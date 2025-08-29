BTC $110,649.98 -2.11%
ETH $4,400.52 -4.07%
SOL $210.86 -1.60%
PEPE $0.0000099 -2.85%
SHIB $0.000012 -2.98%
DOGE $0.21 -2.59%
XRP $2.88 -4.32%
ETH Gas (gwei) 0.48
Cryptonews Press Releases

Gemini Launches XRP Credit Card: Combined with SAVVY MINING to Maximize Prospects

xrp mining
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Last updated: 
Disclaimer: The text below is an advertorial article that is not part of Cryptonews.com editorial content. While it has undergone editorial review to ensure quality and relevance, it may not reflect the views of Cryptonews.com and is clearly distinguished from our independent editorial content. If you wish to advertise with Cryptonews, contact us.
SAVVY MINING

Gemini has partnered with Ripple to launch a new XRP credit card, offering US users up to 4% XRP cashback, no annual fee, and a $200 bonus for new users. Designed to bring cryptocurrency rewards to everyday life, from gas stations to grocery stores, the card has already garnered significant attention from the growing “XRP army.”

While Gemini makes it easy to earn XRP through spending, SAVVY MINING offers investors a way to convert these rewards into a stable daily income. As a global FCA-registered cloud mining platform, SAVVY MINING allows users to mine XRP, ETH, BTC, and other cryptocurrencies, with contracts starting at $15, without hardware. With 24-hour automatic settlement, bank-grade security, and 100% renewable energy, SAVVY MINING helps you grow your XRP holdings.

The Gemini Card and SAVVY MINING combine to create a powerful combination: earn XRP while you spend, and multiply your XRP daily through mining.

How to Participate in SAVVY MINING and Earn XRP

  1. Visit the https://savvymining.com/ website and register. This will give you access to all our services and products.
  2. Learn how cloud mining works. With no investment required, use your $15 bonus to purchase a contract and earn $0.60 per day.
  3. Choose from one of our professionally drafted contracts or create your own using our calculator. Start earning within 24 hours of purchasing your contract. Click here to learn more about mining contracts.
  4. After the contract is activated, profits are automatically settled within 24 hours, and the principal is automatically returned upon contract maturity. You can freely choose to withdraw or reinvest.

Why Choose SAVVY MINING

  • Compliance: Registered with the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), ensuring legal compliance.
  • Green energy: Powered by 100% renewable energy, it’s low-carbon and environmentally friendly.
  • Fund security: SSL encryption and cold wallet storage provide bank-level security.
  • No barriers to entry: No equipment or technical skills are required, making it easy for even beginners to get started.
  • Super-fast customer service: 24/7 online support with an average response time of 1-3 minutes.
  • Multi-currency support: Supports deposits and withdrawals of major cryptocurrencies such as BTC, ETH, XRP, SOL, DOGE, LTC, and USDT.
  • Referral rewards: The affiliate program offers rewards of up to $100,000 USD and a permanent referral commission of 3% + 1.5%.

About SAVVY MINING

SAVVY MINING is a globally renowned cloud mining service provider specializing in Bitcoin mining and blockchain infrastructure upgrades. We provide compliant and secure services to over 8 million users in over 80 countries.

With the support of Bitmain, we are also committed to promoting global financial education and inclusion, enabling people around the world to share in the opportunities of the digital economy.

In Summary: Security and Sustainability Hold the Future

In the cloud mining industry, security and trust are paramount. SAVVY MINING always puts its users first, providing the security of funds and data, full transparency in its operations, and strict adherence to compliance standards.

In addition, our mining farms in multiple countries utilize 100% renewable energy to ensure carbon neutrality. This model not only reduces environmental impact but also provides investors with sustainable returns, while also giving them the opportunity to participate in a greener future.

For more information, visit https://savvymining.com/ or download the app.

Price Analysis
Google’s Gemini AI Predicts the Price of XRP, Solana, and Cronos by the End of 2025
2025-08-28 18:35:05
,
by Ahmed Balaha
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: Massive Mastercard Deal Goes Live – Rally to $10 Begins Now
2025-08-26 14:40:54
,
by Simon Chandler
Price Analysis
Bitcoin Price Prediction: Support Level is Starting to Crack – Is the Market Bracing for a Flash Crash to $100K?
2025-08-27 00:07:27
,
by Arslan Butt
Best Crypto to Buy Now in August 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-08-27 15:25:14
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in August 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-08-26 15:56:46
,
by Ines S. Tavares
12 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-08-27 14:46:35
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in August 2025
2025-08-28 08:46:05
,
by Ilija Rankovic
15 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-08-28 08:33:51
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-08-28 16:34:02
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-08-29 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-07-05 04:55:17
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2025-04-02 12:04:31
,
by Ben Beddow

2M+

Active Monthly Users Around the World

250+

Guides and Reviews Articles

8

Years on the Market

70

International Team Authors
editors
+72 More
Authors List
At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$4,001,774,691,183
-5.98
Trending Crypto
Price Analysis
Google’s Gemini AI Predicts the Price of XRP, Solana, and Cronos by the End of 2025
2025-08-28 18:35:05
,
by Ahmed Balaha
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: Massive Mastercard Deal Goes Live – Rally to $10 Begins Now
2025-08-26 14:40:54
,
by Simon Chandler
Price Analysis
Bitcoin Price Prediction: Support Level is Starting to Crack – Is the Market Bracing for a Flash Crash to $100K?
2025-08-27 00:07:27
,
by Arslan Butt
Best Crypto to Buy Now in August 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-08-27 15:25:14
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in August 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-08-26 15:56:46
,
by Ines S. Tavares
12 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-08-27 14:46:35
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in August 2025
2025-08-28 08:46:05
,
by Ilija Rankovic
15 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-08-28 08:33:51
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-08-28 16:34:02
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-08-29 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-07-05 04:55:17
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2025-04-02 12:04:31
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Altcoin News
92 Crypto ETFs Now Await SEC Approval with Solana, XRP Leading Applications
Anas Hassan
Anas Hassan
2025-08-29 13:00:56
Blockchain News
BTS Star Jungkook Targeted as Hackers Steal $28.1M from South Korea’s Elite
Hassan Shittu
Hassan Shittu
2025-08-29 12:59:25
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors