401(k), 403(b), etc), transfer an existing IRA, or fund with cash via a cash contribution.

Caleb & Brown

Brokerage (Non-IRA): Clients buy and sell crypto directly through an assigned broker rather than executing trades themselves. These taxable accounts have no contribution limits and offer broad asset flexibility.

Available Assets

When choosing a crypto platform, some investors prefer a focused selection of well-established cryptocurrencies, while others value a broader menu that includes emerging altcoins. Both iTrustCapital and Caleb & Brown provide access to a wide variety of digital assets, though their offerings differ in scope.

iTrustCapital

Access to a wide range of digital assets, plus gold and silver.

Popular assets include Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Solana, Sui, and more.

Clients can view the complete list on the company website and in the app.

Caleb & Brown

Access to a wide range of digital assets, including major coins and a broad range of altcoins.

Assets such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Solana, and Cardano.

Transactions are typically settled in fiat or stablecoins.

Staking

For people interested in earning rewards on their crypto holdings, staking availability can be an important factor. While some platforms integrate staking directly into their offerings, others focus solely on buying, selling, and custody without this feature.

iTrustCapital

Eligible assets like Solana (SOL) can be staked in both PCA and IRA accounts to earn rewards.

They plan on launching other staking services for eligible crypto assets.

Caleb & Brown

Staking services are not featured as part of the standard offering.

Secure Custody

When it comes to protecting your crypto, asset security should be a top priority. You have the traditional options, keeping your assets on an exchange or storing them through self-custody, but both come with notable risks. Exchange-based storage can leave your holdings vulnerable to wallet drains, while self-custody puts the full burden of security on you; lose your keys or fall victim to a phishing attack, and your assets may be gone for good.

iTrustCapital and Caleb & Brown take different approaches to mitigate these risks, each leveraging institutional-grade custody solutions to safeguard client holdings.

iTrustCapital

PCA: With iTrustCapital’s closed-loop system:

Your USD is secured by US-based, bank-regulated, third-party Custodians.

Your Crypto assets are stored within a fully secure, audited, and regularly stress-tested institutional environment using Cold Storage, MPC, and HSM.

Crypto IRA: With iTrustCapital’s Crypto IRAs:

Leverage regulated bank and trust partners, and institutional crypto storage providers, to secure assets. Assets held 1:1 off-balance sheet For the Benefit Of (FBO) clients.

Crypto assets are stored within a fully secure, audited, and regularly stress-tested institutional environment using Cold Storage, MPC, and HSM.

Caleb & Brown

Brokerage: For Caleb & Brown’s brokerage accounts:

Use Fireblocks for custody, employing Cold Storage, MPC, and other institutional-grade security protocols.

Fees

When choosing a platform to buy and sell cryptocurrency, it’s important to understand the fee structure upfront. The best companies clearly outline their fees on their website, as costs can vary widely depending on the type of transaction and service offered.

iTrustCapital

iTrustCapital’s fees are the most competitive in the industry. Here’s a simple breakdown of their fees.

Crypto transactions : 1% for buys and sells.

: 1% for buys and sells. Gold : $75 over spot per ounce.

: $75 over spot per ounce. Silver : $3.25 over spot per ounce.

: $3.25 over spot per ounce. No monthly, setup, or maintenance fees.



Caleb & Brown

Crypto transactions : 3.5% per transaction.

: 3.5% per transaction. No monthly account fees or setup charges.

Platform Access

How you access your account can make a big difference in your overall investing experience. Some investors prefer a hands-on, self-service platform, while others value a more personalized, broker-assisted approach. iTrustCapital and Caleb & Brown take very different routes when it comes to platform access, each catering to a distinct type of client.

iTrustCapital

iTrustCapital has an easy-to-use platform where clients can access their accounts anytime, anywhere.

Desktop platform and mobile apps (iOS and Android) available 24/7 for buying and selling, tracking the markets, staking, and managing assets.

User-friendly interface for both beginners and experienced investors.

Caleb & Brown

Caleb & Brown offers a client portal with account access, but its system works differently from other platforms.

Desktop client portal for account access, but they do not offer a mobile application.

When clients want to purchase or sell crypto, orders are submitted as transaction requests, which are then executed by an assigned broker, rather than a self-directed platform.

Customer Service

Both companies prioritize customer service, but in very different ways. iTrustCapital offers a structured, U.S.-based support team with defined hours, while Caleb & Brown relies on direct broker communication without a centralized system.

iTrustCapital

Award-winning, U.S.-based team available by phone Monday–Friday, 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. PT.

Clients get access to direct phone numbers and email addresses for iTrustCapital team members. Clients can also submit support tickets, with most receiving prompt, thorough responses.

This level of human, U.S.-based support is rare in an industry that often relies heavily on bots or offshore call centers.

Caleb & Brown

Clients communicate directly with their assigned broker via phone or email.

The quality and speed of service can vary based on the broker’s responsiveness and availability.

No published centralized customer service schedule or formal ticketing system for general inquiries.

Company Reviews

Customer reviews can reveal a lot about a platform’s reliability, service quality, and overall client satisfaction. They offer a firsthand look at how a company treats its clients, responds to issues, and delivers on its promises. Both iTrustCapital and Caleb & Brown maintain strong reputations, but their review volume, average ratings, and overall feedback patterns differ significantly, providing important context for potential investors deciding between the two.

iTrustCapital

Over 10,000 excellent reviews across Trustpilot and Google.

Impressive average rating of 4.9/5 stars.

Their reviews highlight how actively the support team responds to customer feedback, showing a high level of engagement and accountability.

Founded in 2018, iTrustCapital has built a strong reputation in just seven years, outpacing many longer-standing competitors both in review volume and customer satisfaction.

Caleb & Brown

Over 750 reviews across Trustpilot and Google.

Impressive average rating 4.8/5 stars.

The reviews highlight the attentiveness and professionalism of assigned brokers, as well as transaction experiences.

Caleb & Brown has been around longer than iTrustCapital by 2 years (founded in 2016). But they have a smaller overall review base compared to iTrustCapital, over 9,000 reviews less.

Which Platform is Right For You?

Both platforms have strengths. Caleb & Brown excels in personalized, broker-led service and wide asset availability, making it ideal for large OTC transactions and global high-net-worth clients.

For U.S. investors seeking both Premium Custody Accounts, tax-advantaged Crypto IRAs, low fees, robust security measures, and highly rated customer service, iTrustCapital is the best and most compelling choice.

*iTrustCapital is not an exchange, funding portal, custodian, trust company, licensed broker, dealer, broker-dealer, investment advisor, investment manager, or adviser in the United States or elsewhere. iTrustCapital is not affiliated with and does not endorse any particular digital asset, precious metal, or investment strategy.

**Some taxes may apply.