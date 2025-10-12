BTC $111,792.91 -0.74%
Cryptonews Press Releases

Global Confidence in the US Dollar is Collapsing, and MSP Miner’s Cloud Mining Capabilities Are Positioned as a ‘Safe Haven’

blockchain cloud mining
Ad Disclosure
Last updated: 
Disclaimer: The text below is an advertorial article that is not part of Cryptonews.com editorial content. While it has undergone editorial review to ensure quality and relevance, it may not reflect the views of Cryptonews.com and is clearly distinguished from our independent editorial content. If you wish to advertise with Cryptonews, contact us.
MSP Miner

With Bitcoin hitting new all-time highs and investor enthusiasm resurging, digital assets are increasingly gaining influence in the global financial system. Nigel Green, CEO of financial advisory firm DeVere Group, stated that the continued strength of cryptocurrencies reflects a fundamental shift in investor sentiment. The continued influx of institutional funds and political support are further boosting market confidence.

Furthermore, Trump’s tariff policies have sparked market anxiety and weakened the US dollar. Continued capital inflows indicate that more investors are viewing Bitcoin as a safe haven against fiscal and monetary uncertainty.

Whenever the US dollar weakens or government economic data is delayed, the market refocuses on the unique value of decentralized, borderless assets. The appeal of cryptocurrencies becomes even more pronounced when trust in central governments is shaken. Now, that trust is facing a severe test.

Against the backdrop of rising risk aversion, Bitcoin, Ethereum, and XRP have once again become market focus. However, unlike directly buying and selling cryptocurrencies, a growing number of investors are turning to cloud mining—a new model for participating in blockchain production by purchasing computing power contracts. Unlike traditional mining, cloud mining requires neither the purchase nor maintenance of mining equipment nor the high electricity costs. The platform manages all technical operations and profit settlement, allowing investors to earn stable passive income from block production without the risk of price fluctuations.

About MSP Miner

MSP Miner, registered in the UK in 2018, has established hundreds of mining farms worldwide that utilize clean energy. Users can easily start mining with just a smartphone, eliminating the need to worry about expensive equipment or complex operations.

Key advantages of MSP Miner include:

  1. Security and Stability

The platform utilizes McAfee® and Cloudflare® technologies and uses offline cold wallets for asset storage. This multi-layered security system provides professional-grade protection for user accounts.

  1. Energy Efficiency

MSP Miner is 100% powered by solar energy (solar, wind, and hydropower). This not only reduces CO2 emissions and eliminates the energy consumption of traditional mining but also ensures a stable and reliable mining environment.

  1. Compliance and Transparency

The security and transparency of mining and energy information ensure the reliability and stability of data and services.

  1. Smart Hosting Service

Users don’t need to worry about equipment operation or technical issues. The platform’s professional team will fully manage mining farm management, system maintenance, and profit distribution, allowing you to easily enjoy a true “passive income” model.

  1. Payment Methods

Supports a variety of cryptocurrencies and cryptocurrencies within cryptocurrencies, including BTC, ETH, DOGE, SOL, XRP, USDC, LTC, and USDT.

  1. Affiliate Program

Invite friends to earn 3% + 2% lifetime referral commissions, with a maximum bonus of $50,000.

How To Start Earning Passive Income?

  1. Registration

Visit the official website and fill in the required information to create an account on the platform. Upon registration, you will receive a $15 bonus.

  1. Choose Your Plan

Select a mining contract that suits your budget and contract duration. Click here to learn more about MSP Miner’s mining contract options.

  1. After Purchasing the Contract

The system will automatically contribute computing power to the mining pool, and earnings will be automatically deposited into your account within 24 hours. Upon contract expiration, the principal will be automatically returned.

Conclusion

As the cryptocurrency market continues to heat up, cloud mining is becoming a mainstream way for investors worldwide to earn passive income from Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Ripple (XRP). Among the many compliant and secure cloud mining platforms, MSP Miner stands out with its stable returns and intelligent operational system, making it a popular choice for both new and experienced investors. Whether you’re a professional seeking wealth growth or an independent investor pursuing financial freedom, MSP Miner provides a simple, secure, and efficient cryptocurrency mining experience.

Ready to start mining? Sign up for MSP Miner now to experience this popular platform and begin your journey to intelligent passive income.

Official Website: https://mspminer.com/

Email: [email protected]

Bitcoin News
Early Bitcoin Whale Shorted $1.1B Right Before Tariffs, Now Up $27M – How Did He Know?
2025-10-11 12:21:15
,
by Anas Hassan
Price Analysis
Shiba Inu Price Prediction: Shocking Hidden Data Shows SHIB Might Be Stronger Than It Looks – Should You Get In Now?
2025-10-10 22:11:00
,
by Alejandro Arrieche
Price Analysis
Ethereum Price Prediction: Is the Flash Crash a Buying Opportunity for Long-Term ETH Holders?
2025-10-11 09:28:26
,
by Arslan Butt
Best Crypto to Buy Now in October 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-10-07 14:31:05
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Today – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-10-10 17:35:27
,
by Ines S. Tavares
14 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-10-10 17:07:43
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in October 2025
2025-10-10 12:37:04
,
by Ilija Rankovic
12 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-10-10 12:36:05
,
by Ilija Rankovic
The Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: Our Top Picks
2025-10-09 10:53:19
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-12 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-03 16:17:10
,
by Ben Beddow

At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Trending Crypto
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Loses Momentum, While This $0.035 DeFi Token Surges 250% and Attracts Over 16,800 Investors
2025-10-12 12:22:49
Altcoin News
India Probes 400 Binance Traders for Alleged Crypto Tax Evasion: Report
Amin Ayan
Amin Ayan
2025-10-12 11:46:00
