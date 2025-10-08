Invest Smarter: Get a Free Uber Share Worth £72 When You Join XTB

Share Copied Ad Disclosure Ad Disclosure



We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More Last updated: October 8, 2025

Disclaimer: The text below is an advertorial article that is not part of Cryptonews.com editorial content. While it has undergone editorial review to ensure quality and relevance, it may not reflect the views of Cryptonews.com and is clearly distinguished from our independent editorial content. If you wish to advertise with Cryptonews, contact us

Starting out in the world of investing can feel overwhelming. Which broker do you trust? How do you know which stocks to buy? And how do you build the confidence to manage your money effectively? That’s where XTB comes in.

With more than two decades of experience, XTB has grown into one of the world’s leading brokers, trusted by over 1.7 million clients worldwide. Their mission is simple: to give you the tools, insights, and support you need to succeed, no matter your level of experience.

For XTB’s latest promotion, the company has partnered with Uber to reward anyone who opens and funds a new XTB account with a free Uber share. This limited offer, only available to residents in the UK until November 30, gives newcomers a welcome head start with a globally recognized stock.

Create a new XTB account now and claim your own Uber share, or read on to find out more about this promotion.

How to Receive Your Own Uber Share on XTB Any UK resident who hasn’t previously opened an account at XTB is eligible to receive a free Uber share worth approximately £72 ($98). Here’s how you can get your own in three simple steps: Open a New Account at XTB: Head to XTB’s official website and register a new account. Deposit Funds to Your Account: Once you complete registration, you need to deposit funds to your account. The amount you deposit doesn’t matter. Get Your Free Uber Share: After your deposit is confirmed, a free Uber share (UBER.US) will automatically be added to your account. Note that this may take up to 3 business days. Visit XTB

XTB: Start With Free Share and Invest With 0% Commission

With XTB, investors benefit from a powerful combination of cost savings, choice, and expert guidance. You can invest in real shares and ETFs commission-free on investments up to €100,000 each month, helping you keep more of your returns.

The platform also provides access to over 10,800 global instruments, from stocks and ETFs to forex, indices, and commodities, all within a single account.

In addition to that, XTB offers fractional shares, which make it possible to build positions in leading companies without needing large amounts of capital. Meanwhile, uninvested GBP earns a competitive 4.25% interest until you’re ready to deploy it.

Choose a Trusted Platform Designed for Learning and Growth

The XTB platform is regulated by tier-one authorities, including the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and CySEC in the EU. This means clients trade in a transparent, well-protected environment essential for anyone serious about growing their money.

XTB’s award-winning xStation 5 platform isn’t just fast and user-friendly, it’s also educational. Integrated tools and tutorials help you understand the markets in real time, while advanced charting and data keep you informed at every step.

The educational resources are backed by years of expertise presented in easily digestible articles, live webinars, and exclusive market insights from Research Director Kathleen Brooks, giving you the tools and knowledge to invest with confidence.

Claim Your Uber Share to Begin Your Investment Journey

XTB’s exclusive promotion is an ideal opportunity for newcomers to collect their first share for free, helping them kick-start their investment journey. The offer is only available for the first 2,000 participants from the UK who join before the November 30 deadline.

If you want a broker that combines safety, education, and long-term value, XTB is an excellent choice. Open your account today, make your first deposit, and your free Uber share will be waiting for you.

Your capital is at risk. Transactions above the equivalent of 100,000 EUR will be charged a commission of 0.2% (minimum 10 GBP). 0.5% currency conversion cost may apply.

Your capital is at risk. The value of the stock may fluctuate. Limited availability. T&Cs apply. *Value of share as per 10.09.25. XTB Ltd. is not a bank. Deposits should be made for investment purposes only. T&Cs apply.

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 72% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.