BTC $108,628.53 -0.02%
ETH $4,453.17 1.42%
SOL $203.73 0.52%
PEPE $0.0000099 -0.53%
SHIB $0.000012 -0.10%
DOGE $0.21 0.63%
XRP $2.82 0.42%
ETH Gas (gwei) 0.14
Cryptonews Press Releases

In a Weak Market, DOT Miners Help XRP Holders Seize Novel Opportunities

xrp mining
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Last updated: 
Disclaimer: The text below is an advertorial article that is not part of Cryptonews.com editorial content. While it has undergone editorial review to ensure quality and relevance, it may not reflect the views of Cryptonews.com and is clearly distinguished from our independent editorial content. If you wish to advertise with Cryptonews, contact us.
DOT Miners

Amid the recent volatility in the cryptocurrency market, XRP, while under pressure from institutional selling and regulatory uncertainty, has opened up a new path for passive income for holders.

DOT Miners, the world’s leading green cloud mining platform, has launched XRP-based mining contracts, transforming previously idle assets into a stable daily cash flow. Unlike traditional mining, which requires expensive equipment and complex technical maintenance, DOT Miners utilizes AI-powered computing power allocation and a fully automated settlement mechanism. Users simply hold XRP and activate computing power to generate daily returns, with funds protected by cold storage and SSL encryption.

In a volatile market, this model offers XRP investors a “robust alternative,” protecting against short-term fluctuations while also opening up a new path for long-term appreciation of digital assets.

How Can You Earn Passive Income With DOT Miners?

With just a few simple steps, you can start your digital mining journey with daily returns and without any complicated operations.

  1. Register and Claim Your Rewards

Register in seconds, and new users will receive $15 in free hashrate. Experience real returns without any deposit.

  1. Flexible Mining Plan Selection

DOT Miners offers a variety of income plans to meet different budgets and timeframes.

Returns are automatically settled daily, and principal is returned upon contract expiration. Withdrawals and reinvestment are flexible and controllable.

Six Advantages of Choosing DOT Miners

  • Compliant Operations, Transparency, and Trustworthiness

Headquartered in the UK, we strictly adhere to financial regulations. Contract information is publicly available, ensuring fund security and transparency.

  • No Technical Requirements, No Equipment Required

No need to purchase mining machines or professional knowledge required; you can start mining immediately after registration.

  • Green Energy, Environmentally Friendly, and Efficient

All mining farms use 100% renewable energy, ensuring stable operation and low carbon emissions.

  • Multi-Currency Deposits

Mainstream cryptocurrencies such as USDT, BTC, ETH, BNB, XRP, and SOL are all accepted, offering flexibility and convenience.

  • Technical Support from Industry Leaders

Strategic partnership with Bitmain ensures hardware and technical expertise, creating a safe and reliable mining ecosystem.

  • Top-Tier Security

Asset security is provided throughout the entire process by utilizing Cloudflare defense, EV SSL encryption, and multi-factor authentication.

Invite Friends for Double the Benefits

Invite new users to register and invest, and receive a lifetime 4.5% commission bonus. This bonus is available to an unlimited number of users, with instant commission payments, making it easy to build a “digital wealth network.”

About DOT Miners

DOT Miners specializes in global cloud mining services, encompassing BTC mining and blockchain infrastructure. Currently serving over 5 million users in over 100 countries, DOT Miners is committed to compliance, security, and innovation, enabling global users to share in the benefits of blockchain and supporting financial inclusion and the development of the digital economy.

To learn more about DOT Miners, please visit:

Website: https://dotminers.com/

Twitter/X: https://x.com/DOTMiners

Ethereum News
Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest Buys $15.6M BMNR – Bet on Tom Lee’s ETH Treasury?
2025-08-28 18:21:05
,
by Hassan Shittu
Altcoin News
Raoul Pal Sees XRP Poised For Strong Uptrend As ‘Full Porting’ Begins
2025-08-29 07:18:36
,
by Shalini Nagarajan
Press Releases
XRP Mastercard Officially Launched, Gemini Supports Findmining XRP Contracts
Best Crypto to Buy Now in August 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-08-27 15:25:14
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in August 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-08-29 15:53:12
,
by Ines S. Tavares
12 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-08-29 14:21:45
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in August 2025
2025-08-28 08:46:05
,
by Ilija Rankovic
15 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-08-28 08:33:51
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-08-28 16:34:02
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-08-31 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2025-04-02 12:04:31
,
by Ben Beddow

2M+

Active Monthly Users Around the World

250+

Guides and Reviews Articles

8

Years on the Market

70

International Team Authors
editors
+72 More
Authors List
At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$3,985,376,998,685
-4.44
Trending Crypto
Ethereum News
Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest Buys $15.6M BMNR – Bet on Tom Lee’s ETH Treasury?
2025-08-28 18:21:05
,
by Hassan Shittu
Altcoin News
Raoul Pal Sees XRP Poised For Strong Uptrend As ‘Full Porting’ Begins
2025-08-29 07:18:36
,
by Shalini Nagarajan
Press Releases
XRP Mastercard Officially Launched, Gemini Supports Findmining XRP Contracts
Best Crypto to Buy Now in August 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-08-27 15:25:14
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in August 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-08-29 15:53:12
,
by Ines S. Tavares
12 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-08-29 14:21:45
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in August 2025
2025-08-28 08:46:05
,
by Ilija Rankovic
15 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-08-28 08:33:51
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-08-28 16:34:02
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-08-31 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2025-04-02 12:04:31
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Press Releases
Siton Mining Launches New XRP Cloud Mining Application, XRP Powers BTC Mining Machines
2025-08-31 11:45:00
Press Releases
XRP’s Market Cap Surpasses BlackRock: SAVVY MINING Opens a New Channel for XRP Holders
2025-08-31 11:30:00
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors