Google’s “Gemini” AI Tool Predicts the Price of XRP, Pepe and Trump Coin by the End of 2025

Google's Gemini chatbot has some bullish takes on several of the world's top altcoins.

Share Copied Ad Disclosure Ad Disclosure



We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More Last updated: June 13, 2025

Disclaimer: The text below is an advertorial article that is not part of Cryptonews.com editorial content. While it has undergone editorial review to ensure quality and relevance, it may not reflect the views of Cryptonews.com and is clearly distinguished from our independent editorial content. If you wish to advertise with Cryptonews, contact us

Google’s cutting-edge artificial intelligence platform, Gemini, predicts that the cryptocurrency market will maintain its strong upward momentum throughout the second half of 2025.

Bitcoin’s meteoric rise to an all-time high of $111,814 on May 22 has reignited widespread interest among investors. Currently trading at $105,875, the leading cryptocurrency remains just 5.6% beneath its peak, fueling speculation of another major price breakout on the horizon.

Optimistic investors are hailing this as the beginning of a transformative phase for digital assets—one that may eclipse the explosive gains witnessed during the 2021 bull market.

By synthesizing data from technical analysis, macroeconomic conditions, project fundamentals, and the evolving regulatory sector, Gemini has spotlighted several altcoins with high growth potential in the months ahead.

Ripple (XRP): Gemini Predicts 1,000%+ Gains for the Regulatory Resilient Token

Gemini’s machine learning models forecast a substantial surge for Ripple’s XRP, projecting a potential rally to $20 by the close of 2025—nearly 10X from its current value of $2.15.

Driving this optimistic projection are factors like improved regulatory certainty, rising institutional adoption, and growing speculation about the approval of an XRP-based spot ETF in the U.S., which could boost investor demand.

Globally, XRP’s practical use case continues to gain validation. In a 2024 report, the United Nations Capital Development Fund (UNCDF) acknowledged XRP’s efficiency and transparency in facilitating cross-border transactions that align with regulatory expectations.

A major legal breakthrough came when a U.S. federal judge concluded XRP’s retail sales did not constitute securities transactions, effectively dismantling the SEC’s long-standing legal challenge. Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse confirmed in March that the case was officially closed, removing a major overhang.

Technically, XRP faces resistance at the $3 level—a barrier that, if overcome during summer, could pave the way for a run to $5 by fall. Reaching the even higher levels that Gemini predicts would likely require broader regulatory reform in the U.S. and continued momentum in the global crypto rally.

Pepe ($PEPE): Leading Meme Coin Set for Potential 3X Rally by Year’s End

Pepe ($PEPE), inspired by the iconic frog meme originally drawn by Matt Furie, remains a frontrunner among meme tokens and a favorite among speculative investors. Since late 2024, PEPE has consistently ranked among the top three meme assets by market capitalization.

Launched in April 2023, PEPE spearheaded a wave of frog-themed crypto projects, though none have come close to matching its cultural significance or market performance.

Currently valued at approximately $0.00001089, Gemini predicts Pepe HODLers could earn 5X on their stash by the New Year. With a market cap north of $4.5 billion, it holds the distinction of being the most valuable non-dog-themed meme coin.

Although the token is still trading 61.1% below its December 2024 high of $0.00002803, a clear bullish descending wedge formation appears on its price chart from November to March—often a precursor to explosive upside.

Assuming trading volume remains healthy and sentiment stays strong, PEPE could break past its previous peak and enter the latter part of the year at $0.00003. From here, $0.00005 is conceivable.

Official Trump ($TRUMP): Gemini Predicts 30X Upside Possible If Trump Regulates Crypto

Official Trump ($TRUMP) made its debut on the Solana blockchain just before Donald Trump’s January 20 presidential inauguration and rapidly captured the spotlight, reaching a market cap of around $2w billion.

Despite its meme roots, the token has evolved into a symbol of investor confidence in Trump’s crypto-friendly rhetoric—an approach that contrasts sharply with the more cautious regulatory stance of the previous administration.

Currently trading just above $10, TRUMP is testing strong resistance at $15—a level it approached several times between April and May.

From a technical perspective, its Relative Strength Index (RSI) is falling near the oversold threshold of 39, suggesting that the asset may be poised for a rebound and a new accumulation phase.

If buying momentum returns, a move back to $20 by mid-June is plausible. Should Trump follow through with his proposed comprehensive US crypto legislation, Gemini sees the token possibly hitting $100 or even triple that—making it one of the most politically charged and potentially lucrative plays in the market.

Following some early volatility triggered by Trump’s aggressive tariff proposals, TRUMP’s price has stabilized. Its resurgence reflects strong investor interest in politically themed digital assets, a niche now dubbed “PolitiFi.”

The token mirrors the bold, polarizing nature of its namesake—making it a high-risk, high-reward asset for those betting on a new pro-crypto administration.

Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER): High-Reward Meme Layer-2 in Presale Phase

While veteran coins continue to dominate the market, a new project is emerging from the shadows. Still in its presale phase, Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) hasn’t yet caught the attention of Gemini, but it will soon.

Combining the viral appeal of meme tokens with the performance improvements of next-gen blockchain infrastructure, HYPER is the first Layer-2 network purpose-built for Bitcoin.

With over $1.1 million raised in its presale so far, investor demand appears strong, and early participants are hoping for 10X returns once the token lists publicly.

Built atop the Solana Virtual Machine (SVM), Hyper introduces smart contract support to the Bitcoin ecosystem. Its unique Layer-2 architecture—featuring a Canonical Bridge—aims to deliver faster transactions, lower fees, and support for a wide variety of decentralized applications.

From DeFi protocols to NFT marketplaces, the Hyper ecosystem is engineered to support a broad spectrum of use cases. A recent audit by blockchain security firm Coinsult found no vulnerabilities, bolstering confidence in the project.

$HYPER will act as the utility backbone of the platform, enabling staking, transaction processing, governance, and access to premium features. Notably, staking rewards offer an impressive 623% APY—an enticing proposition for early adopters.

Visit the official presale website or follow Bitcoin Hyper on X and Telegram for more information.