GoldenMining is the First to Launch Cryptocurrency Staking Mining Services for the Benefit of Investors

Disclaimer: The text below is an advertorial article that is not part of Cryptonews.com editorial content. While it has undergone editorial review to ensure quality and relevance, it may not reflect the views of Cryptonews.com and is clearly distinguished from our independent editorial content. If you wish to advertise with Cryptonews, contact us

Against the backdrop of the maturing global cryptocurrency market, GoldenMining, a leading global cloud mining platform, announced the launch of its new cryptocurrency staking mining service. Users do not need to purchase expensive mining machines; they only need to pledge crypto assets to participate in cloud mining and obtain daily income. This initiative marks a new phase in mining, transitioning from “hardware-driven” to “capital-driven,” providing global users with a safer, more efficient, and lower-barrier-to-entry way to increase the value of their digital assets.

New Model: Staking is Mining, Open to Everyone

GoldenMining’s newly launched staking mining service breaks down the technical and financial barriers to traditional mining. Users only need to stake supported cryptocurrencies (such as Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Litecoin (LTC), etc.) on the platform to obtain computing power shares according to the staked amount and obtain cloud mining income every day.

The staking process is simple and straightforward:

Go to the GoldenMining website and create an account using your email address to become a member.

Select a supported cryptocurrency mining contract and stake.

The system automatically allocates computing power based on the staked share.

Users receive daily mining rewards, which can be withdrawn or reinvested at any time.

Technical Highlights: AI Computing Power Scheduling + Green Energy

GoldenMining operates multiple green energy data centers around the world, utilizing clean energy sources such as solar and wind power to power its computing operations, significantly reducing carbon emissions. The platform’s core is powered by a proprietary AI-powered intelligent scheduling engine, which monitors market conditions and network difficulty in real time, dynamically allocating computing power to the most profitable coins, maximizing mining efficiency.

Secure, Compliant, and Trustworthy

As a compliant international platform, GoldenMining prioritizes the security of user assets. We utilize multiple hot and cold wallet separation technologies and have passed multiple third-party security audits and certifications. Furthermore, the platform provides transparent revenue disclosure and real-time on-chain tracking to ensure that every profit is clearly traceable and verifiable.

NFTs Not Staking? Platform Response: Ensuring User Revenue Stability

In response to a user’s question about whether NFT staking is supported, GoldenMining officials stated that the platform currently only supports cryptocurrency staking for a comprehensive consideration of security, stability, and liquidity.

“Although NFTs are an important branch of digital assets, their high value volatility and low liquidity make them unsuitable for building a sustainable mining profit model. We prioritize user asset security and stable returns, and therefore currently only support staking of mainstream cryptocurrencies such as BTC and ETH,” said the GoldenMining technical director.

Promotion in Progress: Stake and Receive Hashpower Bonuses

To celebrate the launch of our staking service, GoldenMining is running a limited-time promotion:

New users will receive a $15 hashpower bonus upon registration.

First-time users who stake $1,000 or more will receive an additional 5% bonus hashpower.

Invite friends to register and stake, and receive a referral commission of up to 5%.

Platform Advantages

XRP High-Speed ​​Settlement: Integrates XRP technology, delivering real-time earnings with no fees, improved liquidity, and fast withdrawals.

Smart Hashrate Scheduling: The system automatically allocates computing power based on market conditions and network status to maximize returns, eliminating the need for manual adjustments.

Multi-Currency Switching: Supports mining of major cryptocurrencies such as BTC, LTC, and DOGE, allowing users to flexibly switch between them. It also supports USDT stablecoin strategies to mitigate market fluctuations.

Global Data Center Guarantee: Global high-performance data centers ensure stable computing power, ensuring uninterrupted mining and efficient operation anytime, anywhere.

Multi-Currency Compatibility: Supports direct staking and withdrawal of major cryptocurrencies such as XRP, BTC, DOGE, USDT, USDC, LTC, and BNB.

About GoldenMining

GoldenMining is a cloud mining platform registered in London, UK. Focused on deeply integrating AI technology, green energy, and blockchain, GoldenMining is committed to providing global users with low-barrier-to-entry, high-yield, secure, and reliable digital asset mining solutions. The platform supports multi-currency mining and multilingual services, with users across Asia, Europe, North America, and other countries and regions. The platform’s staking service offers investors new investment opportunities.

For more information, please visit GoldenMining’s official website: https://GoldenMining.cc