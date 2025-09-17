Whales Sell 160 Million XRP Tokens, Investors Flock to DOT Miners

Last updated: September 17, 2025

Disclaimer: The text below is an advertorial article that is not part of Cryptonews.com editorial content. While it has undergone editorial review to ensure quality and relevance, it may not reflect the views of Cryptonews.com and is clearly distinguished from our independent editorial content. If you wish to advertise with Cryptonews, contact us

Amidst ongoing cryptocurrency market volatility, a major whale sell-off has garnered widespread attention. On-chain data shows that over the past 24 hours, whale wallets holding between 10 million and 100 million XRP collectively dumped 160 million XRP, valued at approximately $480 million. This activity has put short-term pressure on the market, but it has also rapidly boosted the popularity of another investment opportunity: the DOT Miners cloud mining platform.

Retail Investors Are Turning to DOT Miners, With Passive Income Becoming a Key Focus

Unlike the volatile spot market, DOT Miners offers a novel investment avenue. Leveraging cross-chain computing power integration and a DeFi-style revenue distribution mechanism, the platform allows users to easily participate in cloud mining without the need for specialized mining equipment or technical expertise.

Analysts point out that whale selling doesn’t necessarily signal a long-term bearish outlook; instead, it could signal a market shakeout or a shift in holdings. Meanwhile, as more and more investors seek stable returns amidst volatility, DOT Miners, a flexible passive income model, is attracting significant attention from both retail and institutional investors.

All profits are settled daily, with principal returned upon contract expiration. Withdrawals and reinvestment are flexible and convenient.

Five Platform Advantages

Compliance and Transparency: Headquartered in the UK, we strictly adhere to financial regulations and provide full transparency of contract information.

Multi-Currency Payments: Supports major cryptocurrencies such as USDT-TRC20, BTC, ETH, XRP, LTC, USDC, BNB, USDT-ERC20, BCH, DOGE, and SOL.

Green Energy: All mining farms utilize 100% renewable energy, balancing environmental protection and efficiency.

Top-tier Security: Cloudflare protection + EV SSL encryption + multi-factor authentication provide asset security.

Referral Bonus: Refer a friend to register and enjoy a lifetime 4.5% commission, with unlimited instant settlement.

Conclusion

Against the backdrop of whale sell-offs and market volatility, DOT Miners offers a stable income model that allows investors to pursue potential appreciation while also generating daily passive income. As regulatory compliance in the crypto market accelerates, DOT Miners is expected to become a new asset allocation option for more investors.

