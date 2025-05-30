Google’s New AI Gemini Predicts the Price of XRP, Cardano, and Trump by End of 2025

Googles brand new intelligent chatbot gives us bullish predictions for some of the hottest altcoins around.

Disclaimer: The text below is an advertorial article that is not part of Cryptonews.com editorial content. While it has undergone editorial review to ensure quality and relevance, it may not reflect the views of Cryptonews.com and is clearly distinguished from our independent editorial content. If you wish to advertise with Cryptonews, contact us

Google’s AI-powered platform, Gemini, suggests very promising price trajectories for several high-profile altcoins in the months ahead.

This optimistic outlook is echoed by many in the crypto space. Bitcoin ($BTC), the top cryptocurrency by market cap, recently surged to a record $111,814, reigniting bullish momentum and reinforcing indications that a sustained uptrend may be in play.

Let’s break down a handful of key altcoins—some of them popular meme coins—that Gemini identifies as primed for breakout moves. Refer to the summary table before diving into the reasons why Gemini’s forecasts align with solid technical patterns, market fundamentals, and upcoming catalysts.

XRP: Uniting Traditional Finance and Decentralized Innovation

Gemini believes Ripple’s XRP could blow as high as $15 from its current price of $2.19, thanks to a series of favorable developments.

Such developments are likely to happen this year. The United Nations recently recognized XRP’s utility in building a compliant, efficient infrastructure for cross-border transactions.

Ripple also has the upper hand in its longstanding dispute with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which accused the company of illegally selling XRP as an unregistered security.

A recent court decision ruled that XRP sales to retail investors are not in violation of federal law, although institutional sales could be classified as such.

Further boosting its legitimacy, former President Donald Trump floated the idea of adding XRP to a Strategic Crypto Reserve—a government-held collection of seized hold-only altcoins and bought and seized Bitcoin, implying growing acceptance at the geopolitical level.

These events support the idea that XRP is more than just a payment token—it’s becoming a politically endorsed, institutionally relevant asset.

Currently hovering near the $2 level despite recent volatility, XRP is expected to test the $3 range by midyear. Should it surpass that resistance, a push beyond $4 remains is conceivable by mid-Summer, but US crypto regulation, institutional acceptance, and global adoption are the only things that could catalyze a run to $15.

Cardano ($ADA): The OG Challenger to Ethereum

Cardano ($ADA) is gaining renewed traction, in part due to Trump’s mention of it as a possible candidate for the U.S. digital asset reserve.

With a market cap topping $25.4 billion, ADA is closing in on Solana’s position as a dominant Ethereum alternative. Gemini believes it could launch to $5.66, from its current price of $0.71, an increase of a fraction over 697%!

Founded by Charles Hoskinson—who left the Ethereum team in 2014 over a disagreement about project funding—Cardano seeks to deliver a scalable and energy-efficient blockchain with a focus on peer-reviewed development.

From a price perspective, ADA has shown resilience. It has consistently held support at its current level while facing resistance just above $1.10. Like XRP, the token appears to be breaking out of a bullish descending wedge pattern that formed from the end of last year through to the beginning of April.

Cardano ($ADA) continues to appeal to long-term investors seeking a fundamentally sound project with upside potential as broader adoption unfolds.

Official Trump ($TRUMP): Gemini Predicts the Price of the Official Meme Coin of the US Presidency will 26X

Launched just ahead of Donald Trump’s January 20 inauguration, the Official Trump ($TRUMP) token quickly ascended the ranks of Solana-based meme coins, reaching a market cap north of $2.2 billion.

At its current price point of $11.41, a run up to the price Gemini puts as the most bullish outcome, $300, would land investors returns of over 26X.

While its branding taps into meme culture, supporters view $TRUMP as a speculative proxy for the former president’s crypto-friendly stance, especially as he hints at enacting comprehensive reform, a stark contrast to the Biden administration’s regulatory clampdown.

The token his currently trading at a known support level

With its relative strength index (RSI) downtrending from 42, the asset is in the midst of a selloff that could further discount the price over the weekend. A stable macro outlook and a bullish crypto news cycle could help the token breach $20 by June and potentially reach the $100 range by Christmas, if momentum holds.

For traders seeking exposure to politically driven crypto narratives, Official Trump ($TRUMP) remains one of the most high-risk, high-reward plays on the market.

MIND of Pepe ($MIND): This Project Delivers Better Price Analysis Than Gemini, ChatGPT, etc.

There is one coin on our list that Gemini is not aware of because it’s still only in presale, although for crypto traders, it could soon make Gemini/ChatGPT-assisted crypto insights redundant.

MIND of Pepe ($MIND) stands out in the meme coin sector by blending viral internet imagery with real artificial intelligence applications.

While its branding borrows from the well-known Pepe the Frog meme, the $MIND token powers an AI assistant that provides live market analysis, emotional sentiment tracking, and behavioral data for crypto traders.

This AI tool is already active on X (formerly Twitter), delivering real-time updates and community engagement.

Having secured over $11.4 million in early funding, $MIND has attracted attention from both meme coin enthusiasts and forward-thinking AI investors. The staking program offers returns up to 208% APY, making it one of the most lucrative passive income options in the meme category.

With artificial intelligence rapidly reshaping sectors from finance to social media, MIND of Pepe ($MIND) is carving out a hybrid niche of utility and entertainment. Analysts forecast a potential rise to $1 following major exchange listings, representing a 26,556% increase from its current fixed price.

Follow MIND of Pepe on X and Telegram for the latest updates.