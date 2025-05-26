How to Start Bitcoin Cloud Mining in 2025 with HashFly

Last updated: May 25, 2025

Disclaimer: The text below is an advertorial article that is not part of Cryptonews.com editorial content. While it has undergone editorial review to ensure quality and relevance, it may not reflect the views of Cryptonews.com and is clearly distinguished from our independent editorial content. If you wish to advertise with Cryptonews, contact us

By 2025, cryptocurrency mining has become a mature sector within the digital economy. For those who want to participate without managing physical equipment, cloud mining offers a practical and accessible entry point. Here’s how you can get started using HashFly, one of the established names in the space.

What Is Cloud Mining?

Cloud mining allows users to mine cryptocurrencies by renting processing power from remote data centers. This eliminates the need to purchase and maintain mining hardware, reducing upfront costs and technical complexity.

How to Start Cloud Mining:

Choose a reputable cloud mining provider.

Select a suitable mining contract.

Register and configure your account.

Monitor mining activity and receive payouts.



Top 5 Cloud Mining Platforms (2025)

Name Founded Supported Coins Fraud Risk HashFly 2013 Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin Low Binance 2017 Bitcoin, Litecoin Low ECOS 2017 Bitcoin, Litecoin Low Hashing24 2015 Bitcoin, Litecoin Low NiceHash 2014 Bitcoin, Litecoin Low

1. HashFly (9.8 Rating)

HashFly is a cloud-based mining service offering access to Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Litecoin mining via an intuitive platform. The service aims to lower the barriers to entry for new miners and streamline the process for experienced users.

Key Features:

$10 registration bonus for new users

Daily automated payouts

No extra electricity fees

Referral rewards up to 3%

SSL and DDoS protection

24/7 customer support

Range of short- and long-term mining contracts

How to Get Started with HashFly

Create an Account: Visit the official HashFly site and register with your email. Choose a Plan: Pick from a range of mining contracts based on your budget and goals. Receive Daily Returns: Earnings are processed and credited to your wallet every 24 hours. Withdraw Funds: Withdraw your balance to your crypto wallet at your convenience.

Example HashFly Contracts (as of 2025)

Contract Price Duration Daily Rate Daily Return Total Return (incl. principal) $200 1 Day 4% $8 $208 $600 2 Days 3% $18 $636 $1,600 3 Days 3.1% $49.60 $1,748.80 $4,600 1 Day 4.5% $207 $4,807 $8,000 2 Days 4.7% $376 $8,752 $16,000 3 Days 5% $800 $18,400 $32,000 3 Days 6.5% $2,080 $38,240 $50,000 3 Days 7.2% $3,600 $58,800 $80,000 2 Days 8.5% $6,800 $93,600

Note: Actual returns may vary based on market and system performance. Always do your own research before committing funds.

2. Binance (9.6 Rating)

Binance, the world’s biggest cryptocurrency exchange, recently announced support for сloud mining. The platform allows users to buy different cloud mining products based on their electricity/historical output ratio. The higher the ratio, the higher the reward when the cryptocurrency price goes up (and the higher the risk during price crashes).

Unfortunately, Binance cloud mining is not available for customers based in the US.

3. Ecos (9.5 Rating)

ECOS Mining is another cloud mining computing service. The company advertises itself as a provider of “legal solutions for mining bitcoins”. ECOS claims authorization from the Republic of Armenia to operate in its free zone, thus allowing for tax-free and cheap electricity operations.

4. Hashing24 (9.3 Rating)

Hashing24 is a top cloud mining provider for Bitcoin mining enthusiasts. Founded in 2015, Hashing24 offers user-friendly Bitcoin cloud mining with 24/7 support. This software allows you to mine cryptocurrency without having to buy any equipment. It accesses real-world data centers and automatically deposits mined coins into your balance.

5.NiceHash (9.2 Rating)

NiceHash is a unique platform in the cryptocurrency mining industry. It operates as an open marketplace that connects sellers and buyers of hashing power. Established in 2014, it offers a comprehensive ecosystem for mining, hash rate, and payment solutions, aiming to accelerate Bitcoin adoption worldwide.

Summary

HashFly simplifies access to Bitcoin mining through cloud-based services that require no technical expertise. With flexible contracts, daily payouts, and a user-friendly dashboard, it provides an entry point for those interested in crypto mining without the need to purchase hardware.

