GIGGLE Hits $100M as 100x Meme Coin Hunter Snorter Bot Token Enters Final 2 Weeks of Presale

Share Copied Ad Disclosure Ad Disclosure



We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More Last updated: October 6, 2025

Disclaimer: The text below is an advertorial article that is not part of Cryptonews.com editorial content. While it has undergone editorial review to ensure quality and relevance, it may not reflect the views of Cryptonews.com and is clearly distinguished from our independent editorial content. If you wish to advertise with Cryptonews, contact us

The education-focused meme coin Giggle (GIGGLE) topped a $100 million valuation just weeks after its late-September launch.

At the same time, the meme coin–hunting Telegram trading bot Snorter Bot Token (SNORT) has now raised $4.3 million and is entering the final stretch of its presale.

With only two weeks remaining, the opportunity to join the project built to identify 100x meme coin opportunities is closing fast, and once the presale ends, access will shift to exchanges, where the valuation could look very different.

If a meme coin like GIGGLE can hit a $100 million valuation within weeks, what more could an application capable of finding similar high-potential tokens – and giving traders the chance to profit from them early – be worth?

The current round of Snorter Bot’s presale prices SNORT at $0.1071 per token, with incremental increases until the timer runs out.

Binance Meme Coins Set the Pace as Snorter Bot Token Prepares to Catch the Next Run

Changpeng Zhao’s Giggle Academy raised $1.3 million within just 12 hours of launch, fueled by trading-fee donations generated through the GIGGLE meme coin.

Charity sits at the heart of the project, with the BEP-20 GIGGLE token powering Giggle Academy – a platform that delivers free, gamified learning in subjects ranging from math and science to blockchain and AI. Its Giggle Hero Program rewards both educators and students, particularly across underserved regions worldwide.

It’s a worthy cause, and the market clearly took notice. GIGGLE jumped to $117 on Monday, marking a 313% surge since September 24, before easing to $98.41 per token and a $98 million valuation at the time of writing.

Source: https://www.coingecko.com/en/coins/giggle-fund

For context, another Binance-connected meme coin, Memecore (M), a Layer-1 network linking creators and communities through memes and dApps, reached billions of dollars in valuation roughly two months after launch.

That’s why there’s growing speculation that GIGGLE could follow a similar trajectory, especially given its charitable foundation. For investors, the challenge isn’t spotting good causes but more of identifying them early enough to capture meaningful upside.

With its ability to detect new meme coins before they hit the mainstream, Snorter Bot allows traders to get in when valuations are still in the single-digit millions – often the stage where a single move can turn an early entry into a major win.

Built on Solana for Speed – Designed to Expand Across Every Major Chain

Snorter’s detection engine operates where the meme coin action is most intense – on Solana. By tapping directly into validator nodes and transaction queue data, it can flag new token mints, liquidity adds, and early trading patterns the moment they occur. Instead of waiting for public dashboards to update, Snorter sees the data in motion, giving users a timing advantage measured in milliseconds.

Detection alone isn’t enough, though. Every token it flags is run through a contract and liquidity screening system that filters out potential rugs, honeypots, and shallow pools.

The bot is designed to screen new tokens for safety indicators such as ownership renouncement, liquidity lock status, and wallet concentration – checks commonly used to reduce rugpull and scam risks before surfacing tokens to users.

And only projects that clear these tests make it through as actionable alerts.

Execution happens just as fast. With custom RPC endpoints and private routing designed to mitigate front-running, trades go through directly within Telegram with minimal slippage. Over time, every scan and trade helps the system refine how future opportunities are ranked and filtered.

Although Solana is home-based, expansion is already underway. Ethereum integration follows after the Token Generation Event (TGE), with BNB Chain development in the final stages. Polygon and Base are also listed in the roadmap for later deployment.

Source: https://snortertoken.com/

So for traders searching for the next M or GIGGLE, Snorter could be the tool that finds them before the moon ride is over. Once fully operational, it’ll be crypto’s cross-chain radar for emerging tokens, helping traders act early and confidently across the entire meme coin landscape.

What’s Next for Snorter and Why the Next Few Weeks Matter

Snorter is currently entering the most active stretch of its roadmap, as the project works through the final milestones of Phase 2. This phase covers community beta testing, influencer engagement, the bot launch on Solana, the TGE and claim, and the bridge implementation that connects liquidity between supported chains. Together, these form the foundation for Snorter’s operational rollout and its first wave of real users.

Once Phase 2 wraps up, the project shifts focus to Phase 3, where expansion truly begins. This includes the bot’s launch across EVM chains, the introduction of new Telegram features, and the rollout of the user dashboard, which is a dedicated portal where traders can view performance analytics, track rewards, and manage their staking positions.

As mentioned, the team also plans further blockchain integrations and ecosystem development to solidify Snorter’s position as a cross-chain trading infrastructure rather than a single-chain tool.

Each phase pushes Snorter closer to becoming the go-to meme coin intelligence system for discovering opportunities before they blow up. With the presale now in its final 14 days, it marks the turning point where Snorter shifts from early-stage build to full-scale market disruption.

HERE'S SNORTER.



20TH OCTOBER 2025.



TIME IS RUNNING OUT. pic.twitter.com/etWI56qxW7 — Snorter (@SnorterToken) October 2, 2025

Here’s Your Chance to Be Part of the New Crypto Trading Frontier with Snorter Bot

Snorter is forever changing what Telegram trading bots can do. With its technology nearing full deployment, this is the moment to secure your position before it goes live.

To join in, head to the Snorter Bot Token site and purchase SNORT using SOL, ETH, BNB, USDT, USDC, or even a credit card. Newly purchased tokens can be staked immediately through the project’s native protocol, offering a dynamic APY of up to 112%.

Snorter recommends using Best Wallet, which is widely regarded as one of the best crypto and Bitcoin wallets available. Presale balances appear directly in-app, claiming is simple once tokens go live, and holders get exclusive access to new project launches through the wallet’s Upcoming Tokens section.

Best Wallet is available on Google Play and the Apple App Store.

Join the Snorter community on X and Instagram, and visit the official Snorter Bot Token site to lock in your allocation before time runs out.