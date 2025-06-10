Google’s AI ‘Gemini’ Predicts the Price of XRP, Solana, and Cardano by End of 2025

Google's bleeding-edge AI chatbot Gemini has some optimistic price projections for the following top crypto projects.

Gemini, Google’s advanced AI chatbot, predicts a bullish outlook for the cryptocurrency sector for the remainder of 2025. Bitcoin’s meteoric rise to a new peak of $111,814 on May 22 has amplified market optimism as the world’s biggest coin remains within spitting distance of a new all-time high (ATH)

Crypto optimists thus hint at the dawn of a new golden age—one that will surely eclipse the halcyon days of 2021.

Gemini has spotlighted several promising altcoins that may see substantial price appreciation. Its projections are based on a blend of chart analysis, fundamental project strengths, regulatory shifts, and larger macroeconomic trends.

Ripple (XRP): Gemini Predicts a Potential $13 Upside for This Tenacious Token

Gemini’s AI model predicts that Ripple’s XRP could soar to $27 sometime in 2025, representing an increase of over 1,000% from its present valuation of $2.28.

This bullish outlook is fueled by favorable court rulings, broader institutional traction, and a regulatory sector that appears to be evolving in Ripple’s favor as talk of US approval of XRP spot ETFs gains ground.

At the end of last year, the United Nations Capital Development Fund (UNCDF) mentioned XRP’s effectiveness in powering fast, transparent, and regulation-compliant cross-border payment solutions.

Ripple also secured a legal victory over the SEC when a U.S. court deemed its retail sales of XRP did not violate federal securities laws—an important milestone that collapsed the SEC’s four-year-old argument that XRP is an unregulated security.

These developments ultimately led Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse to announce back in March that the SEC dropped its lawsuit.

XRP has held relatively firm around the $2 mark, and analysts are watching the $3 level as the next major test.

A successful breakout there could pave the way for a move to $5, though achieving the $27 price point will require the advent of a global bull run—an event that many believe can only happen with comprehensive crypto legislation in the US.

Solana ($SOL): Gemini AI Targets $520 by Year-End for Layer-1 Giant

Solana ($SOL) continues to secure its spot as a top-tier Layer-1 blockchain, ranking just behind Ethereum in terms of smart contract activity and decentralized finance usage. With its market cap approaching $85 billion, Solana is a favorite among developers and institutions alike.

As with XRP, there’s growing speculation that U.S. regulators could soon approve spot Solana ETFs—a move that could dramatically increase institutional exposure, similar to the effect seen with Bitcoin and Ethereum funds.

Talks of incorporating SOL into a possible U.S. digital asset reserve have also gained traction, reinforcing its legitimacy in institutional circles.

From a technical standpoint, Solana has recently reversed a downtrend. After falling from over $250 in January to $100 in April, the asset has broken out of a descending wedge, typically a bullish indicator.

Gemini’s AI projects a potential rally to $520 before the end of the year, with $300 looking achievable by mid-2025 if positive regulatory developments and bullish momentum persist.

Cardano ($ADA): Gemini Predicts an 8X Move for This Ethereum Rival

Cardano ($ADA) is experiencing renewed interest, in part due to increased visibility on the national stage. Additionally, Donald Trump has floated the idea of using ADA as a “reserve-only” asset in a national crypto vault, where tokens are acquired exclusively through law enforcement actions, not open-market buys.

Created by Ethereum co-founder Charles Hoskinson, Cardano distinguishes itself with a methodical, peer-reviewed development process and a strong focus on long-term sustainability and scalability.

Now sitting at a market cap of $25 billion, ADA remains a powerful competitor to Ethereum and is rapidly closing the gap with Solana in terms of network adoption.

Gemini AI predicts that ADA could reach $5.66 by the end of the year—a more than eightfold increase from its current price of $0.6928.

Chart analysis reveals a bullish descending wedge pattern that developed from late 2024 through early April 2025. Should ADA break past resistance around $1.10, a move to $1.50 by late summer appears likely.

Cardano’s ongoing commitment to research-based innovation, along with its vibrant DeFi ecosystem, strengthens its position as one of Ethereum’s most formidable challengers.

Hyper ($HYPER): Meme-Infused Bitcoin Layer 2 Primed for a 10X

Finally, Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) is emerging as a breakout star among new altcoins, blending meme coin excitement with advanced blockchain tech. As the first meme-powered Layer 2 solution native to Bitcoin, Hyper aims to solve Bitcoin’s long-standing limitations around scalability and speed, while injecting cultural appeal.

The project has already raised over $1,000,000 in its presale, indicating strong early interest and the potential for a 10X return upon launch

Built using the Solana Virtual Machine (SVM), Hyper introduces high-throughput smart contracts to the Bitcoin network. Its Canonical Bridge allows seamless BTC transfers through its proprietary Layer 2 chain, lowering fees and improving transaction times.

This enhanced infrastructure supports a variety of use cases, including dApps, meme tokens, and payment systems. A full smart contract audit by Coinsult uncovered zero vulnerabilities, reinforcing investor trust.

$HYPER is the native utility token of the ecosystem, powering features such as staking rewards, transaction fees, and access to exclusive tools and perks.

Early backers benefit from an extraordinarily high APY of 722% if they stake their tokens. Token holders also receive governance privileges, making the presale phase particularly attractive to early movers.

Visit the official presale website or follow Bitcoin Hyper on X and Telegram for more information.