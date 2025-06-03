Google’s AI Predicts the Price of XRP, Pepe, and Solana by End of 2025

Google's new Gemini AI is bullish about these leading altcoins.

Share Copied Ad Disclosure Ad Disclosure



We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More Last updated: June 2, 2025

Disclaimer: The text below is an advertorial article that is not part of Cryptonews.com editorial content. While it has undergone editorial review to ensure quality and relevance, it may not reflect the views of Cryptonews.com and is clearly distinguished from our independent editorial content. If you wish to advertise with Cryptonews, contact us

Google’s advanced AI platform, Gemini AI, predicts a bright future for several altcoins as market momentum builds.

This sentiment is shared widely across the crypto space, especially after Bitcoin ($BTC) recently achieved a new peak of $111,814. The surge has renewed optimism and hints at the early stages of a broader bullish trend that could shape the months ahead.

Here’s an overview of key altcoins—some well-established, others meme-driven—that Gemini highlights as breakout contenders. Before diving into individual cases, a quick glance at the summary table reveals how these forecasts are grounded in strong chart patterns, core fundamentals, and market-moving catalysts.

AI Predicts a Price Quintupling for Ripple’s XRP This Year

Gemini AI predicts Ripple’s XRP could soar to $15, leaping from its current $2.24 valuation. The forecast is backed by major recent developments that reinforce XRP’s growing institutional and political relevance.

Earlier this year, the United Nations acknowledged XRP’s role in facilitating compliant and streamlined global payments, pointing to its potential use in large-scale cross-border financial infrastructure.

Ripple also continues to gain ground in its lengthy legal dispute with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). A key ruling determined that XRP sales to retail investors do not violate securities law, although certain institutional sales remain under scrutiny.

Adding further weight to XRP’s legitimacy, President Donald Trump recently floated the idea of including the asset in a potential Strategic Crypto Reserve—a hypothetical federal digital asset fund comprising seized or purchased coins.

The suggestion indicates that XRP may be entering mainstream policy discussions.

Despite volatility, XRP is currently holding strong support above $2. Expect a test of the $3 range midyear, and should that resistance break, momentum could carry the price above $4.

While Gemini’s $10 target is ambitious, it’s not beyond reach if U.S. regulatory clarity, institutional integration, and global adoption align favorably.

Pepe ($PEPE): Meme Culture Meets Market Momentum

Pepe ($PEPE), inspired by Matt Furie’s legendary meme character, has become a cornerstone of the meme coin movement and one of the most profitable plays for early backers. Since late 2024, it has maintained its status as one of the top three meme coins by market cap.

Launched in April 2023, PEPE was the catalyst for a wave of frog-themed cryptocurrencies. Yet none have matched its performance or brand resonance.

Currently trading near $0.00001271, PEPE holders enjoyed a 24-hour increase of 8.4%, capping an advance of 56% in the past month. With its market capitalization at $5.3 billion, it leads the pack of meme tokens not based on the popular doge theme.

Despite impressive growth, PEPE still lags 54.5% below its all-time high of $0.00002803 set in December 2024. However, technical analysis points to a potential breakout. A descending wedge pattern formed between November and March suggests that a surge could be imminent.

If market sentiment holds and volume builds, PEPE could revisit and surpass previous highs. Gemini anticipates a year-end range $0.00005728—an achievable goal. If bullish momentum continues, it could get more than halfway there by midsummer.

Solana ($SOL): Gemini AI Predicts a $520 Price Target for Solana Heads

Solana ($SOL) has firmly established itself as a major contender in the Layer-1 blockchain arena, second only to Ethereum in decentralized finance activity and smart contract deployment. With a market capitalization nearing $85 billion, SOL remains a favorite among both developers and investors.

There’s increasing chatter about the possibility of U.S. regulators approving spot Solana ETFs—products that could unlock a flood of institutional investment, much like they have for Bitcoin and Ethereum.

Discussions about adding SOL to a potential U.S. digital asset reserve have also intensified, further elevating its institutional profile.

From a chart perspective, Solana appears set for a breakout. After retreating from above $250 in January to about $100 in April, it has since reversed course, breaking out of a descending wedge pattern—a historically bullish formation.

Gemini AI’s most bullish analysis suggests that Solana could hit $520 by year’s end, with a midyear target of $300 well within reach if positive regulatory news materializes and current bullish momentum continues.

SUBBD ($SUBBD): A Breakout Crypto Presale Disrupting the Creator Economy with AI

While Gemini and ChatGPT are clued into leading cryptos, they lack accurate knowledge about the most promising presales—specifically those combining cutting-edge technology with strong real-world use cases.

SUBBD ($SUBBD) is one such emerging project drawing interest. Leveraging blockchain and artificial intelligence, SUBBD seeks to revolutionize the $85 billion creator economy by removing centralized middlemen and allowing creators to connect directly with their audiences.

The platform is designed to help creators retain greater control over content distribution and monetization. Through a decentralized model, users can access premium experiences while creators benefit from transparent and equitable revenue streams.

Launch is so close we can almost smell it and it smells good! $SUBBD ❤️🚀 pic.twitter.com/NoZUkPgyHU — SUBBD (@SUBBDofficial) May 28, 2025

The project has already secured approximately $600,000 in funding since launch, indicating robust early interest. At a fixed presale price of $0.05575, SUBBD is positioning itself as a low-barrier entry point for those looking to support the creator economy’s next evolution.

Token holders gain access to a premium ecosystem that includes exclusive content, early release privileges, and special membership rewards. Additionally, SUBBD offers a staking program directly through its website with a 20% fixed annual yield, designed to reward early adopters and long-term believers.

For more details, visit SUBBD’s official website or follow their latest updates on X or Telegram.