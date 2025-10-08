BTC $122,734.58 1.06%
ETH $4,463.35 -0.81%
SOL $222.19 -0.77%
PEPE $0.0000093 -2.60%
SHIB $0.000012 -0.87%
DOGE $0.25 1.13%
XRP $2.88 -0.52%
ETH Gas (gwei) 0.30
Cryptonews Press Releases

Global Blockchain Show 2025 to Spotlight Web3 Innovation in Abu Dhabi

Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Last updated: 
Disclaimer: The text below is an advertorial article that is not part of Cryptonews.com editorial content. While it has undergone editorial review to ensure quality and relevance, it may not reflect the views of Cryptonews.com and is clearly distinguished from our independent editorial content. If you wish to advertise with Cryptonews, contact us.

Abu Dhabi, UAEThe Global Blockchain Show 2025 will take place at the prestigious Space42 Arena in Abu Dhabi from December 10–11, 2025, bringing together the world’s top Web3 and blockchain specialists. Considered one of the leading conferences for decentralized innovation globally, the event will showcase creative ideas, stimulating conversations, and revolutionary solutions driving the next wave of digital transformation.

Supported by the Abu Dhabi Convention & Exhibition Bureau and arranged in association with Times of Blockchain, the Global Blockchain Show enhances the UAE’s reputation as a world hub for blockchain innovation and quality.

This year’s schedule is packed with high-level discussions, technical courses, and well-selected networking opportunities. The agenda includes in-depth discussions of tokenization, DeFi, digital assets, Web3 gaming, AI-blockchain convergence, enterprise blockchain adoption, and regulatory clarity. The program’s objective is to create a collaborative setting where policymakers, startups, investors, and entrepreneurs can exchange ideas and create new growth opportunities.

The pace is being accelerated by the speaker schedule, which features some of the most prominent names in the industry.

One of the exceptional speakers scheduled for this year’s event is Yat Siu, a visionary entrepreneur and co-founder of Animoca Brands, a world leader in intellectual property rights for gaming and the open metaverse. Siu has been instrumental in encouraging the broad use of NFTs and blockchain-based gaming.

Sergej Kunz, co-founder of the popular decentralized exchange (DEX) aggregator 1inch Network, has made significant progress on DeFi by giving customers safe and effective ways to exchange digital assets.

Akshat Vaidya, a managing partner and co-founder, oversees Maelstrom’s venture, liquid, and buyout investment deal strategy. Akshat brings a wealth of strategic investment experience to the table, having led M&A at BitMEX and carried out leveraged buyouts at Granite Creek Capital Partners. He has established himself in the blockchain investment community since graduating from the Wharton School.

Andy Tang, the managing partner of Draper Dragon, has over 20 years of experience in venture capital. Tang has seeded more than 15 unicorn companies in the domains of software, blockchain, fintech, AI, and healthcare. His insightful observations and venture capital experience have made him a respected voice in the global innovation ecosystem.

Tether co-founder and stablecoin pioneer Reeve Collins. To bridge the gap between fiat and blockchain, Collins, a seasoned businessman, developed Tether, one of the most innovative digital assets ever. Currently, he is in charge of projects like TreasuryX, WeFi, and SuperSol that are pushing the boundaries of Web3 adoption.

“The Global Blockchain Show is proud to have played a part in Abu Dhabi’s rapid ascent to prominence as a leading center for Web3 innovation. This year’s event will highlight technology while also highlighting the crucial collaborations that drive real adoption and impact.” stated Vishal Parmar, VAP Group’s Founder and CEO.

The exhibit depicts the UAE’s growing status as a global hub for blockchain innovation and is set against the technologically sophisticated backdrop of Abu Dhabi.

Early-bird pricing is offered for a limited period, and tickets are now available. Sign Up Now

About the Global Blockchain Show

The Global Blockchain Show is one of the most important international gatherings focused on the future of decentralized technology. It brings together regulators, investors, entrepreneurs, and industry leaders to shape the narrative of blockchain adoption across industries.

The Global Blockchain Show 2025 is anticipated to draw thousands of attendees, making it a historic event that will influence the relationships, discussions, and tactics that will shape the blockchain landscape for years to come.

Event Details:
Venue: Space42 Arena, Abu Dhabi
Date: 10–11 December 2025
Official Partner: Times of Blockchain

Wesbite : Global Blockchain Show

About VAP Group: A leading AI, Blockchain, and Gaming consulting giant driving AI and Web3 solutions over the past 12 years under the flagship events that are globally renowned under the brand of Global AI Show, Global Games Show, and Global Blockchain Show. With a strong footprint in the UAE, UK, India, and Hong Kong, our expert team of over 170 professionals ensures that our clients remain at the forefront of innovation. We drive innovation through Strategic PR and Marketing, Bounty Campaigns, and Global Events that showcase the brightest minds in the transformative fields of Web3, AI, and Gaming. We also offer services in advertising and media, as well as staffing.

Press Contact:
Public Relations Team | [email protected]

Blockchain News
Real Estate Giant Opendoor to Accept Bitcoin and Crypto for Home Buying, CEO Confirms
2025-10-06 20:57:23
,
by Anas Hassan
Price Analysis
Solana Price Prediction: Institutional Money Pours Into SOL – Is This the Most Undervalued Top 10 Crypto Right Now?
2025-10-06 22:14:00
,
by Harvey Hunter
Price Analysis
New ChatGPT Predicts Explosive Rallies for XRP, Solana and Litecoin by the End of 2025
2025-10-06 22:30:00
,
by Tim Hakki
Best Crypto to Buy Now in October 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-10-07 14:31:05
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Today – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-10-07 19:15:37
,
by Ines S. Tavares
13 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-10-08 14:59:20
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in October 2025
2025-10-06 20:10:15
,
by Ilija Rankovic
12 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-10-07 11:34:05
,
by Ilija Rankovic
The Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: Our Top Picks
2025-10-07 16:22:55
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-08 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-03 16:17:10
,
by Ben Beddow

2M+

Active Monthly Users Around the World

250+

Guides and Reviews Articles

8

Years on the Market

70

International Team Authors
editors
+72 More
Authors List
At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$4,402,683,056,303
3.77
Trending Crypto
Blockchain News
Real Estate Giant Opendoor to Accept Bitcoin and Crypto for Home Buying, CEO Confirms
2025-10-06 20:57:23
,
by Anas Hassan
Price Analysis
Solana Price Prediction: Institutional Money Pours Into SOL – Is This the Most Undervalued Top 10 Crypto Right Now?
2025-10-06 22:14:00
,
by Harvey Hunter
Price Analysis
New ChatGPT Predicts Explosive Rallies for XRP, Solana and Litecoin by the End of 2025
2025-10-06 22:30:00
,
by Tim Hakki
Best Crypto to Buy Now in October 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-10-07 14:31:05
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Today – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-10-07 19:15:37
,
by Ines S. Tavares
13 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-10-08 14:59:20
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in October 2025
2025-10-06 20:10:15
,
by Ilija Rankovic
12 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-10-07 11:34:05
,
by Ilija Rankovic
The Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: Our Top Picks
2025-10-07 16:22:55
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-08 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-03 16:17:10
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Altcoin News
Uptober Altcoin Season Lifts Zcash, Mantle, And SPX6900
Hongji Feng
Hongji Feng
2025-10-08 16:16:28
Press Releases
Arc Miner Launches a Free Mining Application, Allowing Users to Explore Novel Avenues
2025-10-08 15:56:26
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors